Tuesday’s forecast: Summer holding on with more 80s
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It can easily be in the 60s and 70s this time of the year. Yet, summer is holding on with temperatures in the mid 80s. That’s great weather for one more planned summer hike. You may even have a few summer strawberries hanging in there. We will be trading all of that in for our fall festivities in no time.
Bring on the colors: When to expect peak fall foliage
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s nice to have a lot of trees in the Pacific Northwest. It’s even sweeter when the leaves on those trees start turning into radiant hues of yellow, orange, and red — and we are just about to enter that timeframe!. We...
Summer shows up for last few days before fall in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Well, don’t look back now, those toasty summer days are behind us!. Summer is coming to an end Thursday and we will have to just focus on the fall season that is moving in. There is still a little juice in the forecast for Portland this week as temperatures jump back into the 80s for the next few days.
Plan for sweater weather: Saturday to be mostly dry, overcast
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday will be one of our grayest days in the next seven. An upper-level low drops south, which is part of an elongated trough. Saturday stays overcast, with a small chance for an isolated shower. If you’re heading to any weekend events, plan on that old-fashioned sweater weather with fall in the air.
Last Sunday of summer in Oregon won’t be too shabby
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – As our final weekend of summer drifts, the weather will at least be pretty nice. What do we have going on right now? Well, an elongated trough continues to drop south Sunday, which will fall out of our region for a period of time in the afternoon. This will allow for fewer clouds after mid-day and warmer temperatures. Expect the morning to still be cool with a morning lower in the mid 50s. We then jump to the upper 70s by the afternoon around Portland.
