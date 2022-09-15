ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CarBuzz.com

Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12

Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
Motor1.com

Tuned Mercedes-AMG GT Looks Unstoppable On The Nurburgring

Straight from the factory, the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is an incredibly impressive machine, including being one of the quickest cars in the world around the Nürburgring Nordschleife. The German tuner Opus aims to make it even better. This video includes a walkaround of the mean machine and two laps in heavy traffic around the 'Ring.
Motor1.com

2023 Mercedes-AMG C63 Teased Ahead Of September 21 Debut

AMG brought a thinly covered near-production prototype of the C63 earlier this year at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and now it's about to unveil the sports sedan. There's little we don't know about the BMW M3 rival, although we are curious to find out how those interesting technical specifications will translate into real-world performance. Unlike its rear-wheel-drive predecessor, the next generation will be sold exclusively with 4Matic.
CarBuzz.com

Check Out The Interior Of The All-New Mercedes-Benz CLE

As you may know, Mercedes-Benz is slimming its product offering down, and one of the ways it aims to do this is by replacing the C-Class and E-Class coupes and convertibles with just one model. This new offering will be called the Mercedes-Benz CLE, and we've caught it out testing numerous times over the past year. Most recently, we were able to confirm that the luxury coupe and its convertible twin will be getting plug-in hybrid power, and now our spy photographers have captured development models out testing again. This time, we were able to get some images of the new arrival's cabin.
electrek.co

Mercedes-Benz unveils its longest-range electric truck yet: eActros LongHaul

Mercedes-Benz Trucks has unveiled its longest-range electric truck yet at IAA this weekend: the eActros LongHaul. Daimler Trucks, the commercial truck division of the German automaker that includes many brands like Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Freightliner, has been a leader in electrification with a growing portfolio of battery-electric trucks. The company...
