As you may know, Mercedes-Benz is slimming its product offering down, and one of the ways it aims to do this is by replacing the C-Class and E-Class coupes and convertibles with just one model. This new offering will be called the Mercedes-Benz CLE, and we've caught it out testing numerous times over the past year. Most recently, we were able to confirm that the luxury coupe and its convertible twin will be getting plug-in hybrid power, and now our spy photographers have captured development models out testing again. This time, we were able to get some images of the new arrival's cabin.

