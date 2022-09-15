Read full article on original website
Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake
There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
royalexaminer.com
Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax
The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
royalexaminer.com
None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning
At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County. The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot and only occupant were uninjured...
'Swatting' incidents hit schools across Virginia
Schools in Loudoun, Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties were among several across the state on Monday to fall victim to fake calls reporting an active shooter. In Loudoun County, someone called 911 to falsely report an active shooter event at Loudoun Valley and Loudoun County high schools on Monday afternoon. School...
Popular Montgomery County Diner Slashes Hours Amid Nationwide Staffing Shortage
A staffing shortage is forcing a popular Maryland diner to cut its hours as it strives to stay open for the community. In Montgomery County, Nick’s Diner on Veirs Mill Road in Wheaton will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, the restaurant's owners announced, citing a “severe staff shortage all around the country."
WTOP
Ban on ‘right turns on red’ being considered by full DC Council
The full D.C. Council is scheduled Tuesday to consider legislation aimed at stopping drivers from turning right on red lights in the District. If approved, the bill would take effect in 2025, making “no turn on red” the law across the city. “The consequences of allowing right on...
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
WSET
How much is Virginia impacted by Biden's student loan forgiveness?
(WSET) — The Biden Administration's announcement of $10,000 in federal student loan debt forgiveness was excellent news for borrowers across the nation, who in many cases faced decades of debt. For those who received Pell Grants, the news is even better: you'll receive another $10,000. But how will this...
WTOP
Legal challenges likely against new Virginia policies on transgender students, Del. Roem says
Virginia’s first openly transgender state lawmaker tells WTOP she expects legal challenges will be filed soon to challenge new state Department of Education policies that would dramatically change the rights of LGBTQ students in Virginia schools. “There’s a world of legal issues with this,” said Del. Danica Roem, a...
Parents blasts Fairfax school board for shuttering schools, leading a 'race to the bottom'
A parent in Fairfax, Va., blasted administrators for appearing to lead a "race to the bottom" in academic excellence at a recent school board meeting. Tom Goudreau, a father of a special education student in Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS), urged the school board to focus on three strategic priorities, beginning with a return to academic levels achieved prior to the 2019-2020 school year.
NBC Washington
Cable Worker Killed When Truck Hits Power Line in Fairfax County
A cable worker died Monday when the bucket truck he was operating hit a power line in McLean, Virginia, and caught fire, police say. The Cox Communications truck was in flames and black smoke poured out from it on Georgetown Pike near Langley Fork Lane. The man who was operating...
WTOP
Judge rules on specifics of DC’s suit against Washington Hebrew Congregation
A judge has ruled on which parts of the D.C. attorney general’s lawsuit against the Washington Hebrew Congregation (WHC) can go forward. The suit claims the WHC’s preschool violated consumer protection laws. The suit is related to a separate 2019 lawsuit brought by a group of parents claiming...
ffxnow.com
Amazon awards $2 million grant for affordable housing in Alexandria area
A local project will receive $2 million in funding from Amazon to secure 18 affordable housing units in the Alexandria area of Fairfax County. Amazon has awarded Good Shepherd Housing and Family Services, an Alexandria-based nonprofit organization that offers assistive housing services, with the grant to acquire 18 homes in the Colchester Towne Condominiums community of the county.
WTOP
Fairfax Co. says it has run out of trash cans
Some Fairfax County, Virginia, residents are being told to leave their trash out on the curb in boxes or other containers for the next few weeks. The reason? The county said it has exhausted its inventory of trash cans and won’t be able to provide new ones until November.
WTOP
Prince William School Board asks court to halt subpoenas
The Prince William County School Board is seeking court intervention to stop its former chair from continuing to subpoena members for documents in his defamation lawsuit against the former superintendent. In two scathing motions, attorneys for the board and former Superintendent Steven Walts asked a judge to stop the latest...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office says school shooter threat not valid
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, there have been reports of several school districts in Virginia regarding active shooter incidents. Shenandoah County Communications received one of those reports regarding Strasburg High School which led to all schools in the county being placed on...
WTOP
DC rapper faces 2 more charges in Tysons mall shooting
A Fairfax County grand jury has approved seven charges against the D.C. rapper who is accused of firing three shots inside Tysons Corner Center on June 19. No one was hit by the gunfire, but the shots sent panicked shoppers running. Noah Settles, 22, also known as “No Savage,” was...
Police: Loudoun Co. students involved in social media threat
LEESBURG, Va. — Officers in Loudoun County, Virginia are investigating after a rumored threat to Smart's Mill Middle School surfaced through social media. According to officials, the Leesburg Police Department has communicated with Loudoun County Public Schools and found that the threat was part of a group chat on social media.
Daughter of Spotsylvania superintendent candidate Mark Taylor says he is 'beyond under-qualified'
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — Another school board meeting in Spotsylvania County turned to fight between factions Friday night. The board held an emergency meeting to discuss a contract offer for Mark Taylor to be the division's new superintendent despite the fact he has never worked in education. After a nearly...
fox5dc.com
Concerns grow over road safety in Arlington County
People in Northern Virginia are sounding the alarm about road safety concerns as the Arlington County Board meets to propose reducing speed limits on a number of roadways in the county. FOX 5's Sierra Fox reports.
