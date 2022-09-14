ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Daily Mail

Feds raid Park Avenue penthouse and Hamptons estate linked to billionaire Russian oligarch crony of Putin facing DOJ bank fraud probe - months after US seized his $99M superyacht

Federal agents have raided two New York properties linked to a billionaire Russian oligarch who is under US sanctions and faces a criminal probe into alleged bank fraud. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents on Thursday took part in the raids of a Park Avenue penthouse in Manhattan and a sprawling Hamptons estate tied to Viktor Vekselberg, according to WNBC-TV.
Business Insider

Trump described boxes of classified documents as 'mine' and swatted away White House officials who tried to return documents from Kim Jong Un and Barack Obama, report says

The US government reclaimed 300-plus classified documents from Trump, The New York Times reported. The National Archives spent much of 2021 trying to retrieve government property, the outlet said. But Trump reportedly described the items as "mine" and resisted efforts to return the materials. Former President Donald Trump resisted returning...
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago documents kept in Trump's home were so secret that even the highest-ranking national security officials in the Biden administration weren't allowed to look at them, report says

A new report describes the extremely sensitive nature of some documents seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents held secrets about a foreign country's nuclear defenses, The Washington Post reported. Some top national security officials weren't allowed to look at the documents, The Post said. Documents recovered from former President Donald Trump's...
The Independent

Trump spokesman says paper ‘colluded’ with FBI over nuclear secrets claims – but doesn’t deny accusation

Donald Trump’s spokesperson has accused The Washington Post of ”colluding” with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) after it reported that the former president kept details of a foreign country’s nuclear capabilities at his Florida home.Taylor Budowich, the former president’s communications director, alleged the Post “continues to serve as the propaganda arm of the Biden administration” without denying the report.“...instead of operating openly and honestly, they collude in never-ending leaks and lies at the expense of the integrity of the FBI and DOJ [Department of Justice],” Mr Budowich said in his attack against the newspaper.The FBI, during its...
