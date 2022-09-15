Read full article on original website
This Fall Festival in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Two cities in Wisconsin have been ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensWisconsin State
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
YouTuber discovers skeletal remains in an abandoned Wisconsin churchJoe MertensMilwaukee, WI
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Yardbarker
Yankees rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza already putting together an argument for more playing time
The New York Yankees have been utilizing rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza sparingly since calling him up in early September. However, every time Oswald makes an appearance, he showcases solid defense and good offensive qualities. Peraza spent 99 games with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season, hitting .259 with a 33% on-base rate. In...
Yardbarker
Yankees dodge injury bullet with Frankie Montas: ‘nothing crazy’
Following Friday night’s game, New York Yankees trade acquisition Frankie Montas indicated that he was feeling an issue with his shoulder, heading for an MRI that would showcase any structural damage. However, Montas has alleviated concerns, stating that the shoulder issue with simply normal soreness after a full game...
Yardbarker
White Sox Analyst Has A Tony La Russa Demand
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been away from the team for some time because of some heart-related health issues. In his absence, bench coach Miguel Cairo has taken the reins in an interim capacity and the team has picked things up as of late. But back to...
Yardbarker
Moving on From Cody Bellinger; Outman Taking Over? Could LA Sign Aaron Judge?
The Dodgers' lineup shouldn't look too different next season. With the core of Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith, Max Muncy and Chris Taylor locked up — and hopefully Trea Turner's extension on the way — there are only a few question marks to fill. The biggest, however,...
Yardbarker
The Padres Are Held Back By A Longstanding Problem
The San Diego Padres have all of a sudden found themselves desperately fighting for their postseason life. A similar feeling to that of last year after their unprecedented second-half slide is felt right now in San Diego. The talent is certainly there for this team to turn it around. They...
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge Second to Hit 58 Home Runs in Season Since Ryan Howard
With his 58th home run of the 2022 Major League Baseball season Sunday, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge became the second player to hit 58 home runs in a single-season since Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard slugged 58 in 2006. Judge's teammate Giancarlo Stanton is the only other...
Yardbarker
Blues’ 4 Best Contracts for 2022-23
The St. Louis Blues are one of the rare contending teams that have zero contracts with an average annual value (AAV) above $8 million. However, that will change in the 2023-24 season when Robert Thomas’ new deal kicks in with an AAV of $8.125 million. With all of this said, the Blues have some contracts of great value coming into this season.
Yardbarker
Lars Nootbaar shares a heartwarming Albert Pujols story
Lars Nootbaar is one of many St. Louis Cardinals players who are in absolute awe of what their teammate, future Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols, can do. Pujols is called “The Machine” for a reason. His numbers throughout his career are video game level numbers. But beyond that, he’s played...
Yardbarker
Watch: Nationals' Joey Menses hits inside-the-park homer against Marlins
The Nationals trailed 4-0 in the seventh when Meneses drove a curveball from Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo to deep right center. Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday could not track the ball down as it bounced off the wall. A hustling Meneses rounded the bases and turned the corner at third before sliding in at home without much of a challenge.
Yardbarker
Braves’ Spencer Strider breaks strikeout record held by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson
The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.
MLB・
Yardbarker
The Padres Are Left Shocked After Their Big Deadline
The San Diego Padres made a huge splash at the trade deadline just over a month ago, acquiring stars such as Josh Hader, Juan Soto, Brandon Drury, and Josh Bell. Those moves made San Diego look like a clear World Series contender. However, since those moves were made, the Padres...
Yardbarker
The Braves Give Fans The Best Ozzie Albies Update
Ozzie Albies has been out since June with a fractured foot that he suffered during a game against the Washington Nationals. Today, the Atlanta Braves finally reinstated their star second baseman from the injured list. Right-handed pitcher Jay Jackson was designated for assignment to make room for Albies on the...
MLB・
