ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee, MI

Comments / 1

Related
traverseticker.com

53-Unit Apartment Complex Planned For East Front Street

Traverse City commissioners will consider approving a tax break tonight (Monday) for a planned affordable housing complex on East Front Street, which will be built by Woda Cooper Companies across four connected parcels and feature 53 apartments targeted to a mix of singles, seniors, and families. Commissioners tonight will also consider issuing a request-for-proposals (RFP) for one or more developers to build workforce housing on three city-owned parcels on Beitner Street and Woodmere Avenue.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer

EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manistee, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Government
City
Manistee, MI
9&10 News

UPS Driver Killed in Blair Township Crash

The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a UPS driver from Interlochen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township last Friday night. Deputies says a UPS truck driven by Timothy Strobl, 57, left Beitner Road near River Road and struck a tree. The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated.
INTERLOCHEN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Facelift#Rain Gardens#Art#Northern Michigan#Urban Construction#Travel Destinations#Construction Maintenance#The Manistee Riverwalk#Ada#Manistee Visitors Bureau#Eda
rtands.com

Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan

A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
MANISTEE, MI
MLive

Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run

MASON COUNTY, MI - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a crash that happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 on the Pere Marquette Highway north of Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township.
MASON COUNTY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Vanderhoef arraigned on meth charges

Todd Allen Vanderhoef, 44, of Marion, was arraigned in the 84th District court in Wexford County this week on one count possession of methamphetamine, second for subsequent offense notice and habitual offender second notice. He was given a $25,000 cash surety bond and his next scheduled court appearance is at...
MARION, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
9&10 News

Superintendent for Kingsley Area Schools Resigns After 12 Years

New leadership is coming to the Kingsley Area Schools after the resignation of their superintendent. On Monday, during the Kingsley School Board meeting, the school board accepted the resignation of Dr. Keith Smith. The school board says they appreciate Smiths’ leadership over the past 12 years navigating the district through...
KINGSLEY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Jury delivers guilty verdict in CSC case.

HART — A jury found a 31-year-old Ludington man guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct during a trial in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Thursday, Sept. 15. Christian Lee Mitchell faces up to 15 years in prison for the conviction. The victim in the case — a 38-year-old...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
MLive

MLive

50K+
Followers
52K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy