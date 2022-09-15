In a few years, people in California will have a new choice for what to do with their loved ones’ bodies after death: put them in their garden. This weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that makes human composting legal in the state beginning in 2027. The bill, AB-351, makes California the fifth state to allow human composting since it was first legalized in Washington in 2019 (Oregon, Colorado, and Vermont are the other places where you can make yourself into mulch).

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO