More than 20 people stood in line at the supermarket. No one wanted self-checkout
I used to think it was just me. Every time I'd fly through London's Heathrow Airport, I'd stock up on fine British chocolate and scurrilous political magazines at an airport store. Then the hell would begin. I'd have to go through self-checkout as there was only one human checkout --...
I lost $2,000 by forgetting to scan groceries at Wegmans self-checkout – my warning to shoppers after the costly error
A WOMAN has revealed how a self-checkout error turned out to be one of the scariest mistakes of her life. Amber Groome, a mother-of-two from Virginia, had been working a 14-hour Covid shift when she allegedly forgot to ring up an entire bag of groceries from Wegmans. Authorities issued a...
I was ‘ripped off’ at the Walmart self-checkout – Here’s how I lost money and it’s part of a disturbing trend
A WALMART patron said he was "ripped off" by one of the store's self-checkout when the scanner overcharged him. Customer Paul Trundy claims the scanner at a local Walmart in Denver, Colorado, overcharged him for a box of tea and a can of salmon during his latest visit. The salmon...
I’m an ex-Kroger employee – there’s a major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkout and it will get them in trouble
AN ex-Kroger employee has revealed the major mistake shoppers are making at self-checkouts. The former worker took to Reddit to reveal what shoppers are doing wrong and how it could get them in trouble. After a customer complained about being stopped at a Kroger's exit for the sixth time, the...
Walmart Pricing Trick Revealed Amid ‘Scamming’ Controversy
This article has been updated with new information since its initial 08/18/22 publish date. When you think of low prices and incredible deals, Walmart is likely one of the first stores that pops into your head. The corporation is well-known for their practically unbeatable price tags—but back in July, one TikTok user is making claims that the store is actually overcharging customers, because those price tags might not keep their promises.
Kroger is making a major change to its self-checkout – and it will stop the chance that you could be accused of stealing
KROGER shoppers can breathe a sigh of relief as the grocery store is making a major change to its self-checkout. Using a self-checkout till can quickly become a nightmare, especially with a big shop, as the process can easily be frustrating if you have to repeatedly call for help and remove items from the bagging area.
Aldi named as cheapest supermarket in August - how the others ranked
Aldi has been announced as the cheapest supermarket in August by consumer champion, Which? It compared a basket of 49 popular grocery items last month and found Aldi's would have cost shoppers £76.24. This was £1.66 cheaper than the Lidl basket and a huge £25.96 cheaper than at Waitrose....
I’m a lawyer – a lot of my theft cases come from Kroger with many caught out by the self checkout without realizing it
A LAWYER has revealed that Kroger customers have been caught out without realizing it when they use the self-checkout. Dozens of self-checkout horror stories have gone viral in recent months, with some shoppers claiming that they’ve been wrongly accused of shoplifting. Former prosecutor Jonathan Paul, of Michigan, has claimed...
Dear Retail Stores, You Need to Stop Asking for Tips at Checkout
When it comes to dining, grabbing a drink at the bar, getting a haircut at a local barbershop, or any other place that provides a service, I am usually always a good tipper. However, I am starting to think that asking for tips in some places is starting to get out of hand.
Walmart reveals huge new addition to stores that will drastically improve customers’ orders
WALMART has revealed a new system for consumers that will improve orders by introducing modular warehousing units that can be added to stores. Walmart customers can reportedly now expect a faster delivery time after online purchases, as the Market Fulfillment Centers will use automated bots to retrieve order items instead of an associate walking within the warehouse.
Walmart Pickup and Delivery Customers Could Pay More Thanks to Updated Policy
Walmart’s popular grocery service is changing its policy on product substitutions for online pickup and delivery orders — by passing the savings on to itself and the costs on to customers. Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans. According to Business Insider, an internal...
The 10 best weekend sales you can shop right now at Walmart, QVC and Stuart Weitzman
Whether you need free grocery deliveries or some stylish boots, these amazing sales can help you shop smart through the weekend. Shop Walmart, Sam's Club, QVC and more.
Fury as Asda budget food range being resold at double the price
Social media users have criticised a shop reselling Asda Just Essential meals amid the cost of living crisis. Customer Jenny Turner-Reeves noticed the budget range being sold at an unnamed shop in Bexhill-on-Sea, Sussex. In some cases, items were increased in price by up to 106 percent and the packaging...
Wegmans yanking its self-checkout app because of theft reveals a fraught quandary for retailers
Wegmans says shoppers were big fans of its self-checkout app that allowed them to scan groceries as they shopped and pay with a quick swipe of the phone at the end, and now we may know one reason why. The supermarket chain has announced that the app, called Scan, is being discontinued because of an unexpectedly large amount of product loss.
Wegmans announces major change to self-scanning app – but it’s left shoppers outraged that it will slow them down
WEGMANS announced a major change to its self-scanning app and the move has left shoppers outraged. The supermarket company announced this week that its SCAN app will be discontinued as of Sunday, September 18. The app allowed customers to scan and bag purchases throughout Wegmans, but it will no longer...
ADDING MULTIMEDIA Market Basket Bests Aldi as Top Grocery Retailer for Inflationary Times, dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Finds
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- dunnhumby, the global leader in customer data science, today released a special edition of its Retailer Preference Index (RPI), a comprehensive nationwide study of the $1 trillion U.S. grocery market, examining which grocers are winning customers as the economy falters. Market Basket bested Aldi and third-placed Winco as the top-ranked grocer during inflationary times. Grocery Outlet and Save A Lot rounded out the top five due to their superior ability to save customers money at a time when this matters more than ever. The next five retailers in the top ten are Lidl (6), Dollar General (7), Food4LessFoodsCo (8), Family Dollar (9), and Military Commissaries (10). The dunnhumby RPI: Special Inflation Edition was released today as part of Thedunnhumby Quarterly: a strategic market analysis of key retail themes, with the latest edition focused on consumers’ reaction to rising grocery prices. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005577/en/ Winners of the 2022 dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index: Special Inflation Edition
Aldi urgently recalls sauce with 'do not eat' warning to shoppers
Aldi has urgently recalled a table sauce warning customers not to eat it. Anyone who has bought the Bramwells Tartare Sauce can return it to the store for a full refund. The budget chain said it was recalling the sauce, which is generally served with fish, as it was incorrectly labelled. A safety warning issued by the Food Standards Agency said: "ALDI is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label.
I’m an Aldi superfan – the two fall finds not to buy, see the fine print you need to read
ONE Aldi shopper has revealed two fall items you need to avoid, which is clear after reading the exact details. In recent weeks, many major retailers have debuted their fall items before the season officially begins on Thursday, September 22. One of them is price friendly grocery chain, Aldi. While...
ASOS confirms it won't be delivering parcels on Monday
ASOS has confirmed it won't be delivering parcels on Monday, 19 September. On the day of the Queen's funeral, the fashion retailer will not be delivering customer orders, as most of its staff and delivery partners will not be working. "To confirm, ASOS will operate its usual bank holiday plan...
Aldi issues urgent recall of one popular product over mislabelling
Customers of Ali are being warned to avoid eating a store-favourite that have been recalled. The budget store has removed the Bramswells Tartare Sauce from its shelves over mislabelling, according to a statement from the Food Standards Agency. Health risk. The sauce which is typically served with fish has been...
