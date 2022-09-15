Read full article on original website
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Mayor Harrell gives up on crime, says Seattle must keep itself safe
It’s safe to say that Seattle residents are losing patience with the city on crime. Too bad Mayor Bruce Harrell has given up on keeping the city safe. All he has are empty gestures. As a candidate, Harrell promised to address the rampant homelessness and crime plaguing the city....
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
Eater
Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area
Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
parentmap.com
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away
There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing This Washington State Location
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
urbnlivn.com
Artsy, modern Leschi home overlooking Lake Washington
Built in 1998, 1128 33rd Ave. S is a custom-designed modern home in Seattle’s Leschi neighborhood. Across 3,100 square feet and three stories, the property boasts four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and expansive water and territorial views. Situated on a prime corner lot overlooking Lake Washington, the home’s architectural features...
Tukwila voters to decide on proposed $3 minimum wage increase
TUKWILA, Wash. — Tukwila voters will decide in November on a measure that would raise the city's minimum wage to more than $17/hour, in line with those set for neighboring Seattle and SeaTac. Currently, the statewide minimum wage is set at $14.49/hour, while the Seattle minimum wage stands at...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle shaping plan to permanently share its bus stops with corporate shuttles at $5K a pop
Seattle is shaping a plan to permanently share its public transit stops with the fleet of corporate shuttles that serve companies around the city and the Eastside. The Seattle City Council’s transportation committee Tuesday will hear an update on efforts that will make a “Shuttle Zones” pilot program in place since 2017 a permanent part of the city’s transit strategy while establishing a new fee structure and application process. The city would also collect more data from employers about ridership and more.
seattlemet.com
How Are the Suburbs Faring in the Housing Market Cooldown?
Is the real estate market headed for a crash? According to the latest numbers from the Northwest Multiple Listing Service, not yet. As mortgage rates have inched upward, topping 6 percent for the first time since 2008, would-be buyers are holding off, waiting to see if housing prices continue to decline. In Seattle proper, some neighborhoods saw dips in August median sale price growth. Others still made modest gains. So what about the suburbs, where skyrocketing prices and bonkers year-over-year price growth have been the name of the real estate market game for the last couple of years? As you can see, it's a mixed bag.
What would it take to bring Seattle home prices down to earth?
However you slice it, Seattle homebuying is wildly expensive. The median sale price for all homes is $840,000, according to Redfin. If you look only at stand-alone single-family homes, the median is $975,000. The median condo is selling for over $500,000. Thanks to higher interest rates and economic uncertainty, those...
The Daily Score
In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .
Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
q13fox.com
Officials: 4 fires in Seattle's U-District were intentionally set
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after they say at least four fires were intentionally set in the U-District Sunday night. The Seattle Fire Department responded to four fires around 10:15 p.m. Two fires were set near the intersection of 8th Ave. NE and NE 42nd Street. One fire was...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is failing on transparency, says Jason Rantz
Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is doing a superb job holding criminals accountable. But she’s falling woefully behind on office transparency. Unlike her predecessor Pete Holmes, Davison actually leads with compassion. She diverts the right kind of criminals to get the help they need while understanding her office must have compassion for victims, too. That means jail time for dangerous criminals.
The Stranger
Slog AM: West Seattle Bridge Opens, Bus Service Reduced, and Week Without Driving Starts Today
The West Seattle Bridge is open. As of this weekend, everything is back to normal on the structure, which was completed in 1984 and designed to last until 2062. It’s been more than two years since the public was allowed to use the bridge. West Seattle Blog has a thorough roundup of reactions. Several hours after it opened, a car broke down in one of the nearby lanes approaching the structure, prompting a flurry of people saying, “That didn’t take long."
Repairs continue for Fauntleroy terminal damaged by Washington state ferry
SEATTLE — A repair barge began efforts Monday morning to repair the Fauntleroy terminal in West Seattle that was damaged by a ferry during a "hard landing" in late July. Washington State Ferries (WSF) tweeted Monday morning that a barge with a crane is repairing several offshore structures, including the one damaged in the Cathlamet incident on July 24.
Nicholas Japaul Bernard harmonizes reality and role in ‘Choir Boy’
Sometimes an actor and a role just click. Take, for instance, actor Nicholas Japaul Bernard and Pharus, the lead character in Tarrell Alvin McCraney’s rousing Tony Award-nominated play with music, Choir Boy. In the opening scene, the teenaged Pharus leads the a cappella chorus of an elite Black male...
urbnlivn.com
Waterfront Land’s End home with Salmon Bay view decks and boat
With 5644 39th Ave. W, Seattle homebuyers have the opportunity to own a rare, waterfront property in the Magnolia’s coveted Land’s End area. Meticulously maintained and move-in ready, the 3,870-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and expansive views of Salmon Bay—and its wildlife, plus tugboats, fishing boats and other vessels—from every floor.
Washington seeing signs of more stable, but still pricey housing market
SEATTLE — Washingtonians looking to buy homes may see a more amenable market than earlier in 2022, but they’ll also face the expense of 30-year fixed mortgage rates at a 14-year-high. Some experts say rising mortgage rates have reduced the number of buyers battling for a limited supply...
