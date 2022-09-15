ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 24

Dirtyred777
4d ago

Come on white folks!!! Where are all the racist comments? Y'all always hide when the perpetrator is white. There's barely any comments about this. We need the same energy from you when the perpetrator is black. It's a ghost town in this comment section. I need to read your 2.5k comments.

Reply(10)
7
Gayle Ruprecht Lewis
4d ago

Great young man for saving that woman and her child! His parents should be proud raising a wonderful son🥰

Reply
5
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Off-duty Central Florida firefighter helps save suspected I-4 jumper

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Off-duty Central Florida firefighter helps prevent a potentially tragic situation and saves a life. Jeremy Metsky, a firefighter/EMT with Polk County Fire Rescue, was heading home from his shift on Sept. 11 around 9:20 a.m. when he spotted an individual sitting on the edge of an overpass wall above the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 near mile marker 3 in Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Okaloosa County, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Chick Fil A#Office Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Florida man arrested after alleged involvement in a road-rage shooting

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man has been identified and arrested by officials after he allegedly shot at a vehicle multiple times during a road-rage incident. According to a news release from Volusia Sheriff’s Office, the shooting was reported just before 6 a.m. Thursday when a woman who was driving southbound on the SR 415 was approached from behind by a car that was driving erratically with no headlights on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Single-vehicle crash in Bithlo kills Orlando woman, troopers say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 31-year-old woman from Orlando was killed Saturday night in a crash on Colonial Drive in Bithlo, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. She was traveling eastbound in an SUV when the vehicle, once east of Cox Drive, ran off the roadway to the right for an unknown reason at 8:33 p.m., troopers said.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Railroad crossing: Here’s how Florida drivers, pedestrians can stay safe around train tracks

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The start of Rail Safety Week kicked off on Monday in Winter Park, where hundreds of Florida commuters take the SunRail. Florida Department of Transportation spokesperson David Parks said the goal this week is to show drivers across Central Florida just how easy it is to not get hit by a train by simply paying attention to existing road markings and signs.
WINTER PARK, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy