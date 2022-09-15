Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns on His Plans to Smash Logan Paul, Triple H Taking Over for Vince McMahon in WWE
– Following yesterday’s press conference in Las Vegas to announce Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns spoke to SecondsOut’s Radio Rahim on the upcoming title matchup. Below are some highlights:. Reigns on how a matchup like this happens: “Well, I...
Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW
Fightful Select had several notes on the backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, including some spoilers. The previously announced matches include:. * WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins. * Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens. – As of last night, the match between Lashley...
Madison Rayne Reveals How Her AEW Signing Came Together, What Her Primary Role Will Be With The Company
In a recent interview on AEW Unrestricted, Madison Rayne discussed how her AEW signing came together, how it has been the best month of her career, and much more. You can read her comments below. Madison Rayne on how her AEW signing came together: “I saw that AEW was coming...
Brian Gewirtz Talks About Sharing Ronda Rousey’s Appreciation for Roddy Piper
In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brian Gewirtz spoke on the admiration he shares with Ronda Rousey for Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (per Wrestling Inc). The former WWE creative writer referenced the homages Rousey has paid to Piper throughout her career, from naming conventions to costume choices.
Six Classic Canadian WWE Live Events Added To Peacock
PWInsider reports that WWE added several live events from the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto and the Copps Coliseum in Ontario to Peacock today. All of the shows are from 1988. The lineups include:. 3/13/88 – at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton:. *SD Jones vs. Johnny Valiant. *The Killer Bees...
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.19.22
Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than three weeks away from Extreme Rules and much like we have seen in recent weeks, there is a title match as Bobby Lashley is defending the United States Title. Other than that, we should be getting some build to the pay per view, which is needing some matches added. Let’s get to it.
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:. * Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy. * Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest.
Details On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts Coming Up Soon
Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. She said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.
All Star Wrestling Complete Results 09.17.2022: Battle Royal & More
An All-Star Wrestling event was held on September 17 in Russellville, AL. Full results (via Cabana Man Dan) can be found below. *Action Mike Jackson & Tommy Dreamer def. Antonio Garza & Greg Dotson. *Cabana Man Dan def. Adam Priest. *Battle Royal: Thundercat wins.
Jimmy Korderas On WWE Putting Logan Paul Against Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel
Speaking on his latest Reffin Rant clip, Jimmy Korderas offered his opinion on why the fan-dividing match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is a good idea (via Wrestling Inc). Citing characteristics regarding the wrestlers and the venue, Korderas thinks the upcoming event is a largely positive force. You can read a couple of highlights and see the full clip below.
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland: Matt Riddle Beats Seth Rollins
WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Shotzi Blackheart & Xia Li. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. * The lights...
Jake Paul Teases Attending WWE Crown Jewel To Watch His Brother Fight Roman Reigns
As reported earlier today, Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Crown Jewel. In a post on Twitter, Logan’s brother Jake said he might have to attend the Saudi Arabia event to watch it. He wrote: “Logan is the definition of anything is...
Acero’s WWE RAW Review 9.19.22
Shoutout to the only Buffalo Bill Fan I know Harry Broadhurst who’s gotta decide whether he watches them or another fabulous edition of RAW!. It’s Monday…you know what that means. RAW startin off with the fire, cuz here is Seth Rollins to BURN IT DOWN!. Ew, that...
Johnny Gargano On Possible Match Against Roman Reigns For WWE Title, Reigns Not Getting Credit He Deserves
In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Johnny Gargano discussed a possible match with Roman Reigns for the WWE title, Reigns not getting the credit he deserves, and much more. You can read his comments below. Johnny Gargano on a possible match with Roman Reigns for...
Kevin Nash On Giving Guys Advice At Indy Shows, What He Dislikes About Indy Wrestling
Kevin Nash is happy to give people advice on the indy scene, and he recently weighed in on watching talents’ matches and the #1 mistake made on the scene. Nash was asked about being asked to watch guys’ matches at independent shows on a recent episode of Kliq This and talked about the one thing he asks talent beforehand, plus more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns Official For Crown Jewel, Press Conference Video Online
WWE has officially announced a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns. The match happens on November 5 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is only the third match in Logan Paul’s WWE career, previously defeating The Mysterios at Wrestlemania and The Miz at Summerslam.
WWE News: Road Dogg Praises US Championship Match From Raw, Noelle Foley Talks Concussion
– Seth Rollins battled Bobby Lashley for the US Championship to open tonight’s Raw, and Road Dogg was a big fan of the bout. Lashley defeated Rollins on tonight’s show after Matt Riddle came down and distracted Rollins, and after the bout Road Dogg took to Twitter to praise the workers and production crew. He wrote:
Teddy Long Says John Laurinaitis’ WWE Exit Was ‘Karma’
Teddy Long has been open about his issues with former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, and he recently weighed in on Laurinaitis’ exit from the company. As you know, the former EVP of Talent Relations was released from the company in August as a result of the investigations into misconduct against himself and Vince McMahon.
Kenny Omega Seen With Visible Bite Mark or Bruise During Capcom TV Stream
– As previously reported, AEW star and EVP Kenny Omega is in Japan at the moment, and he’s recently been seen visiting the SEGA and Haoming officers. Omega recently took part in Capcom TV over the weekend, and during the livestream, it was noticed that Omega had appeared what to be a visible bitemark or bruise on his forearm.
