Bluemont Fair Returns to Full Form
The historic Bluemont Fair returned to its former decades-long glory and agricultural roots over the weekend. Born more than 50 years ago when village leaders sought a way to pay for streetlights, the fair today is one of the most popular events in Loudoun. Crowds of people annually throng in the normally quiet village at the foot of Snickers Gap in the Blue Ridge, on Loudoun’s western border. The fair was cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, returned in a smaller form in 2021 with COVID-19 precautions in mind, and was back to its full glory for the first time this year.
Middleburg Toasts Oktoberfest
The Town of Middleburg held its second Oktoberfest Saturday, Sept. 17. The town first held its fall festival in 2019, with the second Oktoberfest put off for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And after all that waiting, Middleburg was ready to break out the dirndls and lederhosen, packing into South Madison Street and Federal Street for music, artists, Belgian draft horses, a car show, a stein holding contest, treats like strudels from Sterling-based Little Austria bakery, biergartens and, of course, das Bier.
Loudoun Planning Commission Seeks Local Environmental Oversight for Dulles Solar Plan
The Loudoun County Planning Commission last week recommended the Board of Supervisors rezone land at Dulles International Airport for industrial uses, but still require the airport and Dominion Energy to apply to the county for permission on their plans for a large-scale solar farm there. Meanwhile the Metropolitan Washington Airports...
Early Voting Begins Friday; Deadline to Register Oct. 17
Early voting for this November’s general election will begin in Loudoun Friday, Sept. 23 at the Office of Elections and Voter Registration at 750 Miller Dr. SE, Leesburg. The office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline to register to vote in this November’s elections is...
Manslaughter Charges Filed in Fatal Sterling Crash
Six months after a 23-year-old Maryland man was killed in a Rt. 7 crash, Sheriff’s Office investigators have charged the driver of the car with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated. Rogel B. Hernandez Reyes, 27 of Gaithersburg, MD, was arrested Sept. 16 by the Montgomery County Police...
Cyclist Dies After Old Ox Road Crash
A 64-year-old Herndon man has died after being hit by a pickup Sept. 15. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Salvador O. Guevara was riding bicycle on Old Ox Road near Rock Hill Road just before 6 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a Ford F150 pickup that turning left on a green light. Guevara was transported to a hospital, where he died.
Youngkin to Roll Back Protections for Transgender Students
A year after adopting a controversial, state-mandated policy for transgender students, the Loudoun County School Board will soon be required to reverse it as part of another state mandate. On Friday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration announced new model polices on the Privacy, Dignity and Respect for All Students and Parents...
