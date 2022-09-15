Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern MichiganKyle SchepperleyNew Haven, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Related
The Oakland Press
Oakland County football rankings: Walled Lake Western jumps to No. 2, Stoney Creek enters at No. 10
Scott Burnstein’s Oakland County football rankings after Week 4:. 1 West Bloomfield (4-0) — The truth……enough said!. 2 Walled Lake Western (4-0) — Think runaway freight train. 3 Clarkston (2-2) — Defense still needs a few nip-tucks to max out in ’22. 4...
The Oakland Press
South Lyon gets goals from seven different players, beating Kettering to clinch LVC regular-season title outright
SOUTH LYON — The South Lyon Lions captured the outright Lakes Valley Conference title with a 7-0 win over the Waterford Kettering Captains Monday night. “It feels great. There is no other feeling like it to win a championship of any kind,” senior tri-captain Brennan McGillen said. “We’ve...
The Oakland Press
Brother Rice’s Curtis Williams commits to Louisville for basketball
BIRMINGHAM — The much-coveted Curtis Williams is taking the road less traveled on the basketball recruiting trail. On Monday afternoon, Birmingham Brother Rice’s rangy and hot-shooting 6-foot-6 blue chip small forward committed to the University of Louisville, becoming the first boys hoopster from Oakland County to ever ink with the Cardinals. Williams made his commitment live on a 24/7 Sports live stream event from his high school’s press room.
The Oakland Press
College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies
SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop. The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Oakland Press
Photos: U-M Football hosts UConn
The University of Michigan football team hosted UConn at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor Saturday, Sept. 17. The Wolverines swept the Huskies, 59-0, putting Michigan at 4-0 in the season. Next up, Michigan is set to host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday, Oct. 1.
The Oakland Press
Gus Toppi scores four times in debut at running back, as Bishop Foley gets revenge on Cranbrook, 33-6
MADISON HEIGHTS — Gus Toppi isn’t trying to ‘Wally Pipp’ anybody, but he’s certainly doing a good job of becoming ‘the man’ when he has to replace the guy who’s already been ‘the man’ for Madison Heights Bishop Foley. With...
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from UConn at No. 4 Michigan football
Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping No. 4 Michigan rout Connecticut 59-0.
The Oakland Press
Photo gallery from Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood at Madison Heights Bishop Foley football
Madison Heights Bishop Foley had one blemish in the regular season last year — a 43-41 loss to Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood — something the Ventures very much wanted to avenge in their rematch on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Foley won, 33-6, to stay unbeaten through four weeks of the 2022 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Oakland Press
Oakland County community calendar Sept. 18 and beyond
• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 21, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. Community activities.
The Oakland Press
Dearborn man reports being shot at while in Hazel Park
After Michigan State Police were unable to find a man who reported being shot at on I-696 in Hazel Park, police found that the man had stopped waiting for them and returned to his house in Dearborn, where he again reported the shooting. “Initially, the caller advised he was waiting...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County offering COVID-19 booster, flu vaccines
The Oakland County Health Division is offering the new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine and flu shots for Oakland County residents. Residents 12 years and older are eligible for the new booster two months following the completion of their COVID-19 vaccine primary series or booster. The updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters include...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Vandal burns woman’s Trump 2024 flag; man fleeing police at 115 mph on Woodward crashes in Detroit
A Royal Oak woman reported someone burned one of about a half dozen Trump flags she has outside her house in the 2200 block of North Main Street. Police said the resident called police about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 11. Officers arrived and determined someone had burned a spot about 1-foot...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Oakland Press
Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors
James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
The Oakland Press
15-year-old boy reported missing in Southfield
The Southfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old boy, last seen near Ten Mile and Greenfield Wednesday, Sept. 14. Karim Muhammad, 15, is described as black, 5-foot-8, and around 160 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. Anyone with...
The Oakland Press
Last call for fall Adopt-a-Road groups
Drivers are being encouraged to look out for the safety of volunteers who pick up litter along the road sides. Oakland County’s Adopt-A-Road program has three major clean-up dates each year. The final week is Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. In all, 350 groups and organizations help pick up...
The Oakland Press
Stagecrafters puts new blood into ‘Little Shop of Horrors’
Royal Oak’s Stagecrafters is taking on a dark comedy favorite for its next production: “Little Shop of Horrors,” running from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23 at the Baldwin Theatre. The storyline is classic, with floral assistant Seymour Krelborn finding a cool new species of plant, but then...
Comments / 0