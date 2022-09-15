ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Jacoby Brissett jumps two spots in NFL.com's quarterback rankings

By John Dillon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tkmtk_0hwR3qcr00

Following the Cleveland Browns’ electric win against the Carolina Panthers, quarterback Jacoby Brissett saw his name move up one of the NFL’s most prestigious lists. Even though the jump was from the dead-last position, Brissett is now seen as the 30th best signal-caller in the league, moving ahead of Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco and Cowboys backup Cooper Rush.

It will take more wins for him to continue climbing the list, but Brissett has shown that he can improve his game and give his team a chance to win, even if only by not blowing it for them. He managed to escape the matchup against Carolina without throwing an interception, and though his stat line may have been pedestrian by modern standards, it was enough to get Cleveland in the win column.

Now in his seventh year in the NFL, Brissett has been a career backup, playing for the New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins before landing his current gig with the Browns. His steady hand at the game’s most important position has been a benefit for Cleveland amid the ongoing Deshaun Watson controversy and should continue to guide the organization through the early part of their schedule.

Brissett’s role as a starter has always been temporary, but if he can build on his rock-solid performance against the Panthers, he may be able to compete for snaps on a quarterback-needy team later in the season. The experience Brissett is gaining while at the helm of the Browns’ offense should be invaluable to him moving forward in his career, as his value stands to increase with every down played against high-level competition.

It is unlikely that Brissett will make or break Cleveland’s season singlehandedly, but for now, he is keeping his head down and focused on improvement. With another win in Week 2, he could prove to be one of the NFL’s most underrated bridge quarterbacks whose services would likely be in demand after the 2022 season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Ravens DC blasts Baltimore defense following Week 2 collapse vs. Dolphins

The Baltimore Ravens saw their defense collapse in front of their eyes during Week 2 of the 2022 season, blowing a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter en-route to a 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The defense wasn’t able to keep the Miami offense out of the end zone throughout the fourth quarter, letting wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle behind them for multiple big plays.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Com#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#The Carolina Panthers#Cowboys#The New England Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Bryce Stephens ridiculous punt return gives Arkansas late lead

Not to say we predicted it, but we did. Bryce Stephens took a Missouri State punt 82 yards with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter and gave Arkansas its first lead of the game, 31-27. The score came just a handful of plays after Rocket Sanders’ 73-yard touchdown run pulled the Hogs within three points. Arkansas trailed 17-0 before tying things at 17 in the third quarter. Missouri State countered with scores on back-to-back drives to take a 10-point lead. Stephens and Sanders evaporated it in 2 minutes, 22 seconds. The Razorbacks haven’t lost to an FCS, formerly Division I-AA, opponent since 1992. Coach Jack Crowe was fired before the next game. On the very DAY Joe Adams goes into the Razorback Hall of Honor, Bryce Stephens has his own punt return moment at DWRRS. pic.twitter.com/3HgSelJrOh — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 18, 2022 Just magnificenthttps://twitter.com/JRW3III/status/1571317757161119744Probably not his middle name, but who cares right nowhttps://twitter.com/JacobScottDavis/status/1571317632921370624Oh, it's loud, all righthttps://twitter.com/EthWestNWA/status/157131760427857510411
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy