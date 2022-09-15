Read full article on original website
KWTX
Latest UT Tyler/DMN poll shows Gov. Abbott’s lead widening over O’Rourke
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott leads Democrat Beto O’Rourke by nine points in the latest poll from the University of Texas at Tyler and The Dallas Morning News. The survey, conducted Sept. 6 to Sept. 13, shows Abbott leading O’Rourke 47% to 38%. This is...
KWTX
Dallas named top ‘most unfaithful city’ in new study
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - In a new recent study, three Texas cities have been found to be the top 3 “Most Unfaithful Cities” by My Dating Advisor. In order of the list, Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston were found to be in the top 3 positions. St. Louis,...
KWTX
Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash
SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
KWTX
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A former restaurant owner in the Brazos Valley has been sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges, KBTX has learned. Keith Johnson, who owned Southerns at Post Oak Mall, was sentenced Monday to 14 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Prosecutors...
KWTX
North Fort Hood Ministry brings concert to soldiers at base
NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - In the North Fort Hood area, soldiers stationed there are left isolated at the base and away from their families as they await deployment. “They cannot get out among our great state, they can’t go to the movies, they can’t go out to eat,” Diana Fincher said.
KWTX
WATCH: Florida drunk driver crashes into patrol vehicle
DELAND, Flor. (KWTX) - A Florida drunk driver crashed into a patrol vehicle occupied by deputies on Saturday. Volusia Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stubblefield and his trainee Deputy Garcia were working a traffic crash on U.S. 17 when a DUI driver crashed into the back of their patrol vehicle. According...
KWTX
It’s the last weekend of summer and it will definitely feel like it!
Winds stayed breezy out of the southeast overnight into our Sunday morning. This allowed clouds to build back in across some of the area. It’s muggy as you head to church this morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. We should see cloud cover breaking up and decreasing as the sun comes out.
KWTX
Central Texan from England reflects on day of Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation as she watches Queen’s funeral on television
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Central Texas resident and England native woke up early Monday morning to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral live to pay her final respects as she remembers the day she watched the Queen’s coronation. Doreen Ravenscroft was 9 years old when she tuned in to...
