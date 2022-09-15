Read full article on original website
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral Draws 27 Million Viewers in the U.K.
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral drew a peak of 27 million viewers in the U.K., equating to a 95% audience share. The vast majority of those watching in the U.K. on Monday – some 18 million – were tuned into the BBC, who began their coverage from 8am before finishing at approximately 5.30pm, reported Broadcast, citing Overnights TV. In second place was ITV with an audience of 4.5 million followed by BBC2, BBC News and Sky News, which came in fifth with 700,000 viewers. Crucially, the numbers do not include those watching via digital. Sky reported 12.4 million tuned in to Sky News’...
How Spotify Is Helping Brands Curate Their Way Through the Attention Recession
Editor’s note: This is the sixth installment of Beats, Bytes and Brands, a monthly column on the newest trends and activations converging across the music industry and brand marketing. Enjoying your content? You Have 1 Free Article Left. Jesse Kirshbaum. Jesse Kirshbaum is the founder of Beats and Bytes,...
Twitter Users Can Now Remind Themselves to Add Descriptions to Images
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Twitter has begun rolling out prompts to remind its users that not all of them experience images in...
Creative Flavor: Alonso Arias Isn't Afraid of the Project Nobody Wants
These days, Colombian performer J Balvin—otherwise known as the “Prince of Reggaeton”—is considered advertising gold amongst legacy brands like UPS and McDonald’s. But back in 2014, the singer was still growing his audience with the help of brands like Coors Light and creative marketers like Dallas-based creative director Alonso Arias.
Discord: How to Pause Invites on Mobile
Social Media Week Europe gives you exclusive access to live discussions with social media and digital marketing experts in London, 7–8 Nov. Save 20% on your pass today (ends 3 Oct.). Discord allows servers to pause invites, which will prevent new users from joining a server using its existing...
How ‘Goodnight Mommy’ Visuals Build Fear and Tension
Director Matt Sobel called on production designer Mary Colston and cinematographer Alexander Dynan to subtly emphasize a sense of foreboding in his reimagining of the 2014 Austrian psychological thriller “Goodnight Mommy,” on Prime Video. Naomi Watts plays a mother who returns home to her sons after having cosmetic surgery, but she’s not quite the same person who left them. Her bandaged face as she recovers hides more than a person healing from a procedure. Colston wanted the family’s house to play on the idea that it was “a map of trauma.” The home starts out bright and inviting with white walls and...
The Ghost of Covid Past: A Look Back at the Evolution of Brand Voice
Give our readers an inside look at your brand's marketing approach by joining the Adweek Columnist Network. If you're a VP or above, submit your pitch. It’s 2022, and a voice is much larger than a sound you hear. It’s delivered in visual, auditory and written mediums in a way that builds not only trust but a sense of familiarity. Quickly, brands are abandoning trying to connect with people over their value propositions and instead connecting with people in a far simpler and far more effective way.
Days of Our Lives Actor Supports Move to Peacock — Touts ‘Way Less Commercials’
Could longtime soap opera Days of Our Lives moving to Peacock be a good thing?. Robert Scott Wilson, who has played Ben Weston and Alex Kiriakis on the daytime soap, believes the answer is, “yes.”. When it was announced in August that Days of Our Lives would transition to...
