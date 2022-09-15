Experian Named to Top 10 in IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022--

Experian has ranked #9 on the newly announced 2022 IDC FinTech Ranking, jumping from its previous position at #11. The FinTech Rankings is an annual ranking which highlights the top 100 global providers of financial technology by revenue.

“At Experian we put the consumer at the heart of everything we do, working to provide data and insights around some of the biggest financial decisions in a consumer’s life,” said Alex Lintner, Group President of Experian Consumer Information Services. “That mission has resulted in substantial investments the past few years to drive financial inclusion and better consumer insights. We help thousands of businesses across the globe with lending decisions. We are working to help those organizations better understand their customer to expand inclusion, better combat the growing risk of fraud, and adjust to changing consumer expectations.”

The robust data assets of Experian, combined with best-in-class modeling, decisioning, and technology are powering new and innovative solutions. Experian has invested heavily in new technology and infrastructure to deliver the freshest insights, at the right time, to make the right decision. Our technology helps transform the way businesses operate and consumers thrive today. Experian has been recognized as one of the most innovative companies in the world by Forbes for the fifth consecutive year.

“Placement in the top 10 of IDC FinTech Rankings shows Experian’s record of innovating solutions that power financial institutions and deliver benefits to consumers,” commented Raymond Pucci, Research Director at IDC Financial Insights. “We congratulate Experian for being ranked #9 in the 2022 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 list.”

The 19th annual fintech ranking represents the leading hardware, software, and service providers to the financial services industry from around the world. Vendors are ranked based on 2021 calendar year revenues and the percentage of revenues exclusively attributed to financial services and FinTech industries. View the list in its entirety at http://www.idc-fi.com.

About Experian

Experian is the world’s leading global information services company. During life’s big moments – from buying a home or a car, to sending a child to college, to growing a business by connecting with new customers – we empower consumers and our clients to manage their data with confidence. We help individuals to take financial control and access financial services, businesses to make smarter decisions and thrive, lenders to lend more responsibly, and organisations to prevent identity fraud and crime.

We have 20,600 people operating across 43 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people, and innovation to help all our clients maximise every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.

experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.

