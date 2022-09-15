Read full article on original website
traverseticker.com
53-Unit Apartment Complex Planned For East Front Street
Traverse City commissioners will consider approving a tax break tonight (Monday) for a planned affordable housing complex on East Front Street, which will be built by Woda Cooper Companies across four connected parcels and feature 53 apartments targeted to a mix of singles, seniors, and families. Commissioners tonight will also consider issuing a request-for-proposals (RFP) for one or more developers to build workforce housing on three city-owned parcels on Beitner Street and Woodmere Avenue.
Archangel Ancient Tree Archive Harvests Cones from Manistee Sequoia to Fight Climate Change
A Sequoia tree in Manistee was in the spotlight Friday as the Archangel Ancient Tree Archive harvested its cones for cloning. The Sequoia tree was planted on the property of Lake Bluff Farms in Manistee back in 1948. Sequoias typically don’t fair well in harsh climate, and experts believe this...
Amazing Northern Lights photo was bucket-list chance for Michigan photographer
EMPIRE, MI - Sometimes when you’re a photographer, the chance to capture a bucket-list Northern Lights photo pops up unexpectedly during an already-packed schedule. Tyler Leipprandt, founder of Michigan Sky Media, felt this skywatching pull earlier this month. He’d just come home from a trip out West and had a day or two of downtime before his planned trip to St. Ignace to take pictures of the Labor Day Bridge Walk.
Michigan man, 57, dies in Grand Traverse County crash
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A man has died after a crash in Grand Traverse County. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Beitner Road near River Road at 7:10 p.m. on Sept. 16. The road was closed to through traffic for several...
lansingcitypulse.com
In Northern Michigan, bison teach a lesson in sustainability
INTERLOCHEN — On the drive up U.S.-31 into Traverse City, people expect to see strip malls and a view of Grand Traverse Bay once they crest a big hill. But they don’t expect a field full of bison. These animals have been a fixture of the area for...
Top Headlines: Mason County Motorcycle Hit-and-Run Leaves Man Critically Injured
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a UPS driver from Interlochen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township last Friday night. Read More. A hit-and-run crash in Mason County early Saturday morning left one Ludington man with serious injuries. Read More. The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office...
UPS Driver Killed in Blair Township Crash
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a UPS driver from Interlochen was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Blair Township last Friday night. Deputies says a UPS truck driven by Timothy Strobl, 57, left Beitner Road near River Road and struck a tree. The road was closed for several hours while deputies investigated.
‘Do you know this man?’ Police look for purse thief
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of taking a woman's purse.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Women arrested for stealing Michigan State Police tent from Cherry Festival in middle of night
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – Two women have been arrested for going to the Michigan State Police recruiting booth at the Cherry Festival in the middle of the night and stealing the department’s tent, officials said. MSP was asked to provide security during the National Cherry Festival in Traverse...
rtands.com
Officials are looking to move 3.5 miles of railroad track in Michigan
A “renewed desire” is driving a plan to relocate a portion of railroad track in Manistee, Mich. The idea first came about decades ago, and it looks like steps are being taken for permitting, design, and construction of 3.5 miles of track on the south side of Manistee Lake. Officials met with consulting firm Fishbeck, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers along with other state and local groups.
Motorcyclist critically injured in hit-and-run
MASON COUNTY, MI - Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcyclist seriously injured. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Hart Post responded to a crash that happened around 2 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 on the Pere Marquette Highway north of Iris Road in Pere Marquette Township.
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Vanderhoef arraigned on meth charges
Todd Allen Vanderhoef, 44, of Marion, was arraigned in the 84th District court in Wexford County this week on one count possession of methamphetamine, second for subsequent offense notice and habitual offender second notice. He was given a $25,000 cash surety bond and his next scheduled court appearance is at...
Superintendent for Kingsley Area Schools Resigns After 12 Years
New leadership is coming to the Kingsley Area Schools after the resignation of their superintendent. On Monday, during the Kingsley School Board meeting, the school board accepted the resignation of Dr. Keith Smith. The school board says they appreciate Smiths’ leadership over the past 12 years navigating the district through...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Report: DNR says large black cat spotted in Northern Michigan was a ‘normal-sized black cat’
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. – Last month, photographs were taken of what appeared to be a large, black cat in Manistee County. Dakota Stebbins took the pictures before the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Aug. 13. Officials with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources told UpNorthLive that the...
oceanacountypress.com
Jury delivers guilty verdict in CSC case.
HART — A jury found a 31-year-old Ludington man guilty of third-degree criminal sexual conduct during a trial in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Thursday, Sept. 15. Christian Lee Mitchell faces up to 15 years in prison for the conviction. The victim in the case — a 38-year-old...
Grawn Man Facing Felony Charges After Nearly Causing Grand Traverse County Car Crash
A 28-year-old Grawn man accused of nearly causing a car crash in Grand Traverse County is now facing three felony charges. On Monday afternoon, someone called 911 when a driver crossed the center line on east M-113 and almost hit a semi-truck head on, according to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say witnesses stood by, filmed while teen was beaten at Traverse City football game
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- A 13-year-old girl was assaulted Friday night during the Traverse City West High School football game while witnesses stood by and filmed the attack. According to UpNorthLive, police say the girl was attacked by two other females who attend East Middle School and Central High School respectively.
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
