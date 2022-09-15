Read full article on original website
Who Is the Mother of Nick Cannon’s Ninth Child? Meet Photographer and Model LaNisha Cole
When Nick Cannon previously announced that he was expecting his third baby with model Brittany Bell, then reported as his ninth child, the star had already teased that he had more offspring on the way in 2022. And on Sept. 15, Cannon confirmed the birth of a different child: a daughter named Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole. "Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" Cannon wrote on his Instagram alongside a photo with Cole and Onyx, now his ninth child, in the hospital. He went on to describe Cole as "one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed."
Kanye West Is Reportedly Dating Candice Swanepoel: "They Like Each Other"
Apparently, Kanye West has a new lady in his life: supermodel Candice Swanepoel. On Sept. 16, Entertainment Tonight reported that a source told the outlet the pair "are dating and their relationship is new." "They like each other and are happy with how things are going so far," the insider added. "They've connected over fashion and creativity. Kanye is excited about Candice."
Lady Gaga Ends Miami Show Early Due to Lightning Storm: "It Was Better to Keep You Safe"
An unpredictable lightning storm forced Lady Gaga to stop a concert on her Chromatica Ball tour on Sept. 17, ending her show with six songs still to go. "I'm sorry that we can't finish, but I don't want to put your life in danger and I don't want to put our life in danger," she said to fans at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium. "So thank you, get home safely, god bless you, and thank you for coming to the show. Please go home."
Julia Fox Wears Blood-Like Dress For New Cover Shoot
She's a cover girl. Fresh off appearances at New York Fashion Week, Julia Fox just dropped a new cover for ES magazine that's channeling some serious Halloween vibes. The daring look, while perhaps a bit more gore-themed than her everyday ensembles, isn't particularly out of line with the revealing, asymmetric, and sometimes even gravity-defying outfits that she wears on the regular.
Joe Jonas Says Jonas Brothers Music Is "Headed Towards a Whole New Era"
The Jonas Brothers have been teasing new music since 2020, but Joe Jonas promises it's going to be worth the wait. "The music, it's headed towards — I just think a whole new era," he tells POPSUGAR. In the meantime, he asks that fans respect his and his brothers'...
Sheryl Lee Ralph Receives Post-Emmys Flowers From Beyoncé
In an adorable new TikTok shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph's son, Etienne Maurice, the Emmy winner receives congratulatory flowers from none other than Beyoncé. "Saved the best for last," Maurice wrote in the caption alongside the Sept. 17 video. His caption references the many other bouquets Ralph has received...
"Love Is Blind"'s Shake Addresses His "After the Altar" Absence: "Want Nothing to Do With Them"
"Love Is Blind: After the Altar" returned on Sept. 16 to gather all our favorite season two castmates for an epic reunion. However, one face was noticeably absent from the three-part special: Shake Chatterjee. During part one of the reunion, Chatterjee's name is brought up while his costars Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson are planning the group's surprise getaway weekend — ironically to acknowledge that they didn't reach out to invite him yet. "If he's going, I'm not going," Thompson says during "After the Altar."
Vanessa Hudgens Goes Full-Blown Y2K in a Bandeau Top and Baggy Pants
Vanessa Hudgens hit a post-fashion week event in New York City with her friend and former co-star, Ashley Benson. The two actresses coordinated their monochromatic, Y2K-inspired outfits — Benson chose a mini dress with a lengthy slit, while Hudgens went for a Sporty Spice vibe in a black bandeau top and high-waisted ruched skirt. To complete the look, Hudgens paired a gold pendant necklace and chunky platform boots with the all-black ensemble.
Oprah Winfrey Tricked Her Friends Into a Grueling Hike — and Their Reactions Are Hilarious
Turns out, Oprah Winfrey is serious about hiking — and O Magazine writer and director of social media Joseph Zambrano found that out firsthand. In a recent TikTok, Zambrano shared a video of himself during a hike with Winfrey and her long-time friend Gayle King. "What is the term...
Nick Lachey on the "Love Is Blind" Moment That Shocked Him the Most
Nick Lachey is just as surprised as the viewers at home by "Love Is Blind"'s most dramatic moments. From called-off engagements to complicated love triangles, the Netflix series has seen it all. Lachey, who's cohosted three seasons of the Netflix franchise alongside wife Vanessa, recently spoke to POPSUGAR about the show's most shocking scene and his favorite couple ahead of a 98 Degrees reunion concert at Beaches Turks & Caicos.
John Boyega Reveals His Dating Criteria, Says He Only Dates Black Women
John Boyega has reached Hollywood heartthrob status thanks to his many appearances as a former stormtrooper in Star Wars and his new role as King Ghezo in "The Woman King." But as he explained in an interview with GQ, he has specific criteria when it comes to dating, and now that he's 30, he's trying to be more honest and open with the people he sees. "I only date Black," he established right away. "Then it's about chemistry, personality, goals. Is there a synergy? Can I help you? Can you help me?"
"Love Is Blind": Sal Responds to "Unkind" Comments About Girlfriend Jessi
Salvador Perez is responding to the backlash that he and girlfriend Jessica "Jessi" Palkovic have received since "Love Is Blind: After the Altar" hit Netflix. In the recently released three-part special, Perez introduced Palkovic to his fellow season two cast members at Natalie Lee's '80s-themed 30th birthday party, making quite the grand entrance with his new partner in matching outfits. During the gathering, both Perez and Palkovic attempted to clear the air by having one-on-one conversations with Mallory Zapata, to whom Perez was engaged on the show, but the awkwardness was palpable.
Julia Roberts Has a Low-Key Family, and She Likes It That Way
Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are two extremely private people, despite their level of fame. The couple has three kids — including twins — but Roberts rarely shares photos of them on Instagram. Instead, her Instagram is reserved for work and the causes she cares about. Danny, on the other hand, mostly uses his for work as well, but you'll see a couple pictures of the kids sprinkled throughout. This family mostly keeps to themselves, and Roberts does her best to shield her kids from the public eye, something she's spoken about a few times. In fact, her kids barely knew she was famous until just a few years ago! Ahead, get to know Roberts and Danny's three kids a little bit better.
John Travolta Loves Supporting His Kids on Social Media
John Travolta's 22-year-old daughter, Ella Travolta, made her New York Fashion Week debut in the Karl Lagerfeld runway show on Sept. 17, and he couldn't have been any prouder. The actor celebrated her achievement on Instagram, writing, "So proud of Ella's debut at fashion week in New York City!" John...
J Lo Pulls Off a Bridal-White Suit and 6-Inch Platforms
To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, Jennifer Lopez attended Grameen America's "Raising Latina Voices" chat to speak alongside her peers at Universal Studios Backlot on Sept. 17. The multihyphenate star, who is fresh off her second honeymoon to Lake Como, Italy, styled an ivory Fendi three-piece pantsuit with towering Valentino Tan-Go platforms, making for a sultry and sophisticated look that is definitely in her wheelhouse.
Camila Mendes Pairs a Sheer Corset Top With a Low-Rise Skirt For Her Movie Premiere
Camila Mendes showed some love for two buzzy fashion trends with her latest look. At a screening for her Netflix movie "Do Revenge" on Sept. 14, the actor wore a two-piece olive-green set featuring a corset top and low-rise skirt — both items numerous stars have worn on the red carpet as of late.
