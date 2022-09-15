ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Yardbarker

Yankees dodge injury bullet with Frankie Montas: ‘nothing crazy’

Following Friday night’s game, New York Yankees trade acquisition Frankie Montas indicated that he was feeling an issue with his shoulder, heading for an MRI that would showcase any structural damage. However, Montas has alleviated concerns, stating that the shoulder issue with simply normal soreness after a full game...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

White Sox Analyst Has A Tony La Russa Demand

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa has been away from the team for some time because of some heart-related health issues. In his absence, bench coach Miguel Cairo has taken the reins in an interim capacity and the team has picked things up as of late. But back to...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Padres Are Held Back By A Longstanding Problem

The San Diego Padres have all of a sudden found themselves desperately fighting for their postseason life. A similar feeling to that of last year after their unprecedented second-half slide is felt right now in San Diego. The talent is certainly there for this team to turn it around. They...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Aaron Judge Second to Hit 58 Home Runs in Season Since Ryan Howard

With his 58th home run of the 2022 Major League Baseball season Sunday, New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge became the second player to hit 58 home runs in a single-season since Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Ryan Howard slugged 58 in 2006. Judge's teammate Giancarlo Stanton is the only other...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Blues’ 4 Best Contracts for 2022-23

The St. Louis Blues are one of the rare contending teams that have zero contracts with an average annual value (AAV) above $8 million. However, that will change in the 2023-24 season when Robert Thomas’ new deal kicks in with an AAV of $8.125 million. With all of this said, the Blues have some contracts of great value coming into this season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Lars Nootbaar shares a heartwarming Albert Pujols story

Lars Nootbaar is one of many St. Louis Cardinals players who are in absolute awe of what their teammate, future Hall-of-Famer Albert Pujols, can do. Pujols is called “The Machine” for a reason. His numbers throughout his career are video game level numbers. But beyond that, he’s played...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Watch: Nationals' Joey Menses hits inside-the-park homer against Marlins

The Nationals trailed 4-0 in the seventh when Meneses drove a curveball from Marlins pitcher Jesus Luzardo to deep right center. Marlins outfielder JJ Bleday could not track the ball down as it bounced off the wall. A hustling Meneses rounded the bases and turned the corner at third before sliding in at home without much of a challenge.
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

Braves’ Spencer Strider breaks strikeout record held by Hall of Famer Randy Johnson

The Atlanta Braves appear to have a future ace on their hands in Spencer Strider, and he showed as much on Sunday in his start against the Philadelphia Phillies. Strider struck out his 200th batter of the season on Sunday in just 130 innings. That is the fewest innings required by any pitcher to achieve the mark, breaking the previous record set by Randy Johnson in 2001.
MLB
Yardbarker

The Padres Are Left Shocked After Their Big Deadline

The San Diego Padres made a huge splash at the trade deadline just over a month ago, acquiring stars such as Josh Hader, Juan Soto, Brandon Drury, and Josh Bell. Those moves made San Diego look like a clear World Series contender. However, since those moves were made, the Padres...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

The Braves Give Fans The Best Ozzie Albies Update

Ozzie Albies has been out since June with a fractured foot that he suffered during a game against the Washington Nationals. Today, the Atlanta Braves finally reinstated their star second baseman from the injured list. Right-handed pitcher Jay Jackson was designated for assignment to make room for Albies on the...
MLB

