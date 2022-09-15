Read full article on original website
Stimulus Update: Residents of These States Could Still Receive a Child Tax Credit
Americans hoping that the federal child tax credit would be extended as part of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act got some disappointing news, as the final version of the bill passed into...
Free Money: How To Get Inflation Relief Payments in 2022
This year has been difficult financially for many Americans, with the cost of gas, groceries and just about everything else rising amid inflation. If you've felt the pinch in 2022, you probably also...
California promises its residents that Biden's student-loan forgiveness will not be taxed
California confirms it will not tax Biden's $20,000 student-loan forgiveness plan. Other states, like Indiana and North Carolina, said the federal relief could be subject to state taxes. While the loan forgiveness is excluded from federal taxes, states have individual processes. Four million student-loan borrowers in California won't have to...
Hurricane Fiona ravages Puerto Rico as Congress expected to be called on for aid – live
Much of island is in the dark and underwater while the Fema boss will survey the damage today
10 Best (and Worst) Places To Retire If You Have No Savings
GOBankingRates found that 42% of adults have less than $10,000 saved. If you're in the same boat, learn which cities are the most affordable for retirees.
50 People Told Us What They Do For A Living And How Much It Pays, And LinkedIn Needs This Level Of Transparency
"I'm $50,000 in debt for degrees I earned to do something I loved, but left because I could barely keep my head above water. I knew it wouldn't get better and it wasn't worth the stress."
Vox
Democrats lost ground with Latino voters in 2020. Will the midterms be worse?
Part of The power and potential of Latino voters, from The Highlight, Vox’s home for ambitious stories that explain our world. As politicians, pollsters, and pundits sliced and diced the results of the 2020 election for Big Thoughts, the Latino vote came in for its fair share of attention. States with large Latino populations were among the battlegrounds — Arizona, Nevada, Florida — and Latinos were in the midst of a run of years in which thousands of young people, native-born and naturalized, “aged in” to voting eligibility every week.
Vox
The power and potential of Latino voters
Throughout this edition of The Highlight, Vox hopes to provide a better understanding of the complexities, contradictions, and future of the country’s 32 million Latino voters. America’s fastest-growing, frequently misunderstood voting bloc. Every election year, plenty of Americans, especially political pundits, rediscover the “sleeping giant” that is the...
Vox
Yes, most Latinos are Christian. No, that doesn’t make them anti-abortion.
Part of The power and potential of Latino voters, from The Highlight, Vox’s home for ambitious stories that explain our world. Alba has never been in a situation where she had to consider an abortion, even during four high-risk pregnancies. And the Latina mother of five from Dodge City, Kansas, doesn’t know what she’d do if she were in such a situation.
Pregnancy tests, condoms, toothpaste part of massive Family Dollar recall
Family Dollar has expanded a massive recall to include even more medical products that were improperly stored outside of recommended temperature requirements.
Vox
Voters don’t actually care about student loan forgiveness
Seven weeks out from the midterm elections, Democrats are facing better prospects than when they entered the summer of 2022. Inflation has improved, gas prices are dropping, and as they go back home, congressional Democrats can claim a host of accomplishments from their time in DC. But there’s one “win”...
Vox
High voter turnout doesn’t cancel out voter suppression
Since the beginning of 2021, dozens of states have enacted restrictive voting laws — legislation that limits how, where, and when voters can cast a ballot. During the first two years of the pandemic, states expanded voting options, ushering in unprecedented access to the ballot via 24-hour voting, drive-through voting, mail-in ballots, ballot drop boxes, and other measures. But following Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020, the myth of voter fraud and a stolen election quickly spread. By May of 2022, nearly 400 restrictive bills had been introduced in legislatures nationwide.
Spending Down $12 Million in Pandemic Relief Money on an Immigration Stunt Isn't 'Responsible Fiscal Policy'
After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis coordinated two flights last week to relocate dozens of migrants to Martha's Vineyard, critics of the move have questioned how he financed the stunt. Though the payments have not been definitively linked to the Martha's Vineyard flights, DeSantis' Republican administration paid an aviation company $615,000...
Vox
Two Republican judges just let Texas seize control of Twitter and Facebook
An especially right-wing panel of the already conservative United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit handed down an astonishing opinion on Friday, effectively holding that the state of Texas may seize control of content moderation at major social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube. The mere...
