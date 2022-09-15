Read full article on original website
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Nova
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Nova, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She’s a 2-year-old pit mix who was found roaming the street for weeks. Nova loves other dogs and is good with all humans as well. She is outgoing, sweet, loving and likes treats. Nova is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. Her adoption fees are waived today.
KCBD
Lubbock crime lab to give tours for National Forensic Science Week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock DPS Crime Lab team is offering tours of their facilities to celebrate National Forensic Science Week. The Texas Department of Public Safety is recognizing those who work in the 16 DPS crime labs across the state, including Lubbock. The lab will be open to...
KCBD
Tuesday morning top stories: Residents question proposed Tech student complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. A proposed student housing and parking garage is expected to be built on the south side of 19th Street between Akron and Boston. The city zoning board will consider the proposal to tear down the Godbold Center. Lubbock Garden and Arts Center fire.
KCBD
Lubbock doctor offers new sleep apnea treatment
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Rose a sleep medicine specialist is offering a new treatment for patients who struggle with sleep apnea. The new device has no hoses, or mask but is an implanted device comparable to a pacemaker. ”Upwards of 35 percent of people who are on CPAP don’t...
KCBD
Covenant Health to host community job fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, September 20 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to fill...
KCBD
Cold fronts ahead, but more heat too
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two cold fronts have roles in our current 7 Day Forecast, which takes us through early next week. In this post, I cover the temperature changes we expect. In the near term, today and tomorrow, there will be a few clouds but the days will be...
KCBD
Floyd Co. growers reporting quality pumpkin harvest despite hot season
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In his work jeans and long-sleeve button-down, Tim Assiter shows off his Pinks, Fairytales, Cinderellas, and One-Too-Many’s. They’re pumpkins, of course, as he calls himself the head wrangler at Assiter Punkin Ranch, in between Floydada and Ralls. The ranch has been shipping out truckloads of pumpkins since the start of September.
KCBD
Texas Tech project to combat misinformation in Hispanic communities
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three Texas Tech faculty members are trying to combat the misinformation and disinformation among the Hispanic population. They are trying to understand why the Hispanic community lacks so many information resources in comparison to other communities. Lucinda Holt is an Assistant Professor of Practice at Texas...
KCBD
Power restored to 6,263 customers after crane hits transmission line
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Xcel has cleared a crane from a transmission line at North I-27 and Loop 289 and repaired the transmission line to restore power to thousands of residents in Shallowater, Abernathy, New Deal, and north Lubbock. Other areas were also affected. The crane contacted the transmission line...
KCBD
2 historical markers dedicated in Lubbock County Line community
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - If you go to the intersection of FM 179 and 597 on a Sunday morning, you’ll find several worshippers inside the County Line Baptist Church. The building is flanked by a few others that are more run down. While those buildings may just look like rickety boards, they hold more than a century of history.
KCBD
Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating Monday Night Fire at Garden and Arts Center
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office is onscene investigating the cause of a fire Monday night at the City of Lubbock Garden and Arts Center (GAC), located at 4215 University Avenue. Lubbock Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene, and quickly extinguished the fire, after the initial call came in at 6:53 p.m. LFR says the damage is mostly to the exterior of the building.
KCBD
Community questions proposed Tech student complex
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Tech Terrace residents attended a community meeting hosted by Councilman Mark McBrayer to protest a proposed zoning change in the Tech Terrace neighborhood. The proposal includes re-zoning properties on the south side of 19th street by Akron and Boston Avenues, including Godbold Center and Cafe J,...
KCBD
Warmth continues for last official weekend of summer
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More sunshine, heat, and dry conditions for your Sunday with very little change through the workweek. Quiet and clear conditions will continue for your Saturday evening and overnight. Winds will die down a bit with a breeze from the southwest around 10 mph. Skies will remain clear with overnight lows in the 60s to lower 70s across the South Plains.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 1 dies at Covenant from gunshot wound
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One person has died after being shot and taken to the hospital. One person was injured in two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. A person was struck by a car on Friday evening in downtown Lubbock. The person was attempting to cross the...
KCBD
Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
KCBD
Missing Hockley Co. man found safe in New Mexico
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hockley County man Blue Wade Dorman has been found safe in New Mexico. Local law enforcement confirmed the finding and his family has been contacted, according to a release. Dorman was reported missing to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon. Dorman’s family...
KCBD
Hockley County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing person
On Saturday afternoon, 9/17/2022, family members of Blue Wade Dorman reported to the Sheriff’s Office they had not heard from him in several days and requested. After checking his residence and property, family elected to notify law enforcement. While investigating the matter, deputies received information he was possibly in...
KCBD
Texas Tech provides update on linebacker Bryce Ramirez
RALEIGH, North Carolina (KCBD) - Texas Tech football player Bryce Ramirez will remain in Raleigh, North Carolina, until he can safely travel back to Texas, according to an update from Texas Tech Athletics. The junior linebacker suffered a serious fracture in his left leg during the first half of the...
KCBD
Levelland announced as 2022 finalist for Texas Downtown Association’s President’s Awards Program
LEVELLAND, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - The Levelland Main Street Program is a finalist for the 2022 Texas Downtown Association’s President’s Awards Program. Started in 1986, to recognize outstanding projects, places, and people of Texas downtowns, the program features twelve different categories. These fall under the headings of design or achievement.
KCBD
Red Raider cross country teams place in top 5
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Tech cross country team placed both the men’s and women’s teams in the top 5 of the TTU Open Saturday morning. The men finished third, paced by Edward Rush as the women placed fourth, led by Halena Rahmaan. Rush finished fourth...
