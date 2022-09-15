Read full article on original website
Related
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Road Construction Updates for Highways 50, 285, and 24
Commercial truckers are urged to use extreme caution on Highway 50 over Monarch Pass as the only existing eastbound truck ramp is closed through October. The Colorado Department of Transportation is performing repairs on the emergency truck ramp four miles east of the summit. The runaway truck ramp will not be operable during the entire construction phase.
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Saturday, September 17th Weather
Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening over the mountains, mainly north of Cottonwood Pass. Near critical fire weather conditions are expected across the San Luis Valley. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 75. Look for an overnight low of 47. The San Luis Valley will...
Comments / 0