Read full article on original website
Related
wmky.org
Gov. Beshear Announces Plans to Complete Mountain Parkway
Today, Gov. Andy Beshear joined state and local officials to announce plans for the final section of the Mountain Parkway Expansion in Eastern Kentucky – delivering on a decades-old promise to complete a four-lane parkway from Winchester to far Eastern Kentucky. While in Prestonsburg, the Governor also announced that...
wymt.com
‘This is the forgotten America in Appalachia’: Floyd Countians create nonprofit to feed EKY following flood
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What began as an act of kindness for a friend impacted by the flood quickly turned into an organization that has served more than 70,000 meals across the region. “The farther we’d go, the worst we’d see the devastation every day and then we would...
wymt.com
Governor Andy Beshear delivers first checks with state money for flood relief
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear delivered the first checks with state money to assist with flood relief on Monday. The governor brought money that was approved by state lawmakers during the recent special session. The lawmakers met in rare bipartisan fashion to help with flood relief, and today...
Paul's staff hosting mobile office hours in Eastern Kentucky
On Wednesday, Sept. 7, U.S. Senator Rand Paul’s (R-KY) constituent service team set up in Eastern Kentucky to host mobile office hours in Knott, Letcher, and Perry counties to meet with Kentuckians who were in in need of assistance with federal agencies, including FEMA assistance, SBA loans and replacing lost or damaged documents such as Social Security cards, VA records, military medals and records, passports and tax paperwork, as they recover from the devastating flooding that hit the commonwealth nearly a month ago.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wchstv.com
Opening day for Mingo County motorsports facility announced for fall 2022
After years of delay, a motorsports facility in Mingo County is set to open this fall. A project nearly a decade in the making, the first race at the Twin Branch Motorsports Complex in Delbarton, West Virginia has been scheduled for Oct. 22. The mountaintop drag strip is set to...
LKLP announces new Head Start director
On Sept. 12, LKLP officials said the company is proud to announce Justin Collett as the new Head Start and Early Head Start Director. Collett began his career with LKLP in 2015 and brings experience as both a teacher and an administrator within the program, said LKLP. Collett began his career with Head Start as a teacher at WB Muncy in Leslie County. After working in two different schools, he transitioned to the central office as the Child Development and Mental Health Specialist. In 2019, he became the Assistant Director and has served in that capacity for the past three years.
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. couple gets married at home post-flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Kevin and Teresa Breeding got engaged last Christmas Eve and planned to get married Sept. 10. The ceremony would be held at Kevin Breeding’s house in Isom, and all was going as planned until the flooding on July 28 that surrounded his home. “We didn’t...
WOWK
Fire destroys Wayne County pizza shop
LAVALETTE, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne County pizza shop was destroyed in a fire Sunday night. The fire broke out at the West Virginia Pizza Company on Route 152 in Lavalette. Dispatchers said the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department responded to the business at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They put...
RELATED PEOPLE
wymt.com
Coroner releases identity of Pike County man killed during flood related cleanup
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update Thursday. During the briefing, the Governor released the latest information about ongoing flood relief efforts in several Eastern Kentucky counties. On Tuesday, Beshear announced the 40th flood-related death, this one out of Pike County, marking the first reported death there.
Beshear announces start of construction on replacement of county, state bridges damaged by flooding
On Sept. 2, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has begun construction to permanently replace county and state bridges damaged by the devastating flooding that occurred in Eastern Kentucky in late July. The priority projects include publicly owned crossings that were damaged or destroyed and have...
mountain-topmedia.com
Brothers charged with Pike burglary
ROBINSON CREEK, Ky. — Two Floyd County men were taken to jail after allegedly trying to steal a trailer in Pike County. The trailer owner told police two men came onto his property at Robinson Creek Sunday evening and took the trailer, and cameras recorded the entire thing. The...
wymt.com
Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Dept. mourns loss of honorary member
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Leslie County native and honorary Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department member Karen Gilbert died Thursday at the age of 64. Those with the fire department said they will cherish the memories they had with her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kentucky superintendents of flood-impacted districts express concerns on attendance, school bus transportation
Between displaced families and quarantines due to COVID-19 and other illnesses, superintendents from flood-impacted school districts in Eastern Kentucky expressed concerns about lower than average student attendance with Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) leadership at a Sept. 8 virtual meeting. There also was good news to share as many students...
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16
Lawrence County Docket for the week September 12-16 INADEQUATE SILENCER (MUFFLER) FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. POSSESSING LICENSE WHEN PRIVILEGES ARE REVOKED/SUS. COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, WENDY. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, MITCHELL D. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. WARD, BRANDON WAYNE. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. RATLIFF, CHRISTOPHER. (PRETRIAL...
wymt.com
FIRST ALERT: Record heat possible next week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Summer is not over yet. Record high temperatures are possible by the middle of the work week. Take those heat precautions seriously!. Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. We stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog could be an issue for some, especially late tonight and early Sunday. Low temperatures fall into the lower-60s.
WSAZ
Eastern Ky. flooding death toll rises again
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The death toll from the devastating eastern Kentucky flooding has risen yet again. Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday that it has risen to 40 Kentuckians lost. “Sadly, this individual was lost during clean-up efforts in Pike County,” Beshear said in a release. The governor said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mobile Registration Center opens in Perry County
FEMA is operating a mobile registration center this week in Perry County to help Kentucky flood survivors who experienced uninsured losses from the flooding that began July 26. The center is in northeast Hazard, off Ky. 476. Location:. Home Place Community Center, 24 Victor Road, Hazard KY 41701. Hours, 9...
Community mourning passing of L.D. Gorman
The Hazard and Perry County community, along with several state and local officials, are mourning the loss of a local businessman and celebrating the life he led and accomplishments he made. Lawrence Daniel "L.D." Gorman, 97, of Hazard and Fort Lauderdale, FL, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the...
mountain-topmedia.com
Pikeville man charged with stabbing woman
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Pikeville man was arrested following a stabbing on Sunday. Police were called to a home on Fourth Street over a report that a woman had been stabbed. When they arrived, they found the victim outside, with stab wounds to her neck, shoulder and leg. She...
wymt.com
Pikeville Police Department looking for persons of interest
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Pikeville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for two people. In a Facebook post Thursday evening, officers with the department asked for help identifying two people depicted leaving an area Walmart. They said they were searching for the two in relation to an investigation.
The Hazard Herald
Hazard, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT
Perry County's leading newspaper since 1911.https://hazard-herald.com
Comments / 0