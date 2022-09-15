It is going to take more than that for anything significant to happen. The last crash was caused by obscenely massive amounts of subprime and unscrupulous investment banking. The current situation is nowhere near as bad as 2008.
First time homebuyers need to really think about the actual monthly costs involved. The mortgage is just a part of the expense. Property taxes, water and electricity plus the obligatory upkeep when appliances breakdown can add up. Don't forget the insurance policy as well. Mowing, fertilizing, etc..... Good luck and plan wisely!
If unemployment goes up, it probably will, to close to 10 percent then the US will have a housing crash. If not, then we will have stagflation and it will suck for a really long time. We have to have forced sellers for a crash. They dominos are all lined up but the first one still has to fall.
