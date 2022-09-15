Read full article on original website
China's grain, pork and sugar imports in August 2022
BEIJING, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in August, according to data released by the General Administration of Customs on Sunday. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in August was released earlier this month. Commodity August % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y 2022(tonnes ) Corn 1.8 mln -44.4% 16.93 mln -20.9% Wheat 530,000 -25.4% 6.25 mln -10.1% Barley 250,000 -63.8% 4.05 mln -43.0% Sorghum 670,000 -17.7% 8.01 mln 19.4% Pork 140,000 -50.0% 1.07 mln -63.6% Sugar 680,000 35.8% 2.73 mln -8.1% (Reporting by Dominique Patton and Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Ukraine farm ministry keeps 2022 grain crop estimate at 50-52 mln tonnes vs 86 mln t in 2021
KYIV, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects a 2022 grain crop of 50-52 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate and down from 86 million tonnes last year, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The ministry said it expects grain exports in September to total 5.4 million to 5.5 million...
Brazil to export record volume of ethanol to Europe this year -S&P Global
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Brazil's ethanol exports to Europe are set to reach a record high this year, as foreign markets look more appealing than domestic, according to an analysis by S&P Global Commodity Insights. This year through August, Brazil shipped about 427 million liters of ethanol to Europe, 435%...
French exporters see Morocco's soft wheat imports at 5 mln T in 2023
RABAT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Morocco's imports of soft wheat are expected to stand at between 4.5 million and 5 million tonnes next year due to drought, the Maghreb region head at France's wheat professionals group Intercereales Yann Lebeau said. France alone has exported over 1 million tonnes of soft...
China's soybean imports from Brazil plunge in August - customs
BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports from Brazil plunged in August from a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as high prices capped purchases of the oilseed from the South American nation. Imports from smaller suppliers like Uruguay and the United States both increased, however. China, the...
U.S. wheat futures ease on increased Russian supplies
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures sank on Monday, pressured by increased production from Russia and a firmer U.S. currency that hampers U.S. exports, traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract lost 29-1/4 cents to $8.30-1/2 a bushel. * K.C. December hard red winter wheat futures ended down 25-1/2 cents at $9.09-3/4 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat futures fell 20-1/2 cents to close at $9.18-1/4 a bushel. * Ukraine expects a 2022 grain crop of 50-52 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous estimate and down from 86 million tonnes last year, its agriculture ministry said. * Russian agriculture consultancy IKAR raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 2 million tonnes to 99 million tonnes. The world's largest wheat exporter will have 47.5 million tonnes of wheat potentially available for exports in the 2022/23 July-June marketing season. * U.S. exporters readied 790,145 tonnes of wheat for shipment the week ended Sept. 15, up 4.27% from the week prior, the USDA said, and in line with analyst expectations, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Richard Chang)
GRAINS-Wheat slips as Ukrainian supply, recession fears weigh
Sept 19 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures slipped in early Asian trading on Monday, pressured by Ukrainian supplies under a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey, and concerns that a global recession would dampen demand. Soybean and corn prices were firmer in choppy trading after four straight sessions...
UPDATE 2-Bunge to sell oilseed processing business in Russia
(Adds background on plant capacity, construction cost) Sept 19 (Reuters) - Agricultural commodities trader Bunge Ltd said on Monday it has agreed to sell its oilseed processing business in Russia to Karen Vanetsyan, the controlling shareholder of Exoil Group. The sale includes the sunflower processing plant in Voronezh. Bunge and...
India's Maharashtra to produce record sugar levels in new season
MUMBAI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India's top sugar producing state of Maharashtra is set to churn out record levels for the second year in a row as farmers have expanded the growing area for the cane crop, the state government said in a statement on Monday. Higher production will weigh...
GRAINS-Wheat drops as Russian production climbs
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn eased slightly on broader economic uncertainty. Chicago Board of...
Bread prices jump by nearly a fifth in EU, Eurostat says as war in Ukraine weighs
Sept 19 (Reuters) - The price of bread rose by almost a fifth in the European Union in August as Russia's invasion of Ukraine, both major exporters of grains and fertilisers, continued to disrupt global markets and headline inflation accelerated. Global wheat prices have surged since February, after the war...
TABLE-Japan's use of corn in animal feed stays unchanged in July
TOKYO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Japan's usage of corn in animal feed in July was unchanged at 47.2% from a year earlier, preliminary data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries showed on Tuesday. Below is a table based on preliminary data for Japan's compound feed shipments in tonnes and each grain's share percentage in feed production: Jul-2022 Jun-2022 Jul-2021 Total Shipments 1,827,149 2,047,208 1,945,965 Main Ingredients Corn 47.2% 47.3% 47.2% Sorghum 1.0% 1.0% 1.1% Wheat 1.9% 1.8% 1.9% Barley 4.0% 4.0% 3.8% (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
GRAINS-Wheat falls on Russian production; exports underpin U.S. soybeans
CHICAGO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Monday on an expected increase in Russia's crop that will compete with U.S. exports, already hampered by a strong U.S. dollar, traders said. Soybeans were underpinned by Chinese export demand, while corn ended up slightly after two-sided trade on broader economic...
GRAINS-U.S. futures edge higher, soybeans up on China demand
* U.S. corn harvest 7% complete, soy 3%; ratings decline -USDA. * USDA confirms sales of 136,000 T of U.S. soybeans to China. * IKAR raises Russian 2022 wheat crop forecast by 2 mln tonnes (Updates prices, adds analyst comment) By Enrico Dela Cruz. Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. grain...
Russian wheat prices up with high demand, strong rouble
* This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine MOSCOW, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices rose last week with high demand, strong rouble currency and concerns about the extension of the Ukraine grain export deal, analysts said on Monday. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $5 to $317 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note. Russia exported 1 million tonnes of grain last week, up from 640,000 tonnes the previous week, as lower wheat export tax supports traders' margins, fellow consultancy Sovecon said, citing port data. Sovecon sees wheat for immediate delivery at $310-314 per tonne. Rains arrived in parts of Russia's southern, central and Volga regions last week, Sovecon said, adding that farmers had already sown winter grain for the 2023 crop on 7.4 million hectares. That compares with 8.5 million hectares around the same date in 2021. IKAR also said on Monday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 2 million tonnes to 99 million tonnes. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 12,600 rbls/t +350 rbls wheat, European part ($209.1) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 23,925 rbls/t -925 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 75,675 rbls/t +3,175 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 32,400 rbls/t +500 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,270/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,120/t +$10 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $854.7/t +$48.8 Russia's south (IKAR) Harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of Sept 15: All grains: Wheat Barley Corn Crop, mln tonnes 132.3 96.4 23.0 0.8 Crop, as of same 99.4 70.8 17.5 1.4 date in 2021 Yield, 3.43 3.74 3.12 5.67 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 2.65 2.89 2.41 4.52 date in 2021 Harvested area, 36.6 25.8 7.4 0.1 mln hectares Harvested area, as 37.5 24.5 7.3 0.3 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data in detail for the current season. ($1 = 60.2500 roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt and Olga Popova; Editing by David Evans)
As the Amazon burns, Brazilian firms tap investors in New York for help
NEW YORK, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Numerous private Brazilian companies trying to slow the destruction of the Amazon forest are using a large climate conference in New York this week to lure investors to support preservation plans. Investors are increasingly trying to develop carbon offset credits to help companies and...
Wheat prices still plunged at close | Monday, September 19, 2022
CBOT wheat closed down 30¢ and KC wheat closed down 28¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 20¢. Naomi Blohm with Total Farm Marketing says wheat is under pressure from a strong U.S. dollar, weakness in the stock market, and weak demand for U.S. wheat exports. Corn futures ended...
GRAINS-Wheat rises on Black Sea concerns; corn, soybeans up on slow harvest start
CHICAGO, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed on Tuesday after a day-earlier slide, underpinned by renewed fears about Black Sea supplies, traders said. Soybeans and corn also firmed, supported by slower-than-expected progress in the U.S. harvest. The most-traded wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was...
GRAINS-Corn edges higher as USDA crop report fans supply concerns
Sept 20 (Reuters) - U.S. corn futures edged higher in early Asian trading on Tuesday following a weekly U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) crop progress report that showed harvest lagging behind average analyst estimate and fuelled concerns over global supply. Wheat rose, while soybean was flat. Trading was muted ahead...
India's monsoon to start its retreat in next two days
NEW DELHI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - India's monsoon season is set to enter its withdrawal phase in the next two days, the state-run weather office said on Monday, after a vigorous spell of rains towards the tail end of the four-month season. Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of the...
