Read full article on original website
Related
wbiw.com
Oakland City University receives $750,000, Lilly Endowment Grant
OAKLAND CITY – Oakland City University has received $750,000 from Lilly Endowment, Inc. to establish and run several technology-based summer camps for high school students in the southwest Indiana region. OCU President Dr. Ron Dempsey stated, “Lilly Endowment’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus initiative sought to energize interest in...
wbiw.com
FSSA names new leadership in the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration announced Friday that Courtney Penn has been named director of the Office of Early Childhood and Out-of-School Learning. She is currently OECOSL’s director of child care licensing. “We are excited to have an individual with Courtney’s passion for and...
wbiw.com
Kathleen Row initiated into Altrusa International of Bedford
BEDFORD – Local community service club, Altrusa International of Bedford, Indiana Incorporated, recently initiated Kathleen Row into membership. She is a native of Minnesota, retired from Crane Naval Ammunition Depot, and a pianist at Dive Christian. Church and is a loving wife and mother. She joins President Norma Hoffman,...
wbiw.com
Rupal Thanawala named Indiana Chamber’s NextEra Energy Resources Dynamic Leader of the Year
INDIANAPOLIS — Rupal Thanawala, long-time community advocate and CEO of tech and business advisory firm Trident Systems LLC in Fishers, says of her growing company, “We walk in the door, say ‘what’s your challenge?’ And we fix it.”. That attitude goes far beyond Trident –...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Affordable Connectivity Program Broadband
INDIANA – Would you or someone you know benefit from help covering the cost of internet services?. The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) helps households pay for Broadband internet services by providing a discount of up to $30 per month off their bill. The funds go directly to the service...
wbiw.com
Ascension St. Vincent Dunn in Bedford closing practices on December 16th
BEDFORD — Ascension St. Vincent Dunn and all Lawrence County Ascension Medical Group practices will be closing on December 16, 2022, according to Ascension St. Vincent Dunn. According to a statement released on Friday to hospital leadership, providers, and associates as well as external partners plans are in place to ensure continuity of care for patients. The plans include discussions with local and regional providers to transition healthcare services.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb announces partnership with Midwest Governors to establish a Regional Hydrogen Coalition to expand economic opportunity
INDIANAPOLIS – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today joined his fellow governors in Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, and Wisconsin to collaborate on developing a robust hydrogen market, supply chain, and workforce across the Midwest by signing the Midwest Hydrogen Coalition Memorandum of Understanding (M-H2 Coalition MOU). “Strong partnerships...
wbiw.com
The board of trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. will meet in an executive session
SPRINGVILLE – The board of trustees of Springville Community and Rural Foundation, Inc. will meet in an executive session on Wednesday, September 21 at 8:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at Springville Academy at 126 Brick Street in Springville. On the agenda:. IC 5-14-1.5-6.1(b)(2)(B) For discussion of strategy...
RELATED PEOPLE
wbiw.com
Parents are reminded to fill out Free/Reduced Meal Applications
BLOOMINGTON – Monroe County Community School Corporation reminds parents that school meals will not automatically be free for all students this school year. Free/Reduced meal applications MUST be filled out every school year. The temporary benefits for eligible students who have not yet applied will expire soon. Apply now...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington accepting applications to serve on city’s boards and commissions
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington is accepting applications from community members who would like to serve on one of the following City boards or commissions:. For more information visit bloomington.in.gov/onboard/committees/info?committee_id=51. Commission on Hispanic and Latino Affairs. Seat(s) available: 2. Appointed by: Bloomington Common Council. For more information visit...
wbiw.com
Bedford Board of Works will meet today
BEDFORD – The Bedford Board of Works will meet today at 4 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center at 931 15th Street. Reading And Approval Of Minutes – August 11th Special Meeting (Amended Minutes), August 15th and August 23rd Special Meeting.
wbiw.com
Rumpke hosts Community Picnic at Medora Landfill
MEDORA – Rumpke Waste & Recycling welcomed more than 100 neighbors and community partners to the Medora Landfill for its annual picnic on Wednesday, September 14. Guests enjoyed a fried fish dinner and several brought side dishes and desserts to share. The event also featured a few rounds of bingo as well as landfill and recycling center tours, where guests learned about the history of the site, daily operations, and future development plans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
2022 STEAM Night is Thursday, October 6th
BLOOMINGTON – The 2022 STEAM Night is an event wither you can enjoy an evening of hands-on activities with your family. The event is Thursday, October 6th from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. at The Academy of Science & Entrepreneurship at 444 South Patterson Drive in Bloomington. Those attending...
wbiw.com
More than 4,000 accounts were impacted by an Indiana Department of Workforce Development data breach
INDIANA – The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is reporting a cybersecurity incident after a person or group gained access to some unemployment applicants’ information. The person or group accessed login email addresses and security questions. Currently, the agency doesn’t believe social security numbers were accessed. The...
wbiw.com
Daviess County Health Department now administering the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster
WASHINGTON– The Daviess County Health Department is now administering the new COVID-19 Bivalent booster. The FDA and CDC have authorized the use of the Covid-19 bivalent booster for individuals who have met the following guidelines:. Moderna Covid-19 bivalent is authorized for 18 years and older and at least 2...
wbiw.com
City of Bedford Council will hold a public hearing on the 2023 Budget tonight
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford Council will hold a public hearing tonight at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held at the StoneGate Arts & Education Center at 931 15th Street. Public Hearing – Introduction Of Budget For The Year 2023 – Marsha Pfeiffer,. Mayor Sam...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Daily closures planned on State Road 48 for culvert replacement
MONROE CO. — Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews plan to conduct daily closures next week on State Road 48 to replace two culverts between Garrison Chapel Road and S.R. 43 in Monroe County. State Road 48 is expected to close between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday,...
wbiw.com
MHS students add beauty, and variety to Persimmon Festival Parade
MITCHELL – Lessons in community service don’t typically include a rainbow assortment of petal paper, glue sticks, wire, foam board, sheer fabrics, and glitter – unless you’re in Mitchell and it’s September. For the past decade, the Mitchell High School Art Club has pulled together...
wbiw.com
LCIS declares coin war to raise money for playground fund
FAYETTEVILLE – Lawrence County Independent Schools are hosting a coin war, to help raise money for the playground fund. From Monday, September 19th, until Friday, October 7th, students can add funds to their classrooms jar in the front office to gain points, and add money to other class jars to deduct points.
wbiw.com
September 19-25, 2022 designated as Rail Safety Week in North America
INDIANA – Every year, 2,100 North Americans are killed or seriously injured when they engage in unsafe behavior around tracks and trains. Indiana Operation Lifesaver is joining Operation Lifesaver Inc. (OLI), Operation Lifesaver Canada, and the Mexican Association of Railroads (AMF) from September 19-25 to observe Rail Safety Week in North America and urge the public to help STOPTrackTragedies.
Comments / 0