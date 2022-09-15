ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Inside Nova

Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake

There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
royalexaminer.com

Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax

The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
royalexaminer.com

None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning

At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
WARREN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia

Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Prince William County, VA
WTOP

A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes

A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
CENTREVILLE, VA
WSET

How much is Virginia impacted by Biden's student loan forgiveness?

(WSET) — The Biden Administration's announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness was excellent news for borrowers across the nation, who in many cases faced decades of debt. For those who received Pell Grants, the news is even better: you'll receive another $10,000. But how will this...
VIRGINIA STATE
Fox News

Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'

A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
FAIRFAX, VA
ffxnow.com

Amazon awards $2 million grant for affordable housing in Alexandria area

A local project will receive $2 million in funding from Amazon to secure 18 affordable housing units in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County. Amazon has awarded Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services, an Alexandria-based nonprofit organization that offers assistive housing services, with the grant to acquire 18 homes in the Colchester Towne Condominiums community of the county.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Fairfax Co. says it has run out of trash cans

Some Fairfax County, Virginia, residents are being told to leave their trash out on the curb in boxes or other containers for the next few weeks. The reason? The county said it has exhausted its inventory of trash cans and won’t be able to provide new ones until November.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Prince William School Board asks court to halt subpoenas

The Prince William County School Board is seeking court intervention to stop its former chair from continuing to subpoena members for documents in his defamation lawsuit against the former superintendent. In two scathing motions, attorneys for the board and former Superintendent Steven Walts asked a judge to stop the latest...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WTOP

DC rapper faces 2 more charges in Tysons mall shooting

A Fairfax County grand jury has approved seven charges against the D.C. rapper who is accused of firing three shots inside Tysons Corner Center on June 19. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the shots sent panicked shoppers running. Noah Settles, 22, also known as “No Savage,” was...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Loudoun Co. students involved in social media threat

LEESBURG, Va. — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating after a rumored threat to Smart's Mill Middle School surfaced through social media. According to officials, the Leesburg Police Department has communicated with Loudoun County Public Schools and found that the threat was part of a group chat on social media.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA

