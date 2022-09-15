ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Authorities ID Texas couple killed in an Arizona plane crash

SELIGMAN, Ariz. (AP) - Authorities have identified a Texas couple who died last week in the crash of a small plane in a remote area of northwestern Arizona. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials say Chad Wilson and his wife Brandi were flying from Wichita Falls to Las Vegas on Sept. 13 when the single-engine Piper PA-46 went off the radar in a remote area of Seligman, which is between Kingman and Flagstaff.
SELIGMAN, AZ
KWTX

Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges

HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A former restaurant owner in the Brazos Valley has been sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges, KBTX has learned. Keith Johnson, who owned Southerns at Post Oak Mall, was sentenced Monday to 14 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Prosecutors...
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
KWTX

North Fort Hood Ministry brings concert to soldiers at base

NORTH FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - In the North Fort Hood area, soldiers stationed there are left isolated at the base and away from their families as they await deployment. “They cannot get out among our great state, they can’t go to the movies, they can’t go out to eat,” Diana Fincher said.
GATESVILLE, TX
KWTX

WATCH: Florida drunk driver crashes into patrol vehicle

DELAND, Flor. (KWTX) - A Florida drunk driver crashed into a patrol vehicle occupied by deputies on Saturday. Volusia Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stubblefield and his trainee Deputy Garcia were working a traffic crash on U.S. 17 when a DUI driver crashed into the back of their patrol vehicle. According...
FLORIDA STATE
KWTX

It’s the last weekend of summer and it will definitely feel like it!

Winds stayed breezy out of the southeast overnight into our Sunday morning. This allowed clouds to build back in across some of the area. It’s muggy as you head to church this morning. Temperatures are in the low to mid 70s. We should see cloud cover breaking up and decreasing as the sun comes out.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy