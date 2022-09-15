Read full article on original website
Ukraine farm ministry keeps 2022 grain crop estimate at 50-52 mln tonnes vs 86 mln t in 2021
KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects a 2022 grain crop of 50-52 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate and down from 86 million tonnes last year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The ministry said it expects grain exports in September to total 5.4 million to 5.5 million...
U.S. wheat futures ease on increased Russian supplies
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures sank on Monday, pressured by increased production from Russia and a firmer U.S. currency that hampers U.S. exports, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract lost 29-1/4 cents to $8.30-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures ended down 25-1/2 cents at $9.09-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat futures fell 20-1/2 cents to close at $9.18-1/4 a bushel. * Ukraine expects a 2022 grain crop of 50-52 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate and down from 86 million tonnes last year, its agriculture ministry said. * Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 2 million tonnes to 99 million tonnes. The world's largest wheat exporter will have 47.5 million tonnes of wheat potentially available for exports in the 2022/23 July-June marketing season. * U.S. exporters readied 790,145 tonnes of wheat for shipment the week ended Sept. 15, up 4.27% from the week prior, the USDA said, and in line with analyst expectations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
Wheat prices still plunged at close | Monday, September 19, 2022
CBOT wheat closed down 30¢ and KC wheat closed down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 20¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says wheat is under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar, weakness in the stock market, and weak demand for U.S. wheat exports. Corn futures ended...
CBOT soy firm on fresh export sales
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures lifted on Monday, supported by renewed export sales to China, though competition from South American supplies capped gains, traders said. * CBOT November soybeans closed up 12-3/4 cents at $14.61-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal added $7.60 to $429.30 a ton, while CBOT December soyoil eased 0.80 cent to 65.16 cents per lb. * U.S. exporters sold 136,000 tonnes of the oilseed to China, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. * Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd has agreed to sell its oilseed processing business in Russia to Karen Vanetsyan, the controlling shareholder of Exoil Group, part of a larger scaling back of Russian operations by global grain traders, following the country's invasion of Ukraine. * Soybean planting has begun in the Brazil's Mato Grosso state on irrigated areas while farmers wait for rains to expand sowing, according to agribusiness consultancy AgRural. * U.S. exporters readied 518,743 tonnes of soybeans for shipment the week ended Sept. 15, up 51.81% from the week prior, the USDA said, and in line with analyst expectations, the USDA said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
GRAINS-Wheat drops as Russian production climbs
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn eased slightly on broader economic uncertainty. Chicago Board of...
GRAINS-Wheat falls on Russian production; exports underpin U.S. soybeans
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn ended up slightly after two-sided trade on broader economic...
China's soybean imports from Brazil plunge in August - customs
BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil plunged in August from a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as high prices capped purchases of the oilseed from the South American nation. Imports from smaller suppliers like Uruguay and the United States both increased, however. China, the...
Wheat steadies after slide; soybeans ease
PARIS/MANILA, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Tuesday, consolidating after a day-earlier slide on rising Black Sea supplies, while soybeans ticked down as traders assessed mixed Chinese demand. Corn inched up, supported by slower-than-expected U.S. harvest progress. Price moves were limited in keeping with wider markets as investors awaited Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate decision that is among a series of central bank policy announcements due this week.
Grains rally following news out of Russia | Tuesday, September 20, 2022
At this hour, corn is up 12¢ to $6.90. Soybeans are up 20¢ to $14.81. CBOT wheat has rallied up 49¢ to $8.80. KC wheat is up 42¢ to $9.51. Minneapolis wheat is up 32¢ to $9.50. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says prices...
Gap Is Cutting 500 Corporate Roles Across the Company
GRAINS-Wheat drops as strong dollar, recession fears weigh
HAMBURG, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday as the strong dollar threatened to hamper U.S. exports while expected increases in interest rates raise the prospect of world recession cutting demand. Continued Ukrainian grain export shipments into world markets also burdened. Soybeans were underpinned by hopes of more...
