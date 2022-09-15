ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bring your tired, your poor, your glitchy home movies to UW-Milwaukee for Home Movie Day

By Chris Foran, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36cbGr_0hwR9Ja800

Do you have an old reel of film of your parents' wedding that could use some help? Or a glitchy VHS tape of your solo in the middle school musical?

The people at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee's Archives and Film Studies program are here to help — and, maybe, give those home movies a screening of their own.

The UWM Archives and Film Studies program are hosting what they're calling Milwaukee's first Home Movie Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 in Room B91 at Mitchell Hall, 3203 N. Downer Ave.

Admission is free. The event is in partnership with the Center for Home Movies, a California-based outfit that collects, preserves and provides access to home movies and amateur films — and organizes events like Home Movie Day around the country.

People can bring in their home movies in a variety of formats — 8-millimeter, Super 8, 16-millimeter, VHS, VHS-C, Mini-DV, Betamax, Hi-8 or digital files — and UWM volunteers will inspect and, if needed, repair them. Some selections will be screened for an audience while the owner of the footage narrates.

During the event, volunteers also will provide information on how to care for and preserve film, video and digital material, and offer ideas on where you can get material on older formats transferred.

Home Movie Day also promises interactive games, a raffle, door prizes and more.

For more info, check out the Center for Home Movies' website (centerforhomemovies.org) or email bhathena@uwm.edu.

Comments / 0

 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Uw Milwaukee#Home Movie Day#Archives And Film Studies#The Uwm Archives#Uwm
