ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Sept. 18 and beyond

• Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. Sept. 21, while supplies last, for those in need. Drive-up and stay in the vehicle, or walk-up distribution, no need for proof of eligibility. For information, call 248-858-5495 or email OCmarket@oakgov.com. Community activities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Last call for fall Adopt-a-Road groups

Drivers are being encouraged to look out for the safety of volunteers who pick up litter along the road sides. Oakland County’s Adopt-A-Road program has three major clean-up dates each year. The final week is Sept. 24 through Oct. 2. In all, 350 groups and organizations help pick up...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Farmington, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
The Oakland Press

No injuries after Stoney Creek HS incident

A lockdown was initiated at Stoney Creek High School and is being resolved without any injuries, according to Rochester Community School officials. Law enforcement has since cleared Stoney Creek High School of any threats and is investigating the source of the lockdown notification. All students and staff are safe. Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies are assisting Rochester Police officers.
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Sentencing delayed for killer of veteran Detroit firefighter

Sentencing has been postponed for a Detroit man convicted of killing a veteran Detroit firefighter in Troy last year following a reported road rage incident. Terell Josey, 28, had been scheduled for a sentencing hearing before Oakland County Circuit Judge Daniel O’Brien on Sept. 19, but it’s now set for Oct. 3. According to the court file, the adjournment is for “investigation/discovery.”
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Gallery#Infrared Photography#Artpack Services Inc#Medianews Group
The Oakland Press

Meet the candidates in Birmingham

The League of Women Voters will be hosting a Birmingham school board candidate forum at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the Birmingham public schools, education and administration center. The forum will be followed by a reception sponsored by the Birmingham Parent Teacher Association council. The Seaholm and Groves Parent...
BIRMINGHAM, MI
The Oakland Press

Police: Hired man posed as contractor to steal from Ferndale homeowner

A Detroit man is charged in Ferndale 43rd District Court after police say he presented himself as an electrical contractor to a Ferndale homeowner then stole the new electrical equipment the resident had just bought. Demelle Robinson, 19, was in court Monday to set a preliminary hearing on a charge...
FERNDALE, MI
The Oakland Press

Karen McDonald names commission to study gun-violence prevention

County Prosecutor Karen McDonald announced a new commission formed to study gun violence. “Since Nov. 30 in almost every aspect of my job, I have four names on my mind: Hana, Madisyn, Tate and Justin,” she said Monday, referring to the four students killed at Oxford High School. “I think I can speak for every assistant prosecutor in this office: We never forget about them.”
PONTIAC, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
The Oakland Press

Dearborn man reports being shot at while in Hazel Park

After Michigan State Police were unable to find a man who reported being shot at on I-696 in Hazel Park, police found that the man had stopped waiting for them and returned to his house in Dearborn, where he again reported the shooting. “Initially, the caller advised he was waiting...
HAZEL PARK, MI
The Oakland Press

Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors

James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Brother Rice’s Curtis Williams commits to Louisville for basketball

BIRMINGHAM — The much-coveted Curtis Williams is taking the road less traveled on the basketball recruiting trail. On Monday afternoon, Birmingham Brother Rice’s rangy and hot-shooting 6-foot-6 blue chip small forward committed to the University of Louisville, becoming the first boys hoopster from Oakland County to ever ink with the Cardinals. Williams made his commitment live on a 24/7 Sports live stream event from his high school’s press room.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Oakland Press

College hoops player Emoni Bates charged with 2 felonies

SUPERIOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Emoni Bates, a former basketball prodigy who transferred to Eastern Michigan from Memphis, was charged with two felonies Monday after police found a gun in a car during a traffic stop. The 18-year-old Bates failed to stop at an intersection Sunday night and a...
MEMPHIS, MI
The Oakland Press

Photos: U-M Football hosts UConn

The University of Michigan football team hosted UConn at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor Saturday, Sept. 17. The Wolverines swept the Huskies, 59-0, putting Michigan at 4-0 in the season. Next up, Michigan is set to host the Maryland Terrapins Saturday, Oct. 1.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County offering COVID-19 booster, flu vaccines

The Oakland County Health Division is offering the new COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine and flu shots for Oakland County residents. Residents 12 years and older are eligible for the new booster two months following the completion of their COVID-19 vaccine primary series or booster. The updated COVID-19 vaccine boosters include...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff: Woman dies after crashing Jeep; alcohol use suspected

A 23-year-old Rochester Hills woman died Tuesday morning from injuries after crashing her vehicle on Adams Road near Tienken Road, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said. Alcohol use is suspected as a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said. Amanda Marie White was driving a 2020 Jeep...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
The Oakland Press

Next court date scheduled for 3 charged in connection with fatal drive–by shooting of 7-year-old girl

Three purported gang members charged in connection with a drive–by shooting that killed a 7-year-old Pontiac girl in March recently got their next scheduled court date. Justin Rouser, 19, Jajuan McDonald, 18, and Daejion Bryant, 22, are to return to Pontiac’s 50th District Court on Dec. 13 for a probable cause conference before Judge Cynthia Walker. Rouser and McDonald each face 10 charges — first-degree murder, four counts of assault with intent to murder and five firearms offenses — for the March 18 fatal shooting of Ariah Jackson, outside her home. Ariah’s mother, Lashawn Jackson, was also hit by the gunfire and survived.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy