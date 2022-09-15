Read full article on original website
Break-in at Rockville convenience store
Rockville City police responded to a break-in at a convenience store early yesterday morning, September 18, 2022. The burglary took place at a store in the 1600 block of E. Gude Drive at 3:06 AM. Responding officers found evidence of forced entry at the scene.
Rockville apartment burglarized
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary inside an apartment building Thursday afternoon, September 15, 2022. The burglary was reported at an apartment in the 100 block of 1st Street at 1:10 PM. Upon arriving, officers found evidence of forced entry at the apartment.
Rockville Wegmans construction update (Photos)
The skeletal frame of the future Wegmans grocery store at Rockville Pike and Halpine Road is now in place. It will be on the ground floor of this Phase 1 building at the Twinbrook Quarter development. Wegmans will likely have its own construction contractor to complete the interior fit-out of its store. Based upon the current progress, an early 2024 opening for the Wegmans appears likely at this point.
