Jerry Shapins: West Pearl: City must be willing to act boldly. I walk downtown regularly and am also participating in the current Downtown Visioning process that is exploring the future of Downtown Boulder. There are so many engaging and supportive ideas that are emerging that recognize both the public interests for walkability, sustainability and establishing a delightful experience for all, while also exploring the reality of expanding tourism here and the strength of the downtown economic engine. Balancing those demands with the rigorous and overly complex regulatory constraints in Boulder — with an anxious public that distrusts local governance — makes this issue critical to today’s public officials and citizens to act boldly for the short term, and to be responsible to the future generations who will live here.

BOULDER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO