Moreno-Lozano: Reconnecting with my heritage language

What does Hispanic mean to you? That is the prompt I gave all my friends writing to you today as we kick off Hispanic Heritage Month – a celebration that recognizes the contributions and influence of Hispanics on the history, culture, and achievements of the United States.

Here in the American-Statesman newsroom, we pride ourselves on being able to tell people’s stories. This month we plan to tell those stories of Austin and Central Texas, and the Latinos who have led and preserved our rich culture.

But today our Statesman journalists are here to share theirs.

I am a fourth-generation Mexican American and Texan. Fourth-generation translates to at least a century, and that is a mighty long time.

My great-great-grandparents decided that they wanted more, and they wanted the same for their children. So together they emigrated to Texas from Mexico. A century later, I have reaped the benefits of the sacrifice they made, including being the first on my dad’s side to earn a four-year college degree, and following directly in my mother’s footsteps.

But sometimes I find myself feeling disconnected from my Mexican culture, a feeling that is often accompanied by guilt and shame, and that is rooted in my inability to speak Spanish fluently.

When people see or hear my name, they automatically assume I speak Spanish. "¿Hablas español, Luz?"

Immediately I'm overcome with shame and guilt. "Sorry, I don’t," I reply. Although I can understand a lot of what is being said to me and can answer in English. I grew up with Spanish being spoken around me, but not being able to respond is where that feeling sinks in.

My grandmother Perla Dolores Lozano, who turned 78 just a few weeks ago, told me over breakfast tacos and churros last week that being able to speak English and learn with ease is what she wanted for my dad and her grandkids, and that it should be free of shame or guilt.

“Your tia, Rose, and I had such a hard time growing up,” she said. “We grew up speaking Spanish at home and it's all we knew, so when it came time to go to school, we had a hard time keeping up and learning at the beginning.”

They had such a hard time that my tio Jerry and my tia Gina, her two youngest siblings, learned English and Spanish growing up so they wouldn't fall behind. Later, as high school students and then young adults, she said speaking Spanish was sometimes met with resistance. My mother shared similar stories from her mother.

So, like many other Spanish speaking families, they pushed English at home over Spanish, losing the connection with our heritage language generations later. The decision was made to give us all a chance to thrive.

Since then, society has evolved to welcome and encourage bilingual speakers — and I am determined to add myself to those ranks. It's another privilege I have been afforded because of the sacrifices my great-great-grandparents made.

I have spent the past year reconnecting with my heritage language, most recently using the past nine months to practice with the Duolingo app. I am not perfect, but I understand more Spanish than I did before and I am more confident responding in Spanish. Mostly, I wanted to connect with that part of my heritage that I felt was missing.

Over the past several weeks, I thought about how many of you, like me, also want a closer look at the the area's Hispanic heritage, and the stories of our Latino leaders and pioneers that have gone untold or have been forgotten as time has passed.

Through Oct. 15, we hope to bring you stories that will help our readers connect with Austin and Texas’ Hispanic heritage. We plan to bring you new stories each week, including a look into the Camino Real de los Tejas trail and Hays County's efforts to commemorate it, the preservation of the barrios of East Austin and the importance of the Latino vote ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

In the meantime, I hope you will share your Hispanic heritage stories with me. Email me at lmoreno-lozano@statesman.com.