Coach Prime Delivers Hope During Water Crisis in Jackson, MSH TitsworthJackson, MS
What We Know About the Jackson, MS Water CrisisLuke FitzpatrickJackson, MS
Opinion: Climate Change Is Overwhelming U.S. Flood MapsDaniella CressmanJackson, MS
Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy ItJeffery MacJackson, MS
Flooding in Mississippi Causes Houston, Texas Residents to HelpTom HandyHouston, TX
U.S. Department Of Education Awards Grants To Two HBCUs Harmed By Bomb Threats
The U.S. Department of Education has announced that it will offer grants to two historically Black colleges and universities impacted by bomb threats within the last year. By way of Project School Emergency Response to Violence, the Department of Education will award $80,000 to Tougaloo College in Jackson, Mississippi and $420,000 to Fayetteville State University in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Awarded through Project SERV, these grants are to be used for student trauma recovery programs, mental health programs and various security measures.
Trae The Truth, Jaden Smith Help Combat Jackson Water Crisis
Trae The Truth and his nonprofit, Relief Gang, have been working to address harsh conditions in marginalized communities across the country for several years. Most recently, the Houston native and his team at Relief Gang headed out to Jackson, Mississippi as the city maneuvers through an ongoing water crisis. While there, Trae The Truth was spotted delivering water filters and clean water to those in search of it. Afterward, the Houston rapper shared a video of his work along with residents discussing just how bad the situation has become in the southern city.
Rep. Elijah Cummings Portrait Unveiled At Capitol
A portrait honoring former U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Cummings was a Baltimore native who earned degrees from both Howard University in Washington, D.C. and the University of Maryland in College Park, Maryland. After graduating from college, he went on to spend 13 years in the Maryland House of Delegates. From there, Cummings represented Maryland’s 7th District in the U.S. House of Representatives for 23 years. During his time on Capitol Hill, he became the chair of the Committee on Oversight and Reform. On October 7, 2019, Cummings passed away at the age of 68 “due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges.”
Deion Sanders Says HBCU Programs Should Demand More Money To Play Power Five Teams
Jackson State University Head Football Coach Deion Sanders has never shied away from sharing his thoughts. Recently, Sanders expressed his frustrations regarding how much historically Black colleges and universities are paid to play “Power 5” programs. To articulate his frustrations, he compared how much predominantly white institutions were paid to play “Power 5” programs in comparison to HBCU programs.
‘Serial’ Podcast: Prosecutors Move To Vacate Adnan Syed Conviction
Nearly a decade ago, the world became enamored with the murder of Maryland teenager Hae Min Lee and the conviction of her classmate, Adnan Syed. Led by Sara Koenig, a podcast by the name of Serial began investigating Syed’s arrest and casting doubt upon the integrity of his conviction. As the podcast gained traction, more and more listeners began to examine the case closer and call for Syed’s release. Despite the pressure applied by listeners and several notable nonprofits, Syed remained behind bars for more than half of his life. However, that may change in the near future.
Poll: Raphael Warnock Opens Up Six-Point Lead On Herschel Walker
Fifty-three days stand in between the American public and Election Day. As November 8, 2022, nears, Quinnipiac University has taken a closer look at two key races in the state of Georgia. Recent polling conducted by researchers at Quinnipiac University has identified Raphael Warnock as a slight favorite in the...
Fetterman Agrees To Debate Against Oz
U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman has agreed to debate his opponent, Mehmet Oz, on October 25, 2022, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. “We said from the start that we’d do a debate, which John reiterated very clearly again last week. Enough distractions, it’s time to talk about the issues,” Rebecca Katz of the Fetterman campaign told Politico.
Symba Releases ‘Results Take Time’
Symba is the latest artist to deliver a Gangsta Grillz mixtape. Alongside DJ Drama, the California native has released a new project called Results Take Time. Roddy Ricch, Pusha T, Key Glock and 2 Chainz join DJ Drama as key collaborators on this effort. Also, RMR, Kali and a few other rising talents showcase their talents along the way.
Coi Leray Goes Off On ‘Fly Sh!t’
Coi Leray is back! Weeks after delivering a snippet on Instagram that had everyone talking, the New Jersey native has returned with the full version of “Fly Sh!t.” As the snippet showed, the rising artist has hit a stride when it comes to her flows and confident style. Whether its referencing NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo or gloating about the luxury lifestyle she lives, every line from her latest single either feels quotable or aspirational.
