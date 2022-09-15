Inflation in states including Wyoming up more than nationally

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports on the rising Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers, otherwise known as inflation, for states including Wyoming. Screenshot taken Wednesday from a BLS announcemen t.

CHEYENNE – Inflation isn't just high in the nation as a whole, it's also surging locally and in the western part of the country, newly released figures show.

When the federal government on Tuesday issued these statistics for the nation, it drew considerable attention, and analysts said it contributed to a decline in stock prices and to an increase in expectations the Federal Reserve may increase interest rates at a faster pace. At around the same time, comparable figures were released for geographic areas that are more specific to Wyoming.