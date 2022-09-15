ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Pentagon Is Reportedly Auditing the U.S. Military's Own Pro-America Social Media Psyop

Pentagon officials are looking into the Department of Defense’s own secret use of social media to stoke pro-U.S. sentiments overseas, according to a report from The Washington Post. The alleged review follows news from last month that Twitter and Meta have both uncovered and removed a linked network of dozens of fake, apparently pro-U.S. accounts targeting social media users abroad.
The Pandemic May Be Over, but Covid-19 Isn't

Over the weekend, President Joe Biden declared the covid-19 pandemic over—the latest in a long line of people with a public platform to do so over the past two-plus years. But while it may be true that covid-19 will be a tamer disease moving forward, the current status quo isn’t all that great.
Human Composting Now Legal in California

In a few years, people in California will have a new choice for what to do with their loved ones’ bodies after death: put them in their garden. This weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that makes human composting legal in the state beginning in 2027. The bill, AB-351, makes California the fifth state to allow human composting since it was first legalized in Washington in 2019 (Oregon, Colorado, and Vermont are the other places where you can make yourself into mulch).
Thanks, I Hate It: Space Force Now Has an Anthem

Space Force, the sixth and newest branch of the United States Armed Forces, officially has a theme song. The song is called “Semper Supra” and debuted this morning at the 2022 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Maryland. We’re of course not talking about the cancelled Netflix series,...
American Airlines Admits Data Breach

American Airlines experienced a breach of its customer and employee data in early July. The company announced the hack more than two months later in a letter to affected customers sent on Friday, and first shared as a PDF by Bleeping Computer. “The personal information involved in this incident may...
Elon Musk Wants to Sell Satellite Internet to Iran If He Can Get an Exemption From Sanctions

Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider Starlink will try to offer its service to people in Iran, provided U.S. sanctions against the country can be waived, according to the billionaire. Musk declare his intentions to enter the market in response to a tweet from someone who said they were in Iran on Monday and wanted to know if Starlink would ever be available in the country.
Samsung Fitness Watch Left on Overnight Reportedly Burned User's Wrist

Rather than being a hot-ticket item, some earlier models of the Samsung Galaxy watch are reportedly getting too hot, period. One Reddit user said he was pretty severely burned by an Active-series watch overnight during a medicine-induced deep slumber. The Reddit post, first spotted by Techradar, shows an image of...
Minneapolis Is Latest U.S. City to Demand Emissions-Free Shipping

This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Minneapolis, Minnesota, became the third U.S. city to endorse a carbon neutrality goal for shipping earlier this month, joining the California cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach in unanimously passing a so-called “Ship It Zero” resolution.
