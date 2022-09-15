ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm to troll GOP event with banner quoting McConnell on ‘candidate quality’

By Caroline Vakil
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aAnZp_0hwR90ta00
Peter Afriyie Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) addresses reporters at a press conference following a Senate Republican weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm is seeking to capitalize on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) comments about candidate quality by trolling a Republican fundraiser with an airplane banner quoting the GOP leader.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) intends to fly a banner that reads “Candidate quality has a lot to do with the outcome” — a quote from McConnell — during a Miami fundraiser featuring National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) on Thursday evening, according to plans first shared with The Hill.

Among the Republicans expected to be at the Miami fundraiser are incumbent Sens. Chuck Grassley (Iowa) and Marco Rubio (Fla.) in addition to Senate candidates Blake Masters, Adam Laxalt, Mehmet Oz, J.D. Vance, Joe O’Dea, Tiffany Smiley and Rep. Ted Budd (N.C.).

“Some of Senate Republicans’ worst candidates will be together tonight, so we’re taking the opportunity to highlight how their disqualifying personal and political baggage has raised concerns at the highest levels of the Republican party. We hope the donors don’t look up,” DSCC spokesperson Nora Keefe said in a statement.

The banner, which will be flown at the GOP event set to take place in Scott’s home state, comes amid a more public conversation that appears to have taken place between Scott and McConnell about Republicans’ prospects in the Senate.

A number of Republican challengers have been mired in negative headlines or lagged behind their Democratic counterparts in the last fundraising quarter.

The comment from McConnell was made during an event in Kentucky last month in which he suggested that the House was more likely to flip in November than the Senate because candidate quality played a larger role in Senate races.

Scott, in an op-ed for the Washington Examiner, defended Republican candidates but appeared to take aim at Senate GOP leadership when he wrote: “If you want to talk about the need to raise more money to promote our candidates versus the Democrats’ terrible candidates, I agree. If you want to trash-talk our candidates to help the Democrats, pipe down. That’s not what leaders do.”

But Scott later insisted he was not referring to McConnell when he made the comments.

Comments / 138

babywitch
4d ago

Turtle Moscow Mitch needs to go. He needs to be voted out. He spent enough the Kentuckians money to last him a lifetime. Get this old fart out.

Reply(1)
28
boldandfaith
4d ago

McConnell needs more than Candidates with good quality, the senators actions against the government on January 6 should be removed from office under article 3 and 14, the Oath to the constitution! The actions of the maga divided party, and undesirable candidates, how can one assume they would keep the oath to the Constitution? Republicans politicians just don’t have the integrity of the reality of the truth!! VOTING BLUE!

Reply(44)
39
Growler Wolf
4d ago

Trumps taken all the political donations and republicans have to raise their own funds now to run their campaigns. Poor babies,

Reply(4)
39
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Miami, FL
Miami, FL
Government
State
Kentucky State
Local
Florida Government
MSNBC

Dem win in key special election stuns GOP, jolts political world

As voters throughout New York prepared to cast ballots Tuesday morning, Republican congressional hopeful Marc Molinaro urged people to show up and “send a message” to Washington, D.C. As it turns out, that’s precisely what happened — though it wasn’t the message Molinaro and his party wanted to...
ELECTIONS
HuffPost

Mitch McConnell Seems Afraid To Defend Wife Elaine Chao After Trump Calls Her ‘Crazy’

Mitch McConnell is the latest Republican politician to let Donald Trump get away with insulting a family member. In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the former president called the Senate minority leader a “broken down hack” for not fighting for Trump’s flailing Senate candidates and also called McConnell’s wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, “crazy.”
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Rick Scott
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Adam Laxalt
Person
Mehmet Oz
Person
Chuck Grassley
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives

A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Senate Democrats#Senate Leadership#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Federal#Gop#R Ky#Republicans#The Republican Party
Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffPost

Dr. Oz Throws Trump Under Bus, Says He Would Have Certified Biden's Election

Donald Trump isn’t going to like this, but Dr. Mehmet Oz admits he would have approved certifying Joe Biden as president had he been in office in 2021. Although the former president pushed Oz towards running for the Pennsylvania Senate seat that previously belonged to outgoing Republican Pat Toomey, Oz apparently doesn’t believe Trump’s “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

There’s a wave coming, but it’s not the one you think

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Most in Washington are debating whether there will be a red wave this November and, if so, how large it might be. Yet, whether it turns out to be a wave or a ripple for Republicans, the twin tides of progressivism and populism are bringing a much larger wave that will crash down on businesses.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Sen. Marco Rubio suggests Trump should compete in GOP primary if former POTUS runs in 2024

AVENTURA, FLA. - Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., suggested former President Trump should embrace a competitive GOP primary if he chooses to make a third bid for the White House. During an interview with Fox News Digital, Rubio was asked whether Republicans should automatically rally behind Trump upon entering the hypothetical 2024 race or have him slug it out among other GOP rivals like he did in 2016.
AVENTURA, FL
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

The Hill

698K+
Followers
82K+
Post
510M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy