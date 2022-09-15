ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/15 Thursday forecast

By CBS New York Team
CBS New York
CBS New York
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E0I6M_0hwR9BWK00

First Alert Weather: Clear and cool 02:39

Forecast: Today will be sunny, but a little cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid 70s. Tonight will be our coolest night of the season so far with temps falling into the 50s in the city and 40s across our suburbs -- perhaps an upper 30s reading well N&W.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F3QZt_0hwR9BWK00
CBS2

As for tomorrow, it will get off to a cool, crisp start, but we'll bounce back nicely with highs right around normal (mid to upper 70s).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hycWB_0hwR9BWK00
CBS2

Looking Ahead: The weekend looks good, overall, with temperatures trending warmer. For Saturday, expect plenty of sunshine with highs around 80.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hidEo_0hwR9BWK00
CBS2

As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers north. Highs that day will be in the mid 80s.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Alert#Suburbs#N W
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
25K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy