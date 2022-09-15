Read full article on original website
Colorado Daily
Boulder leaders seek advisory board input on life-sciences project
Boston-based real estate investment outfit Beacon Capital Partners will get some additional feedback on its plan to build a new biotechnology-centric office and lab space in Boulder’s Pearl East Business Park prior to bringing more-detailed plans before city officials for approval. Boulder City Council voted unanimously last week to...
Colorado Daily
August lodging occupancy, room rates mostly higher vs. 2021
Lodging occupancy and average room rates across the Boulder Valley and Northern Colorado posted mostly healthy gains in August and so far in 2022, compared with those of the previous year, according to figures released Monday by the Colorado Hotel and Lodging Association. Boulder posted the region’s highest average room...
Colorado Daily
Letters to the editor: Bold actions on West Pearl; election law enforcement
Jerry Shapins: West Pearl: City must be willing to act boldly. I walk downtown regularly and am also participating in the current Downtown Visioning process that is exploring the future of Downtown Boulder. There are so many engaging and supportive ideas that are emerging that recognize both the public interests for walkability, sustainability and establishing a delightful experience for all, while also exploring the reality of expanding tourism here and the strength of the downtown economic engine. Balancing those demands with the rigorous and overly complex regulatory constraints in Boulder — with an anxious public that distrusts local governance — makes this issue critical to today’s public officials and citizens to act boldly for the short term, and to be responsible to the future generations who will live here.
Colorado Daily
Buffs’ football notes: Eliminating poor starts on Colorado agenda
An 0-3 start to the season has exposed a long list of issues with the Colorado football team. One particular area of emphasis for the Buffaloes this week as they prepare to host UCLA on Saturday at Folsom Field (noon, Pac-12 Networks) is getting out of the gates quicker than they’ve done in recent weeks.
Colorado Daily
Football: Winless Colorado Buffs hope for fresh start in Pac-12 play
MINNEAPOLIS – There’s always next week. For the winless Colorado football team, about the only good thing about the first three games is that none of them count in the Pac-12 standings. “The first thing I’ve thought about so far is we get a fresh start next week,”...
Colorado Daily
Rooney: Karl Dorrell’s CU Buffs sink to new low with quick surrender at Minnesota
“I like where this team is at,” Colorado football coach Karl Dorrell declared this past week, exuding a bravado that certainly wasn’t backed by the play of his team through the first two games. “We’re going to play better,” he added, “I know that.”. The...
Colorado Daily
Football notes: Heat on Karl Dorrell after Colorado Buffaloes fall to 0-3
MINNEAPOLIS – Karl Dorrell may not be feeling the heat, but it’s there. Following Colorado’s latest embarrassment, a 49-7 loss to Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday, the calls for his firing from the fan base are getting louder. Even national media is starting to look...
Colorado Daily
QB shuffle fails to spark Colorado Buffs’ offense
MINNEAPOLIS – Starting and sticking with Brendon Lewis at quarterback through most of the season opener wasn’t the answer. Starting and playing JT Shrout throughout Week 2 didn’t work, either. On Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, Colorado head coach Karl Dorrell tried a new approach at quarterback....
