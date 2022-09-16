ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Democratic candidate for California controller studied socialism in Venezuela. Fact or smear?

By Andrew Sheeler
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9Qdk_0hwR9ZSW00
In this June 2016 file photo, Malia Cohen, then a San Francisco supervisor, high-fives an elections worker after dropping off her ballot at City Hall. Cohen is the 2022 Democratic candidate for state controller. Jeff Chiu AP

The race for state controller has excited Republicans, who see Stanford University scholar Lanhee Chen as their best chance to break the California Democratic Party’s lock on statewide offices. He is running against Democrat Malia Cohen, chair of the State Board of Equalization.

Chen has characterized Cohen as a far-left extremist who should be kept from the office of controller, which serves as the state’s top fiscal watchdog.

On Tuesday, Fox News posted a report that seeks to reinforce that narrative, revealing that in 2006 Cohen traveled to Venezuela, then under the control of President Hugo Chávez.

Chen released a statement that says in part, ”The many Californians who fled socialist countries deserve to know why Malia took this trip and whether she still believes in ‘the revolutionary thought and mindset’ of Hugo Chavez’s brutal regime.”

Claim:The article cites a 2006 CNN report about a group of people who traveled to Venezuela in order to see for themselves the effects of Chávez’s revolution.

In the CNN report, Cohen (identified as a San Francisco political organizer), is quoted saying, “The revolutionary thought and mindset is generational. What we see in the United States, and you really don’t see grandparents and parents and even young as active politically.”

Rating: Partially true.

Details: The core claim — that Cohen visited Venezuela in 2006 — is true. But Chen and Fox use it to employ a favorite Republican trope: the Democrat as dangerous socialist.

Cohen took to Twitter to acknowledge that she made the trip. She wrote that she traveled to the South American nation “to study the African diaspora and learn about the country’s medical system.”

The narrative of Cohen, 45, as a diehard socialist doesn’t square with her record in elected office, first as a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and then as chair of the California Board of Equalization. As supervisor, Cohen helped to ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in San Francisco and implement a soda tax — hardly socialist objectives.

Her campaign spokesman, Joe Armenta, released a statement that says in part:

“This is another desperate attack by our opponent to deceive voters and distract attention away from his past of supporting the anti-choice agenda. On a day when his Republican friends in DC proposed a national ban on abortion, it’s no surprise that he would team up with Fox News to launch an attack on Chair Cohen over a trip that happened 16 years ago.”

Comments / 235

old troll
5d ago

All you have to do is look at the state of this country . The left’s actions of trying to silence any opposition . And our government trying to make us more dependent on state and federal government . 🖕🏾14 years of lies and misinformation . Even worse than the 10 years before 2008 🖕🏾we the people pay the bills and our corrupt government waists our tax money and under representing us 🖕🏾

Reply(18)
99
Warren
4d ago

and that is the democratic plan, turn this country into socialism. That way they rule everything and everybody. Rich get richer, middle-class and poor get poorer. That is the division. Remember to vote RED!

Reply(15)
31
Saywhat
5d ago

Quite odd to travel to Venezuela under that Regime. Venezuela was most likely expecting her. What is the real angle. 🤔 💭

Reply(24)
42
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Elections
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malia Cohen
Person
Lanhee Chen
Person
Hugo Chávez
CNN

'Huge win': McCabe on Trump's special master ruling

A federal judge threw a wrench in the Justice Department investigation into potential mishandling of documents from former President Donald Trump’s White House by granting his request for a special master to review evidence seized from his Florida home last month. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe weighs in on the development.
POTUS
The Valley Citizen

Gavin Newsom: End this Cruelty Now

It’s bad enough that homeless sweeps throughout the state do little more than add to the stress and misery of the poorest among us. Even worse, California Governor Gavin Newsom has taken to bragging about them, especially the sweeps conducted by Caltrans along the state’s highways. One of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuela#Election State#Democratic Socialism#Socialist Party#Republicans#Stanford University#Fox News#Californians#Cnn
CBS LA

California first state in the nation to require transparency from social media companies

California will impose first-of-its-kind requirements on social media companies to publish their policies for removing disturbing content including hate speech, with details on how and when they remove that content, under a bill signed into law by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. "California will not stand by as social media is weaponized to spread hate and disinformation that threaten our communities and foundational values as a country," Newsom said in a statement Tuesday announcing the signing. A coalition of the bill's opponents have said companies already have to make their content moderation policies public, and objected to the bill's requirement that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

32K+
Followers
710
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy