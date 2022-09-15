Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Crowd At Allegan County Fair Gathers to Cheer On Dancing Plainwell Teen
This is the type of feel good story we love to hear about! The Allegan County Fairgrounds are always a special place during fair season, and this year was no different. The 170th Allegan County Fair took place September 9-19, 2022 and was filled with fun games, thrilling rides, and every fried food imaginable. Thankfully one of the most magical moments at this year's fair was caught on camera!
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals September 16-30
The end of September means the arrival of fall, cooler temperatures, and leaves changing colors. It is also still a great time for festivals in the West Michigan area. Here is a list of over ten different festivals to check out the final couple of weeks of September 2022!. Thursday,...
The Hip Hop Nutcracker Coming To DeVos Performance Hall in Grand Rapids
West Michigan fans of the 'Nutcracker' are used to the Holiday tradition of heading to downtown Grand Rapids and seeing the Grand Rapids' Ballet perform the Tchaikovksy classic, but this year you'll also be able to check out the 'Nutcracker' in a new light. Is The Hip Hop Nutcracker in...
Indoor Play Park with Trampolines, Rope Courses, Laser Tag, Arcade Reopening in Grand Rapids
An indoor family play facility that shuttered at the start of the pandemic is opening back up. Launch Entertainment is relaunching at the Shops at CenterPoint at 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. Jeff Todd, senior vice president of business development at Launch tells Grand Rapids Business Journal,. With...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Skynyrd May Have Played Final Michigan Show At Allegan Co Fair
Lynyrd Skynyrd may have performed for their very last time in the state of Michigan at the Allegan County Fair and they played an amazing show. Lynyrd Skynyrd performed at the Allegan County Fair Friday, September 16, 2022, for what might have been the final Michigan performance of their career.
Greater Grand Rapids Halloween & Costume Shops for 2022
As West Michigan gets into the fall spirit, Halloween is always one of the biggest holidays of the year. But where can you find this year's hottest costumes and decor for that perfect Halloween Party?. Where are the Halloween stores in Grand Rapids?. One of the issues in finding costumes...
Steel Panther Are Bringing Their Res-Erections Tour to Grand Rapids
If you love the 80s, no one does the era better than Steel Panther who are bringing their "Res-Erections Tour" to Grand Rapids. If you love spandex, hair spray, and 80s-style rock, there is one band that delivers all of the above relentlessly like the 90s, 00s, and beyond have never happened.
How Did The Blue Bridge Becoming an Iconic Piece of Downtown Grand Rapids?
The much loved and celebrated Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids actually comes in many colors. It can seriously change color to fit our community mood, emotion, event, anything really. The Blue Bridge is a beautiful walk, day or night, across the Grand River with many events held on the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Top 5 West Michigan Pumpkin Patches to Visit This Fall
If you missed the beautiful Sunflower Festival at Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo, no worries!. There are plenty of other opportunities to experience the best that the season has to offer right here in West Michigan. Jack o' lanterns are the perfect activity to do with the whole family or...
The First Weekend Of ArtPrize According to a Michigan Transplant & You!
Since this is my first ArtPrize ever, I had no idea what to expect. Let me tell you, my expectations were dull compared to what I was able to see throughout the city. With the perfect set of friends and the interactive ArtPrize map, I had the perfect first ArtPrize weekend.
Lego Lovers Rejoice: Bricks And Minifigs Location Opening in Grand Rapids
Everything is awesome when Legos are involved, and if that's true: Grand Rapids is about to get a little more awesome. And it's not because our blue bridge looks like something that could easily be turned into a Lego kit (call me Lego, we could make tons of money on this idea.)
It’s Banned Books Week But What Books Are on the Banned List?
This week is "Banned Books Week" and one local retailer has their banned books on display, but what books are on the list?. Banned Books Week is not what it sounds like here in America. It's actually an annual awareness campaign that is promoted by the American Library Association that celebrates the freedom to read.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Does Grand Rapids Actually Need A Soccer Stadium Downtown?
Depending on the type of sports fan you are, you may feel that Grand Rapids is either overrun or underserved when it comes to sports teams. Yes, we have a city team for almost every sport, but if you're a fan of major league sports versus minor league, you're likely finding yourself wishing you lived in Detroit.
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
Kalamazoo’s Historic Woods-Upjohn House Is For Sale
One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:
Egyptian Restaurant Downtown Grand Rapids Closes Months After Opening
A downtown Grand Rapids restaurant has permanently closed just months after opening. Taste of Cairo Permanently Closed Downtown Grand Rapids. In June 2022, Taste of Cairo is opened inside the Ledyard Building at 125 Ottawa Ave. NW in the space once occupied by Electric Hero, which closed in May 2021.
ArtPrize Entry Doubles As Disc Golf Course at John Ball Zoo
ArtPrize 2022 has kicked off and there is SO much fantastic art to check out all over Grand Rapids. The "urban art adventure unlike any other" runs Sept. 15 through October 2, 2022. Artists come from all around the world to showcase their artwork at bars, parks, restaurants, theaters, hotels,...
Upgrades Coming to Grand Rapids’ Dog Park, Including Play Area with Recycled Fallen Trees
We've seen TONS of improvements to city parks recently, thanks to a voter-approved parks pools and playgrounds millage passed in 2019. The latest park to get upgraded is Hillcrest Dog Park in northeast Grand Rapids. Hillcrest Dog Park is located at 250 Fuller Ave NE. According to the City of...
In the Mood for Tacos and Tequila? New Mexican Restaurant Now Open in Grandville
Just in time for Taco Tuesday! A new restaurant serving tacos, tequila, and whole lot more is now open in Grandville. Pure Mex Tacos and Tequila, "a family-run restaurant serving up authentic Mexican cuisine" is has opened up in Grandville. Owners opened the first Pure Mex location in Richland, Mich.,...
Grand Rapids Health Center Offering Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic
With flu season approaching, a Grand Rapids Health Center is holding a drive-thru flu vaccine clinic in a few weeks. Grand Rapids Business Journal reports Cherry Health is offering a drive-thru flu shot clinic 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, at its Heart of the City Health Center at 100 Cherry St. SE.
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0