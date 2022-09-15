Read full article on original website
29 WCS schools named Reward Schools, district named Exemplary District
Williamson County Schools has been named an Exemplary District with 29 of their schools named as Reward Schools by the Tennessee Department of Education. According to a WCS news release, the Exemplary District title is the highest possible designation for school districts in Tennessee, while Reward Schools are recognized as some of the highest performing in the state.
Two Hillwood High School students charged with making online threats against school
Two 14-year-old Hillwood High School students have been arrested and charged with threatening mass violence at a school and making a false report of an emergency. According to two Metro Nashville Police Department news releases, an unidentified student was arrested on Friday, Sept. 16, followed by the arrest of a second unidentified female student on Monday, Sept. 19, for allegedly "threatening gunfire in the school" in an Instagram post.
Franklin Fire extinguishes early morning fire at care facility
The Franklin Fire Department responded to a fire at The Hearth at Franklin residential care facility on Monday morning which resulted in no injuries and minimal damage. According to an FPD news release, emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at approximately 3:15 a.m. after a passerby saw landscaping on fire outside of the three-story building.
