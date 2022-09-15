Read full article on original website
LONDON — I couldn't help but think it should have rained yesterday — positively bucketed down, just as it had done at her coronation over 69 years ago in June 1953. The tableau of a sodden funeral procession for Queen Elizabeth II would have made a fitting bookend for her reign. But instead, the skies over London were a stately grey, the color of the Portland stone that clads so many of the city's buildings, with bits of blue and gentle sunshine sometimes peering through.
Princess Charlotte and Prince George made their first public appearance since Queen Elizabeth II's death at her funeral on Monday.
Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro has used his trip to the UK for the Queen's funeral to share his shock at the price of UK's petrol price. Brazilian president stopped at a petrol station in London and posted a video about the cost of fuel. Standing at a Shell fuel station in...
