ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nova

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nova, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 2-year-old pit mix who was found roaming the street for weeks. Nova loves other dogs and is good with all humans as well. She is outgoing, sweet, loving and likes treats. Nova is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock crime lab to give tours for National Forensic Science Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock DPS Crime Lab team is offering tours of their facilities to celebrate National Forensic Science Week. The Texas Department of Public Safety is recognizing those who work in the 16 DPS crime labs across the state, including Lubbock. The lab will be open to...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock doctor offers new sleep apnea treatment

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Rose a sleep medicine specialist is offering a new treatment for patients who struggle with sleep apnea. The new device has no hoses, or mask but is an implanted device comparable to a pacemaker. ”Upwards of 35 percent of people who are on CPAP don’t...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Lubbock, TX
Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
KCBD

Covenant Health to host community job fair

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, September 20 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to fill...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Cold fronts ahead, but more heat too

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two cold fronts have roles in our current 7 Day Forecast, which takes us through early next week. In this post, I cover the temperature changes we expect. In the near term, today and tomorrow, there will be a few clouds but the days will be...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Floyd Co. growers reporting quality pumpkin harvest despite hot season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In his work jeans and long-sleeve button-down, Tim Assiter shows off his Pinks, Fairytales, Cinderellas, and One-Too-Many’s. They’re pumpkins, of course, as he calls himself the head wrangler at Assiter Punkin Ranch, in between Floydada and Ralls. The ranch has been shipping out truckloads of pumpkins since the start of September.
FLOYDADA, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech project to combat misinformation in Hispanic communities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Texas Tech faculty members are trying to combat the misinformation and disinformation among the Hispanic population. They are trying to understand why the Hispanic community lacks so many information resources in comparison to other communities. Lucinda Holt is an Assistant Professor of Practice at Texas...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kcbd#Pet Adoption#Jelly#Dog Nutrition Food#Pet Owner#Lubbock Animal Services#Las
KCBD

Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel has cleared a crane from a transmission line at North I-27 and Loop 289 and repaired the transmission line to restore power to thousands of residents in Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, and north Lubbock. Other areas were also affected. The crane contacted the transmission line...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

2 historical markers dedicated in Lubbock County Line community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you go to the intersection of FM 179 and 597 on a Sunday morning, you’ll find several worshippers inside the County Line Baptist Church. The building is flanked by a few others that are more run down. While those buildings may just look like rickety boards, they hold more than a century of history.
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Monday Night Fire at Garden and Arts Center

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is onscene investigating the cause of a fire Monday night at the City of Lubbock Garden and Arts Center (GAC), located at 4215 University Avenue. Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, and quickly extinguished the fire, after the initial call came in at 6:53 p.m. LFR says the damage is mostly to the exterior of the building.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Community questions proposed Tech student complex

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tech Terrace residents attended a community meeting hosted by Councilman Mark McBrayer to protest a proposed zoning change in the Tech Terrace neighborhood. The proposal includes re-zoning properties on the south side of 19th street by Akron and Boston Avenues, including Godbold Center and Cafe J,...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
KCBD

Warmth continues for last official weekend of summer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sunshine, heat, and dry conditions for your Sunday with very little change through the workweek. Quiet and clear conditions will continue for your Saturday evening and overnight. Winds will die down a bit with a breeze from the southwest around 10 mph. Skies will remain clear with overnight lows in the 60s to lower 70s across the South Plains.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person has died after being shot and taken to the hospital. One person was injured in two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. A person was struck by a car on Friday evening in downtown Lubbock. The person was attempting to cross the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Missing Hockley Co. man found safe in New Mexico

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hockley County man Blue Wade Dorman has been found safe in New Mexico. Local law enforcement confirmed the finding and his family has been contacted, according to a release. Dorman was reported missing to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon. Dorman’s family...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person

On Saturday afternoon, 9/17/2022, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Sheriff’s Office they had not heard from him in several days and requested. After checking his residence and property, family elected to notify law enforcement. While investigating the matter, deputies received information he was possibly in...
HOCKLEY COUNTY, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech provides update on linebacker Bryce Ramirez

RALEIGH, North Carolina (KCBD) - Texas Tech football player Bryce Ramirez will remain in Raleigh, North Carolina, until he can safely travel back to Texas, according to an update from Texas Tech Athletics. The junior linebacker suffered a serious fracture in his left leg during the first half of the...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Red Raider cross country teams place in top 5

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech cross country team placed both the men’s and women’s teams in the top 5 of the TTU Open Saturday morning. The men finished third, paced by Edward Rush as the women placed fourth, led by Halena Rahmaan. Rush finished fourth...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy