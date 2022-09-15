First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/15 Thursday forecast

First Alert Weather: Clear and cool 02:39

Forecast: Today will be sunny, but a little cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid 70s. Tonight will be our coolest night of the season so far with temps falling into the 50s in the city and 40s across our suburbs -- perhaps an upper 30s reading well N&W.

As for tomorrow, it will get off to a cool, crisp start, but we'll bounce back nicely with highs right around normal (mid to upper 70s).

Looking Ahead: The weekend looks good, overall, with temperatures trending warmer. For Saturday, expect plenty of sunshine with highs around 80.

As for Sunday, it will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers north. Highs that day will be in the mid 80s.