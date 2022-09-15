ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minors: Dixon homers again for El Paso; Ornelas homers in Missions loss

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Brandon Dixon is doing all he can to lift Triple-A El Paso to a division title.

The 30-year-old Dixon homered for the eighth time in 16 games in the Pacific Coast League, helping the Chihuahuas to a 3-2 win over visiting Round Rock on Wednesday.

The victory improved El Paso to 74-63 and now has a 1½-game lead over the Oklahoma City Dodgers in the East Division.

Dixon also singled and drove in two runs in lifting his batting line to .391/.459/.859 with 20 RBIs.

Left fielder Taylor Kohlwey (.827 OPS) went 2-for-4 with a run scored, catcher Brett Sullivan (.805 OPS0 went 1-for-3 with an RBI and first baseman Kyle Martin (.889 OPS) went 1-for-3 with a double.

Right-hander Reiss Knehr (6.61 ERA) struck out four over four shutout innings, scattering two hits and no walks in the start before the bullpen hung on for the win.

Left-hander Jose Castillo (3.03) earned his second save despite allowing a run on two hits and two walks in two-thirds of an inning.

DOUBLE-A SAN ANTONIO (67-65)

  • Amarillo 9, Missions 5: RHP Lake Bachar (5-3, 6.20) allowed five runs on four hits and a walk in the ninth inning to blow the save and take the loss. RHP Henry Henry (5.20) allowed four runs in 4 2/3 innings in the start. LF Tirso Ornelas (.759 OPS) drove in three runs on his seventh homer and 28 th double. SS Connor Hollis (.909 OPS) went 2-for-5 with his ninth homer and two RBIs. 3B Juan Fernandez (.678) went 2-for-4 and DH Kelvin Melean (.734 OPS) went 1-for-2 with two walks and a run scored.

Notable: Low Single-A Lake Elsinore will host Game 2 of the California League South Division series at 7:15 p.m. Thursday. The Storm have not announced a starter.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego Union-Tribune

