WWE

411mania.com

Spoilers On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW

Fightful Select had several notes on the backstage plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, including some spoilers. The previously announced matches include:. * WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins. * Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens. – As of last night, the match between Lashley...
WWE
411mania.com

Brian Gewirtz Talks About Sharing Ronda Rousey’s Appreciation for Roddy Piper

In a recent appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling, Brian Gewirtz spoke on the admiration he shares with Ronda Rousey for Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (per Wrestling Inc). The former WWE creative writer referenced the homages Rousey has paid to Piper throughout her career, from naming conventions to costume choices.
WWE
411mania.com

Six Classic Canadian WWE Live Events Added To Peacock

PWInsider reports that WWE added several live events from the Maple Leaf Gardens in Toronto and the Copps Coliseum in Ontario to Peacock today. All of the shows are from 1988. The lineups include:. 3/13/88 – at Copps Coliseum in Hamilton:. *SD Jones vs. Johnny Valiant. *The Killer Bees...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 9.19.22

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We are less than three weeks away from Extreme Rules and much like we have seen in recent weeks, there is a title match as Bobby Lashley is defending the United States Title. Other than that, we should be getting some build to the pay per view, which is needing some matches added. Let’s get to it.
WWE
411mania.com

Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Two matches are on the books for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. Tonight’s show saw the following bouts set for next week, which airs live Monday on USA Network:. * Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy. * Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest.
WWE
411mania.com

Details On Several Impact Wrestling Contracts Coming Up Soon

Fightful Select has some details on upcoming contracts coming up in Impact Wrestling, including the Tag Team Champions. Maria Kanellis revealed that Matt Taven and Mike Bennett’s current deals are up soon, although she didn’t say when. She said her own contract with the company runs through Bound for Glory. She said she’s had talks in the past year with WWE, AEW and WOW.
WWE
411mania.com

Jimmy Korderas On WWE Putting Logan Paul Against Roman Reigns At Crown Jewel

Speaking on his latest Reffin Rant clip, Jimmy Korderas offered his opinion on why the fan-dividing match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul is a good idea (via Wrestling Inc). Citing characteristics regarding the wrestlers and the venue, Korderas thinks the upcoming event is a largely positive force. You can read a couple of highlights and see the full clip below.
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Oakland: Matt Riddle Beats Seth Rollins

WWE held another ‘Sunday Stunner’ branded live event last night at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. Here are results, via PWInsider:. * Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler def. Shotzi Blackheart & Xia Li. * WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) def. Ricochet & Madcap Moss. * The lights...
OAKLAND, CA
411mania.com

Acero’s WWE RAW Review 9.19.22

Shoutout to the only Buffalo Bill Fan I know Harry Broadhurst who’s gotta decide whether he watches them or another fabulous edition of RAW!. It’s Monday…you know what that means. RAW startin off with the fire, cuz here is Seth Rollins to BURN IT DOWN!. Ew, that...
WWE
411mania.com

Kevin Nash On Giving Guys Advice At Indy Shows, What He Dislikes About Indy Wrestling

Kevin Nash is happy to give people advice on the indy scene, and he recently weighed in on watching talents’ matches and the #1 mistake made on the scene. Nash was asked about being asked to watch guys’ matches at independent shows on a recent episode of Kliq This and talked about the one thing he asks talent beforehand, plus more. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
WWE
411mania.com

Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns Official For Crown Jewel, Press Conference Video Online

WWE has officially announced a match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel between Logan Paul and Roman Reigns. The match happens on November 5 at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This is only the third match in Logan Paul’s WWE career, previously defeating The Mysterios at Wrestlemania and The Miz at Summerslam.
WWE
411mania.com

Teddy Long Says John Laurinaitis’ WWE Exit Was ‘Karma’

Teddy Long has been open about his issues with former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, and he recently weighed in on Laurinaitis’ exit from the company. As you know, the former EVP of Talent Relations was released from the company in August as a result of the investigations into misconduct against himself and Vince McMahon.
WWE
411mania.com

Kenny Omega Seen With Visible Bite Mark or Bruise During Capcom TV Stream

– As previously reported, AEW star and EVP Kenny Omega is in Japan at the moment, and he’s recently been seen visiting the SEGA and Haoming officers. Omega recently took part in Capcom TV over the weekend, and during the livestream, it was noticed that Omega had appeared what to be a visible bitemark or bruise on his forearm.
WWE

