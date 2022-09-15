Read full article on original website
Dirtyred777
4d ago
Come on white folks!!! Where are all the racist comments? Y'all always hide when the perpetrator is white. There's barely any comments about this. We need the same energy from you when the perpetrator is black. It's a ghost town in this comment section. I need to read your 2.5k comments.
Reply(10)
7
Gayle Ruprecht Lewis
4d ago
Great young man for saving that woman and her child! His parents should be proud raising a wonderful son🥰
Reply
5
Meet the Fla. Man Who Survived Days Lost in Swamp After Gator Took His Arm: 'I'm No Longer Afraid of Death'
As survival stories go, Eric Merda's three-day odyssey spent fighting to stay alive in a Florida swamp after an alligator tore his arm off sets a new standard for human toughness. "I've never been so scared in all my life," Merda tells PEOPLE. "I was in so much pain that...
Mistrial ruled in Florida guardian’s case against client abuse, report says
A mistrial was declared in the case against Rebecca Fierle, a state-appointed guardian accused of abuse and neglect in the death of a 74-year-old in her care.
Missing 3-year-old Florida boy found
A Florida Missing Child Alert was canceled Monday for a 3-year-old boy from Fort Lauderdale.
Off-duty Central Florida firefighter helps save suspected I-4 jumper
POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Off-duty Central Florida firefighter helps prevent a potentially tragic situation and saves a life. Jeremy Metsky, a firefighter/EMT with Polk County Fire Rescue, was heading home from his shift on Sept. 11 around 9:20 a.m. when he spotted an individual sitting on the edge of an overpass wall above the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near mile marker 3 in Tampa.
In Tampa trial, family of Andrew Joseph III remembers ‘golden child’ and says there’s no proof he caused trouble at fair
Today, a Hillsborough Sheriff representative was evasive when asked about why Joseph was painted as a criminal.
Here’s how long you have to get a Florida driver’s license after moving here
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Monday was asked, “I am new to Florida. How long do I have...
Volusia company sold defective hot tubs on Facebook, customers claim
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – A business owner sued by Oklahoma’s Attorney General for allegedly selling defective hot tubs and failing to honor warranties recently opened a new spa company in Volusia County that is the subject of similar consumer complaints, News 6 has learned. Revive Spas and More,...
Florida woman stabbed roommates then went shopping, deputies say
A Florida woman was charged with attempted first-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her roommates in a dispute Friday morning, according to deputies.
Sheriff calls Florida man ‘truly despicable’ for intentionally starving his dogs
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Joseph Farkas was arrested in Brevard County after deputies found two dogs paralyzed by starvation. In a press conference posted to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Thursday, Sheriff Wayne Ivey said that Farkas was arrested on multiple animal cruelty charges. Ivey said...
Florida fugitive caught with enough fentanyl to ‘kill over 100,000 people,’ sheriff says
PALM COAST, Fla. (WFLA) — A fugitive in Florida was arrested Wednesday after he was caught with hundreds of grams of fentanyl and marijuana, according to deputies. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office said fugitive Adrian Kamai Rivers, 52, was caught after a deputy pulled over a Dodge Challenger that had a broken headlight in Palm Coast.
Florida Missing Child Alert issued for 3-year-old boy last seen near Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 3-year-old boy who went missing near Fort Lauderdale. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a Florida Missing Child Alert on Sunday afternoon for Isaiah Louise-Jeune. The toddler was last seen along the...
Florida schools locked down after suspected ‘swatting’ incident, report says
Several Florida schools were placed on a lockdown Friday after alleged threats were made to them.
Deltona motorcyclist dies in Maryland after fleeing traffic stop, crashing, police say
OCEAN CITY, Md. – A 32-year-old Deltona man died in Maryland on Thursday after fleeing a traffic stop on a motorcycle that later crashed, according to the Ocean City Police Department. Identified as Nicholas Ramirez, police have not yet discussed an officer’s reasoning for attempting to make contact with...
Officials: Florida man arrested after alleged involvement in a road-rage shooting
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been identified and arrested by officials after he allegedly shot at a vehicle multiple times during a road-rage incident. According to a news release from Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Thursday when a woman who was driving southbound on the SR 415 was approached from behind by a car that was driving erratically with no headlights on.
Chick-fil-A employee stops carjacking in Florida, authorities say
The employee was punched in the face during the altercation, authorities say.
Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
Chick-fil-A employee praised for saving woman and baby during carjacking
A Florida Chick-fil-A employee is being praised for his heroic actions when, authorities said, he stopped a man from carjacking a woman and a baby. The employee, Mykel Gordon, was working at a location in the Fort Walton Beach area Wednesday afternoon when the woman started screaming for help, Chick-fil-A and the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said in statements.
Railroad crossing: Here’s how Florida drivers, pedestrians can stay safe around train tracks
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The start of Rail Safety Week kicked off on Monday in Winter Park, where hundreds of Florida commuters take the SunRail. Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson David Parks said the goal this week is to show drivers across Central Florida just how easy it is to not get hit by a train by simply paying attention to existing road markings and signs.
Jury deliberates as Florida guardian is accused of client’s abuse, neglect
TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough County jury needs more time to decide if a former Florida guardian caused the death of a 75-year-old Tampa man. Rebecca Fierle was arrested and charged in February 2020 with aggravated abuse and neglect of an elderly person. That's in relation to the death of Steven Stryker.
Florida Man Arrested After DNA Shows Minor Child’s Baby Is His
A 48-year-old Florida man has been arrested after an investigation, and DNA showed that he was the father of a juvenile’s baby. According to deputies, on Jan. 11, 2022, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division received a report from the Department of Children
