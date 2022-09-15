United Way Day of Caring deemed success

CULLMAN, Ala. – Despite a smaller group of volunteers than usual, United Way of Cullman County (UWCC) Day of Caring was declared a success in making a positive impact on nonprofit agencies throughout Cullman Monday, Sept. 12.

Historically, Day of Caring is the agency’s largest volunteer outreach project of each year. This year, however, a smaller than usual turnout of volunteers was on hand due to reported staffing difficulties with companies who usually opt to participate in the outreach.

RWC volunteers working at the North Alabama Agriplex (United Way of Cullman County)

Beginning the day of service work with biscuits donated by Jack’s Family Restaurants and prayer by East Side Baptist Church Paster Matt Smith, approximately 30 volunteers donated their time and efforts. Employees from Reliance Worldwide Corporation (RWC), REHAU and the Cullman County Extension Office were in the field completing hands-on projects at the North Alabama Agriplex, Victim Services, Hope Horses and Peinhardt Living History Farm.

United Way of Cullman County Director Waid Harbison with Rehau volunteers at Hope Horses, Inc. (United Way of Cullman County)

Volunteers from EvaBank, Regions Bank and the Cullman County Board of Education spent their time with indoor tasks and holding supply drives for Good Samaritan Health Clinic and Cullman Caring for Kids. Day of Caring has extended for several organizations including Merchants Bank, which will be hosting a cookout at the Cullman County Center for the Developmentally Disabled’s (CCCDD) Margaret Jean Jones Center. The Wal-Mart Distribution Center will be sending volunteers to the Agriplex in several weeks.

For more information on how you can make a difference in Cullman with the United Way, visit www.uwaycc.org or call 256-739-2948.

Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.