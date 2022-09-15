ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 103

Brian
4d ago

It is going to take more than that for anything significant to happen. The last crash was caused by obscenely massive amounts of subprime and unscrupulous investment banking. The current situation is nowhere near as bad as 2008.

Reply(9)
21
Wattsamattau
4d ago

First time homebuyers need to really think about the actual monthly costs involved. The mortgage is just a part of the expense. Property taxes, water and electricity plus the obligatory upkeep when appliances breakdown can add up. Don't forget the insurance policy as well. Mowing, fertilizing, etc..... Good luck and plan wisely!

Reply
13
AP_001791.0ba9bc85a33547518698620f36d2cd3e.0219
4d ago

If unemployment goes up, it probably will, to close to 10 percent then the US will have a housing crash. If not, then we will have stagflation and it will suck for a really long time. We have to have forced sellers for a crash. They dominos are all lined up but the first one still has to fall.

Reply(4)
8
Related
Daily Mail

Is America on the verge of a house price collapse? Prices could crash by up to 20% and homes are overvalued by as much as 72%, expert warns

House prices could fall by up to 20 percent next year if there's a recession, experts warn - and property in some areas of the country is overvalued by as much as 72 percent. Mark Zandi, chief economist for Moody's Analytics, was pessimistic about the housing market in May, but he has now made his forecasts even more bleak, Fortune reported on Wednesday.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Redfin#Mortgage#Real Estate Company#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Economics
FOXBusiness

The US is in a housing recession. Here's what that means

The once red-hot housing market has cooled so rapidly in recent months that some experts actually think the industry has tumbled into a recession. Painfully high inflation and rising borrowing costs have proven to be a lethal combination for the housing market, forcing potential buyers to pull back on spending.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Homebuyer’s remorse: most people who bought a house recently have regrets

The home buying experience over the last two and a half years has been nothing short of extraordinary, but not all homeowners were satisfied with the process. Nearly three in four Americans have at least one regret about their new home or the home-buying process, according to a new survey from Anytime Estimate, a home-buying website, based on home buyer experiences throughout 2021 and 2022.
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Mortgages
MarketRealist

Waiting for Housing Prices to Drop? Here's What You Can Expect

The real-estate market has been running hot in recent years, with property prices rising sharply across the country. If you have been trying to afford a home, you might be wondering when housing prices will drop. Article continues below advertisement. In the hot housing market, many buyers have been willing...
BUSINESS
money.com

The Best Time of the Year to Buy a House Is Coming Soon

Looking to buy a new house this fall? You’re in luck. A new analysis from home listings website Realtor.com finds that the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1 is the best time to purchase. That’s thanks to an ideal combination of housing market conditions that give buyers the upper hand, including lower prices, more inventory, reduced competition and more time to make decisions.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
STOCKS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

U.S. investors haven’t had the easiest time in 2022. The stock market is ailing; the bond market is having its worst year in history; major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin have tanked; and even the once red-hot housing market is beginning to crack. No matter where you look, asset prices are...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy