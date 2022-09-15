ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

King Charles III, siblings to hold vigil for Queen Elizabeth II around her coffin in Westminster Hall on Friday evening

The Associated Press
 5 days ago

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III, siblings to hold vigil for Queen Elizabeth II around her coffin in Westminster Hall on Friday evening.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

