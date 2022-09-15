The historic Bluemont Fair returned to its former decades-long glory and agricultural roots over the weekend. Born more than 50 years ago when village leaders sought a way to pay for streetlights, the fair today is one of the most popular events in Loudoun. Crowds of people annually throng in the normally quiet village at the foot of Snickers Gap in the Blue Ridge, on Loudoun’s western border. The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, returned in a smaller form in 2021 with COVID-19 precautions in mind, and was back to its full glory for the first time this year.

BLUEMONT, VA ・ 22 HOURS AGO