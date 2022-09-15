WA state board suspends Thurston naturopathic physician, citing ‘immediate danger’

A Washington state board has suspended the license of a Thurston County naturopathic physician for allegedly being unable to practice with reasonable skill and safety.

The Board of Naturopathy ordered the suspension for Lori Wieser on Friday, Sept. 9. This means Wieser cannot practice in the state until the charges have been resolved, according to a state Department of Health news release.

The order states Wieser presents an “immediate danger to public health and patient safety” because she suffers from a “mental disease or defect.”

The nature of her condition and her related actions have been redacted, or blacked out, in the public version of the order. However, it states a local patient brought this matter to the attention of the DOH.

Naturopathy promotes self-healing. The Board of Naturopathy evaluates the competency and quality of naturopathic physicians, according to the DOH.

Wieser has practiced at Natural Healing Family Medicine in Tumwater. Her license was first issued in 2009 and was set to expire in 2023, according to the DOH.

Wieser treats a variety of conditions and specialized in facial aesthetics, hair restoration and pain management, according to the practice’s website .

The Olympian contacted Wieser, but she declined to comment, saying she needed to consult her attorney first. She has 20 days to respond to the charges and request a hearing.

Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally can call 360-236-4700.