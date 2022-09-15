ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buhl, MN

Buhl Seniors plan open house to showcase club renovations

By MARIE TOLONEN MESABI TRIBUNE
 5 days ago

BUHL — The Buhl-Kinney Senior Citizens Club is ready to showcase its newly remodeled center.

An open house is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the center located on the corner of Frantz and Mercer in Buhl.

The event includes live music featuring a pianist and two accordion players, split-the-pot and other drawings. Donuts, coffee and Buhl Water are to be served.

“It looks very nice — it looks bigger,” Dianne Gundy, a 10-year member of the Buhl-Kinney Senior Center and organizer for the open house event as she talked about the freshly painted walls at the center and the kitchen upgrades. “Everyone that comes in says it looks bigger. It needed an uplift.”

Gundy said the open house coincides with the date the Buhl-Kinney Senior Citizen Center was legally incorporated with the State of Minnesota, Sept. 17, 1975. Gundy said the center currently has roughly 80 members.

Upgrades to the center include new flooring,countertops, and windows as well as some ADA improvements, according to Buhl Mayor John Klarich.

City Clerk Ryan Pervenanze said the city was awarded a $48,000 St. Louis County Community Development Block Grant that helped cover the bulk of the roughly $67,000 project, and the remainder was paid for with federal American Rescue Plan funds.

Gundy said the bulk of the work has already been completed, and the rest is on track for the end of this calendar year.

The Buhl-Kinney Senior Center is owned by the City of Buhl and operated by the senior center members and its board of directors, according to information provided by the city.

The center serves as a venue for a variety of events including community celebrations, gun safety classes, funerals, private party rentals, and it’s also the polling place for Buhl.

A meal is served at the center on the third Thursday of each month, according to Gundy.

Upcoming events include the Catholic women bazaar from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 24, and the Knights of Columbus Bingo at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19.

