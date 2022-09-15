Letter from the Editor: A dead girl, a dogged reporter and a promise – the story that took 10 years to tell

Read full article on original website
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
fox2detroit.com
Social Security error lists alive man as dead - causing paperwork nightmare
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Jermaine Boyles is very much alive, FOX 2 interviewed him - and he’s dealing with the unimaginable. When Boyles went to a doctor's office for care, the woman at the front desk told him he was dead, that’s according to her computer records. "(She...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Zion Foster’s family waits for answers as search of Macomb County landfill continues
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich – Officials are still searching a landfill in Macomb County for the remains of Zion Foster as her family waits for answers on her disappearance. The Detroit Police have been searching Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township, located off 29 Mile Road between Gratiot Avenue and County Line Road.
Detroit cop accidentally shot by partner who was shooting at aggressive dog
DETROIT -- An officer with the Detroit Police Department was listed in stable condition after he was accidentally shot Sunday afternoon by his partner. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the officer and his partner were responding to a call for mental wellness check at a home on Prevost Street around 4:45 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Elderly woman, son caught in crossfire on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – An elderly woman and her son were caught in the crossfire of a dangerous dispute they had nothing to do with on Detroit’s west side. The 81-year-old woman battling cancer and her 61-year-old son went about their business inside their house when bullets started to ring out.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Metro Detroit native shares his experience navigating the Queen’s death
LONDON – One of the thousands of mourners in London experiencing this historic time is a man who used to live in Rochester Hills. Cameron Taylor shared his experience with Local 4, “we got the notification pop up advising us not to go into the queue.”. While Cameron...
ClickOnDetroit.com
A Detroit woman’s house and pool were hit by gunfire
DETROIT – A Detroit woman pleads with the police to put an end to the gunfire happening right outside of her home. Lisa Barton, a resident of southwest Detroit, watched her home security footage back to see shots being fired, hitting her pool and her home. This happened at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Michigan Robber Helps Steal 76+ Guns, Friend Turns On Him For Reward Money
The robberies took place in Westland and Dearborn Heights.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police officer accidentally shot on the city’s west side -- what we know
DETROIT – A Detroit police officer was rushed to the hospital this afternoon after being shot in the leg accidentally by their partner. The officers were dispatched on a mental health run responding to reports of a possibly suicidal person. Upon the officer’s arrival at the scene, a dog...
Detroit Gets Its First Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown
Behind a golden door at 431 Times Square now sits Detroit’s first Black-owned craft cocktail bar that honors Southern hospitality, Willow. The post Detroit Gets Its First Black-Owned Speakeasy Bar, Willow, Downtown appeared first on BLAC Detroit Magazine.
fox2detroit.com
Charlie explains why Detroit cop lost job after Only Fans page found
Was it legal for the city of Detroit to remove Janelle Zielinski, a police officer who ran an Only Fans when not working? Yes. Here's why.
Nurses come to a mother's rescue whose home burns down while being induced
On Sunday, September 11, while Deveia Martin fought to bring her sixth child Josiah into the world at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service, 4 missing children located -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey. Watch live coverage of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service at Westminster Abbey in London, England, starting...
Detroit News
Jury acquits Detroit man charged with killing baby girl in 2020
Detroit — A jury acquitted a Detroit man who was charged with killing a baby girl he was caring for, according to prosecutors. Dwan Dudley, 27, was caring for the 7-month-old baby at the time of her February 2020 death, prosecutors said when charges were filed that year. Dudley was an acquaintance of the baby's mother.
MetroTimes
All the fabulous people and hairstyles we saw at Hair Wars Detroit
Many know Detroit as the Motor City, but did you know Motown is also the Hair Capital of the World?. On Sunday, hairstylists (or should we call them architects?) took to Dearborn's Ford Community and Performing Arts Center for the return of Hair Wars Detroit. What started in the mid-'80s...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Vandal burns woman’s Trump 2024 flag; man fleeing police at 115 mph on Woodward crashes in Detroit
A Royal Oak woman reported someone burned one of about a half dozen Trump flags she has outside her house in the 2200 block of North Main Street. Police said the resident called police about 5:15 p.m. Sept. 11. Officers arrived and determined someone had burned a spot about 1-foot...
fox2detroit.com
Aaron Salter, wrongly convicted of murder, charged with choking woman and holding her against her will
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man who was freed four years ago after spending 15 years in prison for a murder he didn't commit is back behind bars after he was charged with choking a love interest, threatening her with a gun, and holding her against her will. Aaron...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Friend of man who helped steal 76+ guns in Westland, Dearborn Heights turns him in for reward money
WESTLAND, Mich. – A thief who helped steal at least 76 guns from stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights went over to his friend’s house afterward to show him the weapons, and that friend turned him and his brother in for a $20,000 reward, police said. UPDATE: Thief,...
Michigan man who wanted to admit to killing gets a new trial
An appeals court has overturned a Michigan man's 2019 second-degree murder conviction, determining the man's attorney ignored his wishes to admit that he pulled the trigger.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police want help finding missing 13-year-old girl
DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield. Peyton Kersey was last seen at 5 p.m. Monday (Sept. 19) in Southfield. Police said she was last seen wearing a black and brown hooded sweatshirt with black leggings. Police believe Kersey is missing...
fox2detroit.com
Watch: Hoverboard rider falls into Detroit River during auto show demonstration
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A hoverboard flipped into the Detroit River during an auto show demonstration Sunday. The rider was over the river showing off the board when the board flipped over, sending the rider head-first into the water. Coast Guard boats nearby responded to help them out of the water.
