ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
Vox

Democrats lost ground with Latino voters in 2020. Will the midterms be worse?

Part of The power and potential of Latino voters, from The Highlight, Vox’s home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As politicians, pollsters, and pundits sliced and diced the results of the 2020 election for Big Thoughts, the Latino vote came in for its fair share of attention. States with large Latino populations were among the battlegrounds — Arizona, Nevada, Florida — and Latinos were in the midst of a run of years in which thousands of young people, native-born and naturalized, “aged in” to voting eligibility every week.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrisse Cullors
Vox

The power and potential of Latino voters

Throughout this edition of The Highlight, Vox hopes to provide a better understanding of the complexities, contradictions, and future of the country’s 32 million Latino voters. America’s fastest-growing, frequently misunderstood voting bloc. Every election year, plenty of Americans, especially political pundits, rediscover the “sleeping giant” that is the...
ELECTIONS
Vox

Yes, most Latinos are Christian. No, that doesn’t make them anti-abortion.

Part of The power and potential of Latino voters, from The Highlight, Vox’s home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Alba has never been in a situation where she had to consider an abortion, even during four high-risk pregnancies. And the Latina mother of five from Dodge City, Kansas, doesn’t know what she’d do if she were in such a situation.
KANSAS STATE
Vox

Voters don’t actually care about student loan forgiveness

Seven weeks out from the midterm elections, Democrats are facing better prospects than when they entered the summer of 2022. Inflation has improved, gas prices are dropping, and as they go back home, congressional Democrats can claim a host of accomplishments from their time in DC. But there’s one “win”...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reparations#Black People#Racism#Black Californians#Harvard
Vox

High voter turnout doesn’t cancel out voter suppression

Since the beginning of 2021, dozens of states have enacted restrictive voting laws — legislation that limits how, where, and when voters can cast a ballot. During the first two years of the pandemic, states expanded voting options, ushering in unprecedented access to the ballot via 24-hour voting, drive-through voting, mail-in ballots, ballot drop boxes, and other measures. But following Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, the myth of voter fraud and a stolen election quickly spread. By May of 2022, nearly 400 restrictive bills had been introduced in legislatures nationwide.
ELECTIONS
Vox

Two Republican judges just let Texas seize control of Twitter and Facebook

An especially right-wing panel of the already conservative United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit handed down an astonishing opinion on Friday, effectively holding that the state of Texas may seize control of content moderation at major social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The mere...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy