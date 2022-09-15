VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been identified and arrested by officials after he allegedly shot at a vehicle multiple times during a road-rage incident. According to a news release from Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Thursday when a woman who was driving southbound on the SR 415 was approached from behind by a car that was driving erratically with no headlights on.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO