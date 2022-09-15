Read full article on original website
Boone County plans ‘CVG trail’
Boone County is planning a 4.6-mile pedestrian path near the northern portion of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).
WLWT 5
LIST: Pumpkin patches and fall festivals around the tri-state area
CINCINNATI — Fall is right around the corner and with that being said, it's time to let the festivities begin!. As the temperature drops, warm cider and pumpkin patches are sure to get you in the fall feel. Here's our list of fall festivals and pumpkin patches around the tri-state area!
wyso.org
WYSO Noonish News Update: Dayton Rescue Plan funds going to Good Sam
Your WYSO Noonish News Update for September 19, 2022, with Chris Welter:. Hamilton police officer arrested after Friday Night Lights fiasco. (WCPO) - City of Hamilton police officer Sergeant Casey Johnson has been charged with an OVI and vandalism after a crash on Friday night. Sergeant Johnson was allegedly involved in an altercation in Ross High School’s parking lot during a Friday night football game. After the altercation, Johnson left in a vehicle that was later involved in a two-car crash. He was arrested at the scene of the crash and charged with an OVI– he was also charged with vandalism for causing damage to a police cruiser door. The Hamilton police department says Johnson has been placed on administrative leave. He is currently in the Butler County jail. Johnson was off-duty at the time of the incident.
Middletown brewery to close at end of September
Rolling Mill Brewery Co., a family-owned business that opened five years ago, is closing at the end of the month, the owners posted on Facebook.
WLWT 5
Hamilton Township Police close road after crash brings down wires
SOUTH LEBANON, Ohio — The Hamilton Township Police Department announced a road closure due to a crash that brought down live wires, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Zoar Road will be closed between Plumbstead Lane and Stephens Road.
wnewsj.com
Public sewer project sought for I-71 interchange in Clinton County
WILMINGTON — The county is seeking financial assistance through the Ohio EPA for a potential public sewer project at or near the Interstate 71 / State Route 73 interchange. Clinton County commissioners recently nominated the project via the Ohio EPA’s Water Pollution Control Loan Fund (WPCLF). The fund provides financial and technical assistance for wastewater infrastructure and restoration projects, according to the agency’s website.
Fox 19
Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was seen floating in the Ohio River by a passerby on Friday afternoon, Cincinnati Fire Department confirmed. Fire companies were dispatched for a report of a person floating down the river near the Purple People Bridge. The first company on scene reported an “obviously drowned...
golfcourseindustry.com
Ohio city expanding scope of work on its 36-hole facility
Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski, ASGCA, has completed a comprehensive bunker renovation project and master plan for the Hills and Dales Courses at Community Golf Club in Dayton, Ohio. Wilczynski was hired in 2021 to develop the bunker enhancement plan to address the ongoing deterioration that had been negatively impacting...
WLWT 5
Dogs recovering at Ohio shelter after being found inside cage in middle of woods
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio — Three dogs were rescued after being found dehydrated and starving in the woods, according to the Highland County Humane Society. The shelter posted to Facebook on Sunday, saying they got a call from someone who found the dogs left in a cage with no food or water in the middle of the woods.
wyso.org
Former Good Sam site gets much needed rescue plan money
The City of Dayton is investing thousands of dollars to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. The City of Dayton is investing $400,000 of American Rescue Plan funds to redevelop the plot of land where Good Samaritan Hospital once stood. The money will go toward...
consistentlycurious.com
11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio
Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
Fox 19
Remke Markets in Hyde Park Plaza closing in October, leaving 5 Greater Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - One of the few remaining Remke Markets in Greater Cincinnati will close next month. Remke Markets’ Oakley location on Paxton Avenue in Hyde Park Plaza will close Oct. 14, according to a store employee who answered the phone. That will leave the grocery store chain with four locations in Northern Kentucky: Crescent Springs, Taylor Mill, Florence and Independence, and one Ohio location, in Harrison.
miamistudent.net
Parking changes on campus lead to student confusion
After Miami University announced a new zonal parking system, some students are left confused, but Miami officials hope that the change will help decongest lots. The changes came in early August and divided commuters and residents among three outer lots: Chestnut Fields, Ditmer and West Millett. First-year students are required to park in the West Millett lot. However, upperclassmen may purchase a permit for Ditmer or Chestnut Fields.
WLWT 5
Police on scene of a crash blocking lanes on I-75 in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — The two right lanes are blocked on southbound I-75 in Camp Washington due to a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of transportation at 8:08 a.m. near the...
Fox 19
Driver dies following Boone County crash, deputies say
HEBRON, KY (WXIX) -A driver died following a two-vehicle crash in Boone County Monday morning, according to Boone County deputies. Deputies say they were dispatched to North Bend Road, north of Gateway Blvd., around 8:15 a.m. Once first responders arrived at the scene, they saw someone dead inside one of...
linknky.com
Child, 11, drowns in Villa Hills pool
An 11-year old child died Saturday, drowning in a pool in Villa Hills. The Villa Hills Police Department reported that officers and the Crescent Springs-Villa Hills Fire Department were dispatched just before 7 p.m. to the 2500 block of Thirs Drive for a possible drowning. The child had been found...
WRBI Radio
Injuries reported following Franklin County motorcycle wreck
— At least one person was injured in a motorcycle accident Sunday morning on State Road 101 at Golden Road in Franklin County. There have been no details released, so far. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies and Franklin County EMS were called to the scene.
2 taken to hospital by CareFlight after crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Two people were flown to the hospital after a crash in Clark County Sunday. Crews were called to the 6000 block of State Route 41 around 10:30 a.m. to reports of a van on its side with two people inside, according to initial reports. The driver,...
spectrumnews1.com
Dayton Public Schools superintendent not surprised with state report card rating, says absences play a huge part
DAYTON, Ohio — When the Ohio Department of Education released school report cards last week, district leaders in Dayton said that despite low marks, performance improved. One issue the superintendent said absenteeism is a serious problem the district is facing. Dayton Public Schools was one of hundreds of Ohio...
1017thepoint.com
SEARA'S BODY TO BE RETURNED MONDAY AFTERNOON; PROCESSION ROUTE ANNOUNCED
(Richmond, IN)--The body of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be returned to Richmond Monday afternoon. Officer Burton died late Sunday night at Reid Health. Her body was then taken to Dayton for autopsy. A procession of law enforcement personnel will escort her casket back to Richmond Monday afternoon. Members of the public, who have been incredibly supportive over the 39 days that have passed since she was shot, are being invited to line the streets of the city Monday afternoon. Here are the details you’ll need to know: The procession is leaving downtown Dayton at 1:30 Monday afternoon. It will pass through Preble County on I-70 and will enter Richmond on U.S. 40 at the state line – likely at around 2:15. It will then travel west along National Road East and East Main, and then to North A Street. It will then make a left turn onto 5th Street, where it will pass by her police vehicle. That vehicle has sat in front of the city building and now serves as a focal point for the community. From there, the procession will continue onto National Road West, where it will end at Doan & Mills Funeral Home. Well-wishers who are lining the streets are being asked to stay in safe locations. They’re also being asked to refrain from stopping on the shoulder of I-70.
