Gizmodo
The Pentagon Is Reportedly Auditing the U.S. Military's Own Pro-America Social Media Psyop
Pentagon officials are looking into the Department of Defense’s own secret use of social media to stoke pro-U.S. sentiments overseas, according to a report from The Washington Post. The alleged review follows news from last month that Twitter and Meta have both uncovered and removed a linked network of dozens of fake, apparently pro-U.S. accounts targeting social media users abroad.
Gizmodo
The Pandemic May Be Over, but Covid-19 Isn't
Over the weekend, President Joe Biden declared the covid-19 pandemic over—the latest in a long line of people with a public platform to do so over the past two-plus years. But while it may be true that covid-19 will be a tamer disease moving forward, the current status quo isn’t all that great.
Gizmodo
Judge Says Texas’ Bill to Stop Social Media From Curbing Hate Speech Will 'Cultivate Ideas'
In the 5th Circuit Court of Appeal’s latest decision about social media companies flagging and banning disinformation, “censorship” is the word of the day, and the concept of “content moderation,” as limited as it often seems, is a foreign concept. Late on Friday, the court...
Gizmodo
Human Composting Now Legal in California
In a few years, people in California will have a new choice for what to do with their loved ones’ bodies after death: put them in their garden. This weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law that makes human composting legal in the state beginning in 2027. The bill, AB-351, makes California the fifth state to allow human composting since it was first legalized in Washington in 2019 (Oregon, Colorado, and Vermont are the other places where you can make yourself into mulch).
Is Vladimir Putin happy to risk nuclear war to avoid admitting defeat? | Andrew Roth
Russian leader’s escalatory threat to annex parts of Ukraine in effort to halt counteroffensive is fraught with risk
Big bank CEOs to sell lawmakers on relief, diversity efforts amid economic, regulatory challenges
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon will warn Congress of economic "storm clouds," while Wells Fargo (WFC.N) CEO Charles Scharf will urge patience as the bank addresses longstanding regulatory issues, according to wide-ranging prepared testimony.
Gizmodo
Thanks, I Hate It: Space Force Now Has an Anthem
Space Force, the sixth and newest branch of the United States Armed Forces, officially has a theme song. The song is called “Semper Supra” and debuted this morning at the 2022 Air, Space & Cyber Conference in Maryland. We’re of course not talking about the cancelled Netflix series,...
Gizmodo
American Airlines Admits Data Breach
American Airlines experienced a breach of its customer and employee data in early July. The company announced the hack more than two months later in a letter to affected customers sent on Friday, and first shared as a PDF by Bleeping Computer. “The personal information involved in this incident may...
Gizmodo
Elon Musk Wants to Sell Satellite Internet to Iran If He Can Get an Exemption From Sanctions
Elon Musk’s satellite internet provider Starlink will try to offer its service to people in Iran, provided U.S. sanctions against the country can be waived, according to the billionaire. Musk declare his intentions to enter the market in response to a tweet from someone who said they were in Iran on Monday and wanted to know if Starlink would ever be available in the country.
Gizmodo
Samsung Fitness Watch Left on Overnight Reportedly Burned User's Wrist
Rather than being a hot-ticket item, some earlier models of the Samsung Galaxy watch are reportedly getting too hot, period. One Reddit user said he was pretty severely burned by an Active-series watch overnight during a medicine-induced deep slumber. The Reddit post, first spotted by Techradar, shows an image of...
Gizmodo
Minneapolis Is Latest U.S. City to Demand Emissions-Free Shipping
This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here. Minneapolis, Minnesota, became the third U.S. city to endorse a carbon neutrality goal for shipping earlier this month, joining the California cities of Los Angeles and Long Beach in unanimously passing a so-called “Ship It Zero” resolution.
