ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

United Way Day of Caring deemed success

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 5 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Despite a smaller group of volunteers than usual, United Way of Cullman County (UWCC)  Day of Caring was declared a success in making a positive impact on nonprofit agencies throughout Cullman Monday, Sept. 12.

Historically, Day of Caring is the agency’s largest volunteer outreach project of each year. This year, however, a smaller than usual turnout of volunteers was on hand due to reported staffing difficulties with companies who usually opt to participate in the outreach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yQyDV_0hwR92f200
RWC volunteers working at the North Alabama Agriplex (United Way of Cullman County)

Beginning the day of service work with biscuits donated by Jack’s Family Restaurants and prayer by East Side Baptist Church Paster Matt Smith, approximately 30 volunteers donated their time and efforts. Employees from Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC), REHAU and the Cullman County Extension Office were in the field completing hands-on projects at the North Alabama Agriplex, Victim Services, Hope Horses and Peinhardt Living History Farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UYmxv_0hwR92f200
United Way of Cullman County Director Waid Harbison with Rehau volunteers at Hope Horses, Inc. (United Way of Cullman County)

Volunteers from EvaBank, Regions Bank and the Cullman County Board of Education spent their time with indoor tasks and holding supply drives for Good Samaritan Health Clinic and Cullman Caring for Kids. Day of Caring has extended for several organizations including Merchants Bank, which will be hosting a cookout at the Cullman County Center for the Developmentally Disabled’s (CCCDD) Margaret Jean Jones Center. The Wal-Mart Distribution Center will be sending volunteers to the Agriplex in several weeks.

For more information on how you can make a difference in Cullman with the United Way, visit www.uwaycc.org or call 256-739-2948.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman’s harbinger of autumn: The hay people

CULLMAN, Ala. – The first sign of Oktoberfest was seen in Cullman Monday, as the hay people made their return to various locations around town including the intersection of U.S. Highways 278 and 31, Goat Island Brewing and Depot Park.   The hay people were brought to life by Cullman’s Philip and Pat Clemmons, beloved community members and former posthumous burgermeisters. Inspirated during a trip to Germany in 1999 where the Clemmonses saw their first hay people, the couple made their own incarnation of the hay-stuffed favorites soon thereafter.   The couple tragically passed in 2008 but their tradition has been carried on by their daughter, Nancy Clemmons Moore, and other members of the community. Dutifully hauling the three bales of hay needed for each hay person, dressing one in lederhosen and hat and the other in a dirndl and braids, Moore and her helpers brought the Cullman tradition back on Monday, again assembling the community favorites and keeping her parents’ memory alive and well.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Library Oktoberfest scavenger hunt Sept. 29-Oct. 6

CULLMAN, Ala. – To help celebrate Oktoberfest and get the community involved in its local history and heritage, the Cullman County Public Library has teamed up with sponsor Nomadic Threads to put on a scavenger hunt Sept. 29-Oct. 6. The hunt will take place between the Warehouse District, Cullman City Hall, the Cullman County Museum and the library. Each object to be found will be within walking distance with some inside businesses and others outside. There will be six clues given that hunters will need to find the answers to. Each clue will have something to do with Cullman trivia. Once they...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local students compete in Cullman County FCCLA Beef Cook-off

CULLMAN, Ala. – Students from the various city and county schools met at Alabama Farm Credit headquarters in Cullman Wednesday, Sept. 14, for the Cullman County Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) Beef Cook-off. Samantha Rogers from Fairview placed first, Jennesy Lopez from the Cullman Area Technology Academy (CATA) placed second, Lacy Twilley from Cold Springs placed third, Mackenzie Garmon from West Point placed fourth and Nathan Butlev from CATA placed fifth. The sponsors and schools that participated were Stephanie Blair from Cold Springs High School, Amie Veal from CATA, Carin Rains from Cullman High School, Whitney Haynes from Fairview High School, Amanda Williams from Good Hope High School, Amy Chambers from Hanceville High School and Renee Lee and Madison Ballard (student teacher) from Vinemont High School. The Cullman County Cattlewomen’s Association, Cullman County Cattlemen’s Association and Alabama Farm Credit sponsored the event. 
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCBOE honors poster winner, approves budget

CULLMAN, Ala. – At Thursday afternoon’s Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) meeting, Fairview Elementary School student Shannon “Perry” Means was recognized for winning the Cullman County Soil and Water Conservation District poster contest and winning the second- and third-grade prize in the Alabama Association of Conservation Districts (AACD) Area 1 poster contest. The dutiful student led the CCBOE in the Pledge of Allegiance to kick off the meeting.  A presentation by Schneider Electric, updating progress on construction projects throughout the school system, was given and was an apropos start to the second budget hearing for the district, highlighting the work...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman County, AL
Society
City
Cullman, AL
County
Cullman County, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Cullman County, AL
Education
Local
Alabama Education
The Cullman Tribune

Electric Co-op holds 86th annual meeting; no changes to board of trustees

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Electric Cooperative members participated in its 86th annual meeting on Saturday at Northbrook Baptist Church, enjoying free entertainment by the Cotton Pickin’ Kids and the Avenue G Band, hot dogs served by the Fairview High School Band Boosters, inflatables, a health fair, presentations, and, most importantly, voting for the only contested position on the board of trustees.  While three positions on the board were on the ballot, two were uncontested. Sheila Sizemore, representing District 2, and James Fields Jr., representing District 3, ran unopposed. All terms are for three years.  Sizemore retired last year from Peoples Bank after...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Infusion Wellness & Spa offering IV therapy in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Whitney Cheatham, a registered nurse with a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a background in endoscopy, post-surgical and home health services has recently begun an enterprising new business to bring IV therapy to Cullman. Services are currently provided on a concierge basis in residential or commercial settings. When creating Infusion Wellness & Spa, IV Therapy Lounge, her goal was to provide adequate care including IV hydration, weight-loss management and spa services that everyone can afford. “Infusion Wellness & Spa is the first clinic in Cullman, Alabama to focus primarily on IV therapy and wellness,” said Cheatham. “IV infusions are...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thank you, Jeremy Kilpatrick

I would like to let your community know they have a coroner they should be thankful for. After losing my wife Ruth of 38 years in an auto accident, I was contacted by Mr. Jeremy Kilpatrick. He was most helpful in guiding me through what was needed. He went above a normal duty by taking his own time to retrieve some personal belongings, and returned them to me. He showed compassion and understanding while performing his duties. Thank you Mr. Jeremy Kilpatrick!   Thomas Bahr  Vincennes, Indiana  Editor’s note: Mr. Bahr’s wife, Ruth Bahr, was tragically killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in Cullman County on Aug. 31, 2022.  
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Church tweens open free library for area children

CULLMAN, Ala. – The tweens of the Cullman First United Methodist Church have servants’ hearts for their community. At the beginning of the year, they made a list of 10 ways they wanted to give back to Cullman, the first being a free library for kids.   Thanks to Scott Cooley for taking the tween’s vision and building it into reality, the church was able to officially open its free library Wednesday. Positioned at the corner of Fourth Avenue Southeast and Fourth Street Southeast, the library is the perfect location for people to walk by or park and pick out their free books.   “Cullman First United Methodist Church’s mission is to make a real difference by serving our community. Our tweens acted on that mission by serving and loving on others right here in downtown Cullman,” said CFUMC Pastor Lyle Holland.   Tucked inside the covers of the books, readers will find little notes of encouragement from the tweens, something the kids wanted to ensure they included as a thank-you to each person who picked out a book. 
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Family Restaurants#Living History#Charity#Cullman Monday#East Side Baptist Church#Hope Horses#Evabank Regions Bank#Cullman Caring#Merchants Bank
The Cullman Tribune

Hands-on STEM Day at Cullman City Primary School

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman City Primary School (CCPS) students had a hands-on day of learning Friday with various STEM stations step up around the school’s campus. The kindergarten and first-grade students rotated through more than 10 stations learning about science, technology, engineering and math through innovative projects tailored to their ages.   Perhaps the biggest hit among the youngsters was the lesson by Rachel Dawsey and Markus Doering of the North Alabama Agriplex who concluded their session with a visit from an Eastern box turtle and their Peter rabbit. Students delighted in seeing, touching and learning about the animals, who each serve a vital role in the ecosystem.  In addition to the lessons being taught, STEM education at a young age promotes problem-solving, creativity and even fine motor skills development. The young students at CCPS learned about robotics, coding, osmosis and air-powered cars. These activities aid in their attainment of critical thinking, decision-making and communication skills.  Simple STEM activity items for home are available online, or you can ask your child’s teacher for ideas to continue the thirst for knowledge at home.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Madison County home destroyed in Saturday fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A fire Saturday afternoon destroyed a Madison County home as firefighters report that 90% of the roof collapsed. The fire took place on Riverton Rd. just east of Moores Mill. According to firefighters on the scene, no one was injured in the blaze. Firefighters on the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Frios offering classrooms chance to win free popsicles for the year

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman’s Frios Gourmet Pops, owned by Kristy and Jay Keiffer, recently announced the launch of its “Back to Happiness” contest, which will give one lucky classroom the chance to win free popsicles for the whole school year. Cullman-area students, teachers, school administrators, parents and staff are invited to nominate a local classroom to win a year’s supply of free popsicles (one pop per student and teacher in the classroom per month for nine months or 40 pops max per month per nine months). The campaign will end Sept. 19, when Frios selects one nominated classroom based on entries describing...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Regional welcomes rheumatologist Aesha Singh, MD, to Medical Group

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Regional recently welcomed rheumatologist Aesha Singh, MD, to the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Singh received her Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery at Smt. N.H.L. Municipal Medical College and her Diplomate of National Board in Internal Medicine from the National Board of Examinations. She then completed her residency in internal medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo, Texas, and her fellowship in rheumatology at Emory University in Atlanta. Singh treats patients 18 and older for conditions such as: LupusRheumatoid arthritisSarcoidosisVasculitis and related disordersOsteoarthritisCrystalline arthropathies like GoutTendonitisFibromyalgiaCarpal tunnel syndromeSpondyloarthropathiesOther autoimmune rheumatic diseases including Scleroderma, Myositis, Sjogren’s Singh will be providing care for patients at Cullman Regional Medical Group – Multi-Specialty Clinic, located in Professional Office Building One – 1948 Alabama Highway 157, Suite 330B. Schedule an appointment with Singh by calling 256-798-0569. For more information about Singh, visit online at www.CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com.
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Way
NewsBreak
Charities
The Cullman Tribune

Local volunteer fire chiefs discuss needs, challenges

Cullman County is home to more than 83,000 residents. There are two full-time fire departments serving the residents of the city of Cullman (about 16,000) and the residents of the city of Hanceville, (about 3,300). That means approximately 63,000 residents are served by the unpaid men and women who make up the 26 volunteer fire departments (VFDs) throughout the rest of the county, although West Point and Vinemont do have some paid members on staff. Just like the departments in Cullman and Hanceville, VFDs are dispatched to fires, vehicle crashes, medical calls, weather-related emergencies and other events. Baileyton VFD Chief Zack McGee...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘Dedication’s what makes it’

BAILEYTON, Ala. – The Baileyton Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) on Saturday celebrated 50 years of service to the rural communities of northwest Cullman County. Members, families and visitors were treated to lunch, truck and equipment displays and live music by Jesse Priest. According to Chief Zachary McGee, the Baileyton VFD currently has 28 members, including four emergency medical technicians, three emergency medical responders, eight firefighters and several auxiliary members. McGee, a second-generation firefighter/EMT who followed his father into the Baileyton department, said, “I think a lot of people don’t know the extent of what fire departments do- not just us, but any...
BAILEYTON, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Link hosting $5K draw down at Goat Island Sept. 16

CULLMAN, Ala. – With help from Goat Island Brewing’s Brad Glenn, The Link of Cullman County will host a draw down fundraiser Friday, Sept. 16, from 6-9 p.m. at Goat Island. Tickets are $20 for a chance to win the grand prize of $5,000. Tickets can be purchased through any staff or board member, or by calling The Link at 256-775-0028. The Link accepts cash or check, or can email an invoice through PayPal for anyone unable to buy a ticket in person. Tickets will be sold at Goat Island Brewing from 5-6:30 p.m. the day of the event. Executive Director of...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Driver airlifted to UAB after racing accident in Talladega

A driver was flown to UAB Hospital early Sunday morning after an accident at the Talladega Short Track, according to the Lincoln Fire Department. The department said it had EMS crews on standby during an event at the track Saturday night and responded to an overturned vehicle with the driver trapped at around 1 a.m. Sunday morning. Lincoln personnel, along with Eastaboga Volunteer Fire Department working fire coverage, had to extricate the patient from the car.
TALLADEGA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Files from yesteryear: 1954

From the files of 1954 Shaw Breaks Leg Ronald Shaw, 16, member of the Hanceville football squad, received a broken leg in the third quarter of the Bulldogs game with Arab on Friday night. Cars Collide On One Way Street Some $475 damage resulted at 3:37 p.m. on Monday when two cars collided at Seventh Street East and Fourth Avenue East. Frank C. Cryder, of Rockford, Illinois, was driving a 1954 Dodge sedan going the wrong way on a one-way street, when his car collided with a 1955 Chevrolet sedan, driven by Fayteen Johnson, of Route Seven, Cullman. Gutherys Cross Roads Mrs. Homer Alvis is in...
HANCEVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

New medical office building will add more services to Hartselle Health Park

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Construction is set to begin soon on a new medical office building at Hartselle Health Park. The facility will be located on the east side of U.S. Highway 31 across from the Health Park’s Physician Specialty and Primary Care & Pediatrics clinics. The building will be home to multiple outpatient physician clinics including primary care and several specialists. “Hartselle Health Park has been well received by the community and we are grateful for that,” said Lisa Courtney, VP physician services at Cullman Regional. “We’re excited to build on what Hartselle Health Park already offers because we know that local access to healthcare is important.” Hartselle Health Park officially opened in January of this year, but some of the services including the Physician Specialty Clinic opened earlier in 2021. Currently the Health Park offers imaging services, an urgent care clinic and two multi-physician offices. A construction timeline for the new medical office building is being developed. To see updates on this project visit www.HartselleHealthPark.com. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Alabama Department of Education and CCBOE announce new initiatives

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Schools has been selected to participate in the Alabama State Department of Education’s Alabama (ALSDE) Multi-Tier System of Supports (AL-MTSS) as announced at the Cullman County Board of Education (CCBOE) Tuesday. Based on evidence-based practices, the initiative “creates comprehensive supports to meet the academic, behavioral and foundational wellness needs of the whole child.”  Cullman County Schools Superintendent Dr. Shane Barnette said, “We’re here today to announce that Cullman County Schools have been selected for a pilot program through the state department of education. It’s called AL-MTSS. It’s a multi-tiered support services program. It’s going to align...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
560K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy