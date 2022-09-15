An 18-year-old man died at the scene of a solo vehicle wreck on Salmon Falls Road near Salmon Valley Lane north of El Dorado Hills Saturday morning. The California Highway Patrol and El Dorado Hills Fire Department responded to the crash at about 7:15 a.m., finding a Toyota Echo severely damaged and one person inside. Emergency crews extricated the driver, identified by the CHP as Ethan J. Willis, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO