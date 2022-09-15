ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

How a big apartment complex in Sacramento will help ‘working families, young professionals’

By Ryan Lillis
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZXf0_0hwR8jIh00

A large new apartment community in Sacramento’s South Natomas neighborhood will include dozens of units with rents below the market rate.

The 384-unit complex proposed by Anton Development will include 96 units rented below the market rate, as well as “associated amenities for working families, young professionals and individuals desiring to live in South Natomas,” according to a development application filed with the city of Sacramento.

The proposed community will fill most of a 23-acre vacant site on Fong Ranch Road, bordering Natomas High School, Truxel Road and Interstate 80. A dozen residential buildings are planned for the project, as well as a 9,000-square-foot community building, a pool, dog spa, bike trails and “approximately 195,150 square feet of common and private open space.”

Apartments will range from 704-square-foot one-bedroom units to three-bedroom apartments of nearly 1,900 square feet. That range in size is designed to “accommodate a wide range of households,” according to the project narrative filed with the city.

The 96 units rented below market rate “will be comprised of one-bedroom units and will be offered to households earning no more than 60% of area median income.” The area median income in Sacramento County for a two-person household is about $73,000 per year.

The city of Sacramento has a severe shortage of housing available to very low- and low-income households. According to an assessment by the Sacramento Area Council of Governments, the city needs to add more than 16,000 of those housing units this decade to meet demand.

Anton wrote that one of its objectives for the project is “(s)atisfying a portion of the City’s regional housing need for market-rate and affordable housing units through infill development that will serve a range of household types and income levels.” The proposed project would also expand “workforce housing opportunities by developing high-quality rental housing near major employment centers in order to retain existing and attract new workers and families to the City.”

The project site is within one mile of the former Sleep Train Arena site, where a major hospital complex is planned.

Sign up for our free weekly Real Estate newsletter

You'll find the latest real estate and housing news in our free, weekly Real Estate newsletter, including headlines on the hottest listings, affordable housing, market fluctuations, mortgage updates, renovation trends and more in the Sacramento region. Sign up here!

SIGN UP

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento County, CA
Business
Sacramento County, CA
Real Estate
Sacramento, CA
Business
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Business
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Real Estate
Sacramento, CA
Real Estate
Sacramento County, CA
Government
County
Sacramento County, CA
Local
California Government
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Hotel in Sacramento

If you are looking for a budget hotel in Sacramento, you have many options. You can choose a place that has free parking, is close to the downtown area, or is located near the airport. You may also choose a place that offers a complimentary breakfast. All of these options...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Power restored to SMUD customers in Sacramento County

More than 10,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento County on Monday for hours have since had their power restored. The outage started just after 12 p.m. and SMUD said it expected power to be restored by 1:05 p.m., according to the outage map site. The outage happened after a car hit a power pole.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

These historic theaters in Sacramento are still in operation

(KTXL) — Sacramento, a city that goes to great lengths to highlight art and performance, is home to several theaters still in operation that were built during the early days of cinema and some from the early 1900s. Below, the historic theaters in the city that are still showing movies and performances. Crest Theatre The Crest […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Workforce Housing#Linus Realestate#Linus Affordable Housing#Rental Home#Business Industry#Linus Business#Anton Development#Natomas High School
ABC10

Man killed in South Sacramento hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento police are looking for more information after a man was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene early Monday morning. According to a news release, patrol officers responded to a report of a person lying in the road in the 8800-block of Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Main Street Plaza in Roseville: Affordable housing offers convenience and amenities near downtown

Historic Old Roseville location offers another affordable housing option. Roseville, Calif.- Convenience, below-market rates, and amenities all come together at Main Street Plaza in Historic Old Roseville. The latest in affordable housing, these two and three bedroom rentals will provide residents with easy access to downtown Roseville, transportation and recreational opportunities.
ROSEVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Solano County entrepreneur finds success after opening a restaurant during the pandemic

In June 2020 when Molly Tou opened a restaurant in a former Denny’s location in Fairfield, it was anyone’s guess if the venture would succeed. “In late 2018, I saw this location that had been vacated, and I looked at it as a good real estate investment opportunity as well,” said Tou, who had run a restaurant once before after working for many years as a San Francisco-based residential real estate agent, a license she maintains.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Man killed in early morning Stockton hit-and-run

SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — One man is dead after being struck by a car early Monday morning, the Sacramento Police Department said. According to the police department, officers responded to a report of a person laying on Fruitridge Road around 3:30 a.m. Officers found an adult man with serious...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rio Linda power pole damaged, causes power outage to thousands of customers

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Residents of Rio Linda, North Sacramento and parts of Sacramento County lost power Sunday afternoon after a power pole was damaged, according to the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. The power outage occurred around 3:34 p.m. and affected more than 10,000 customers. At around 5:10 p.m., SMUD informed that around 5,000 […]
RIO LINDA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man killed in hit-and-run on Fruitridge Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A man has died after a hit-and-run along a major Sacramento street early Monday morning.The scene was off of Fruitridge Road, near S. Watt Avenue. Sacramento police say officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a person lying in the road. Officers found a man who had apparently been the victim of a hit-and-run. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene, police say. The name of the man has not been released. No suspect information has been released at this point. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

New apartment complex proposed for south Natomas

SACRAMENTO - A new apartment complex for working families and young professionals could soon be coming to south Natomas. The complex would include dozens of units with rents below the market rate and would fill an empty lot on Fong Ranch Road between I-80, Natomas High School, and Truxel Road, the Sacbee says. There will be amenities for families and young professionals. It will also include a community building, pool, and a dog spa.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

32K+
Followers
710
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy