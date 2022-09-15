Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
News from Jacks Creek Elementary School
Another week of amazing learning here at Jacks Creek Elementary! Important dates to remember: our Believe Kids fundraiser ends 9/19 and Spirit Shirts fundraiser ends 9/20. The class that brings in the most orders for Believe Kids will get to wrap our principal, Mr. Buckley. The Beekeepers of the Week...
Chester County Independent
News from Chester County Middle School
College and Youth Football has started in Chester County. The students were allowed to kick off the season by wearing their jerseys to school last Friday. Several students are playing this year so try to come by Eagles Stadium on Saturday to see them in action. Mr. Bob will be...
