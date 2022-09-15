ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MI

The Oakland Press

Brother Rice’s Curtis Williams commits to Louisville for basketball

BIRMINGHAM — The much-coveted Curtis Williams is taking the road less traveled on the basketball recruiting trail. On Monday afternoon, Birmingham Brother Rice’s rangy and hot-shooting 6-foot-6 blue chip small forward committed to the University of Louisville, becoming the first boys hoopster from Oakland County to ever ink with the Cardinals. Williams made his commitment live on a 24/7 Sports live stream event from his high school’s press room.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Oakland Press

College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop. The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a...
MEMPHIS, MI
The Oakland Press

Photos: U-M Football hosts UConn

The University of Michigan football team hosted UConn at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor Saturday, Sept. 17. The Wolverines swept the Huskies, 59-0, putting Michigan at 4-0 in the season. Next up, Michigan is set to host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday, Oct. 1.
ANN ARBOR, MI
#Club Football#College Football#American Football#Oakland University#Division#The University Of Toledo#Ohio State University
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Sept. 18 and beyond

• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 21, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. Community activities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Dearborn man reports being shot at while in Hazel Park

After Michigan State Police were unable to find a man who reported being shot at on I-696 in Hazel Park, police found that the man had stopped waiting for them and returned to his house in Dearborn, where he again reported the shooting. “Initially, the caller advised he was waiting...
HAZEL PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County offering COVID-19 booster, flu vaccines

The Oakland County Health Division is offering the new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine and flu shots for Oakland County residents. Residents 12 years and older are eligible for the new booster two months following the completion of their COVID-19 vaccine primary series or booster. The updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters include...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors

James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

15-year-old boy reported missing in Southfield

The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen near Ten Mile and Greenfield Wednesday, Sept. 14. Karim Muhammad, 15, is described as black, 5-foot-8, and around 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Anyone with...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
The Oakland Press

Last call for fall Adopt-a-Road groups

Drivers are being encouraged to look out for the safety of volunteers who pick up litter along the road sides. Oakland County’s Adopt-A-Road program has three major clean-up dates each year. The final week is Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. In all, 350 groups and organizations help pick up...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Stagecrafters puts new blood into ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Royal Oak’s Stagecrafters is taking on a dark comedy favorite for its next production: “Little Shop of Horrors,” running from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23 at the Baldwin Theatre. The storyline is classic, with floral assistant Seymour Krelborn finding a cool new species of plant, but then...
ROYAL OAK, MI

