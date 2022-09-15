Working Remotely? Your Paycheck Will Go Far in These 5 Cities

Prior to the pandemic, remote work was something mostly reserved for freelance employees and a small percentage of salaried employees whose companies were very flexible. But these days, a lot of people are doing their jobs on a full-time remote basis. And if you're one of them, you have a real opportunity to stretch your paycheck.

When you're tied to a physical workplace, you can't easily relocate to a part of the country where housing is cheap, because that might leave you struggling to find a job or stuck with a painfully long commute. But when your job is already nice and secure, you can specifically look at areas where you won't have to take out a hefty mortgage or spend half of your paycheck on rent to put a roof over your head.

In fact, here are a few cities it pays to consider as a fully remote worker . The reason? They all offer a really low cost of living, according to Niche .

1. Fort Wayne, Indiana

One major benefit of moving to Fort Wayne is getting a chance to snag a home on the relative cheap. The median home value in Fort Wayne is $121,600, while the median rent is just $777. And if you have kids, you'll be happy to know that the city's schools are rated above average.

2. Wichita Falls, Texas

Living in Wichita Falls won't put you in the center of the action, as Dallas, the closest major city in Texas, is a good two hours away. But what you will get is affordable housing. With a median home value of $104,800 and a median rent of $828, you might manage to find a comfortable place to live without spending a lot.

3. Brownsville, Texas

If you think Wichita Falls, Texas, is too remote for you, then Brownsville may be outside your comfort zone, as it's tucked away into the southern corner of the state four hours from San Antonio, the closest major city. But if you don't mind living far from the action, Brownsville is a great place to buy a place of your own given that the median home value is just $92,400. Rent is also quite affordable, with the median rental costing $754.

4. South Bend, Indiana

Though far from a major city, South Bend's claim to fame is being host to the University of Notre Dame. So if you enjoy football culture, it's a great city to call home. And with a median home value of $88,600 and a median rent of $814, you won't spend a ton on housing, either.

5. Dayton, Ohio

If your goal is to spend as little money possible on housing, then it pays to consider a move to Dayton. The median home value there is just $69,400, while the median rent is $724. And while Dayton isn't a particularly large city, it's only about an hour away from Columbus, which is known for its great foodie scene.

Living in a smaller city can be challenging when you need a job. But if you already have one you can do from anywhere, then it pays to consider relocating to someplace affordable -- if not permanently, then at least for a few years. That way, you can build up some savings so you're able to buy a home or plant roots in an area you're excited to call home on a longer-term basis.

