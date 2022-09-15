ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurston County, WA

WA state board suspends Thurston naturopathic physician, citing ‘immediate danger’

By Martín Bilbao
The Olympian
The Olympian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZOGf_0hwR2yeS00

A Washington state board has suspended the license of a Thurston County naturopathic physician for allegedly being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety.

The Board of Naturopathy ordered the suspension for Lori Wieser on Friday, Sept. 9. This means Wieser cannot practice in the state until the charges have been resolved, according to a state Department of Health news release.

The order states Wieser presents an “immediate danger to public health and patient safety” because she suffers from a “mental disease or defect.”

The nature of her condition and her related actions have been redacted, or blacked out, in the public version of the order. However, it states a local patient brought this matter to the attention of the DOH.

Naturopathy promotes self-healing. The Board of Naturopathy evaluates the competency and quality of naturopathic physicians, according to the DOH.

Wieser has practiced at Natural Healing Family Medicine in Tumwater. Her license was first issued in 2009 and was set to expire in 2023, according to the DOH.

Wieser treats a variety of conditions and specialized in facial aesthetics, hair restoration and pain management, according to the practice’s website .

The Olympian contacted Wieser, but she declined to comment, saying she needed to consult her attorney first. She has 20 days to respond to the charges and request a hearing.

Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally can call 360-236-4700.

Comments / 15

Tessa Cunningham
4d ago

wonder if it has to do with not believing all the propaganda flu 🐂💩, but until they say why it's all a guess

Reply(5)
15
Regina Phalange
4d ago

I need more info here. Like what is her chronic illness and why does it effect her ability to do her job.

Reply(3)
14
Related
AOL Corp

Where will Washington’s new airport be? Locals are fighting against one of the options

An area on the border of Pierce and King counties is being considered as a potential site for an airport, and many locals are fighting against that possibility. “We’ve got some of the last and best farmland in … the Puget Sound area. It’s very productive farmland that would essentially be destroyed,” said Tim O’Brien, president of the Enumclaw Plateau Community Association.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Health
City
Tumwater, WA
Thurston County, WA
Health
County
Thurston County, WA
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
Thurston County, WA
Government
Chronicle

Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots

The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Physicians#Naturopathic#The Board Of Naturopathy#Doh
nypressnews.com

Slog PM: HelloFresh Connected to Seven E. Coli Cases in WA, the Toxicity of Non-profits, and Sen. Murray Finally Sets Dates for Debates

Welcome back West Seattle drivers: After a 30-month closure, the West Seattle Bridge passed a load test and the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) green-lighted the bridge to open Sunday. I’d tell you what time, but according to KIRO 7, SDOT isn’t releasing the exact time in order to prevent all you infrastructure heads from lining up for your inaugural drive.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Should Gov. Inslee run for an ‘unprecedented’ fourth term in office?

Gov. Jay Inslee’s 2024 re-election campaign has raised more than $600,000, adding weight to the theory that the governor will actually run for an “unprecedented” fourth term, according to a recently published report by the Seattle Times. Inslee’s potential candidacy raises a number of questions, chief among...
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is failing on transparency, says Jason Rantz

Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison is doing a superb job holding criminals accountable. But she’s falling woefully behind on office transparency. Unlike her predecessor Pete Holmes, Davison actually leads with compassion. She diverts the right kind of criminals to get the help they need while understanding her office must have compassion for victims, too. That means jail time for dangerous criminals.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night?

A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
SEATTLE, WA
The Olympian

The Olympian

Olympia, WA
3K+
Followers
124
Post
643K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the capital city, The Olympian has earned a reputation as a watchdog of state government, leading the effort to change state public disclosure laws to keep government meetings open to the public. The city is often considered to be a major cultural center of the South Puget Sound region, home to quite a number of performing arts companies and theaters as well as a hub of indie music production. The Olympia area is also a magnet for outdoor enthusiasts, located less than two hours from the Pacific Ocean, the Olympic Mountains, Mount St. Helens, and Mount Rainier.

 https://www.theolympian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy